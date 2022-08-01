How much do women footballers get paid?

www.bbc.com
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight
Arsenal will look to get their Premier League top four bid off to a winning start as they open the season away to Crystal Palace under the lights at Selhurst Park tonight.Mikel Arteta’s side narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification last season, losing out to rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race for fourth, but have made significant additions in the transfer market over the summer.The arrival of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City and his pre-season form means there is optimism at the Emirates, as they look to avoid another shock opening defeat.Arsenal were beaten by Brentford in the...
Thomas Tuchel and Frank Lampard still seeking to imprint ideals fully on Chelsea and Everton for new season
Even as he praised his predecessor, Thomas Tuchel managed to give a preview of what his team would be like. “He was one of the key figures to demonstrate in 90 minutes what Chelsea was about: intensity, devotion, winning mentality,” he said. He was discussing Frank Lampard the midfielder rather than the manager during the charm offensive at his unveiling.Tuchel flattered Lampard and then outshone him. If the Englishman’s team were too porous, the German devised a formation on the plane over from Paris and organised his new charges with such devastating efficiency that they only conceded two goals in...
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
Molly Caudery: Cornish pole vaulter says Commonwealth silver medal 'felt like a dream'
Cornish pole vaulter Molly Caudery said it felt like a "dream" to win a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, eight months after cutting her finger off in a freak accident. The 22-year-old took silver with a jump of 4.45m. Nina Kennedy of Australia won gold with 4.60m. Caudery had...
