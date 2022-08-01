Food poisoning lands Eagles receiver Zach Pascal in hospital

www.nbcsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Related
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield on Deshaun Watson suspension: I don’t play against the other QB
When the Browns traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, one of the first things many people noticed was that the Panthers will be hosting the Browns in the first week of the season. Mayfield was traded because the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson earlier in the offseason and Monday brought...
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Signing Pro Bowler Anthony Barr
Here inside The Star, sources have long acknowledged to us interest in Barr, and thinking that Barr qualifies as a Micah helper, or even as "Micah Lite.''
Cowboys Reportedly Waive Rookie Linebacker
NFL teams don't have to make pare their 90-man rosters down for a while, but there are always moves made around the margins in training camp. The Dallas Cowboys made one of those moves earlier today when they waived undrafted rookie linebacker Aaron Hansford. A former standout at Texas A&M,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Dan Quinn said he told Mike McCarthy he’d leave Cowboys “if it’s easier for me to go”
Dan Quinn was a candidate for several head coaching vacancies this offseason, but he announced he would be returning for a second season as the Cowboys defensive coordinator before all of those positions were filled. Quinn told Jori Epstein of USA Today that “there will be a time when I’m...
Cowboys Admit 'We're Looking' to Trade or Sign WR
All of those positive thoughts can be true ... even as the front office is exploring more positives - which Stephen Jones now admits is the case.
Without Washington: Top 3 Free Agent WRs Cowboys Could Sign
The Dallas Cowboys are facing panic at the wide receiver position after receiver James Washington fractured his foot at camp on Monday.
NBC Sports
Roger Goodell is expected to “read the riot act” to owners next week in Minnesota, about tampering and tanking
Rob Walton and Greg Penner may be having second thoughts about what they’re about to get themselves into. When the league’s owners meet next week in Minnesota to approve the purchase of the Broncos by the Wal-Mart heir and his son-in-law, Commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to “read the riot act” to all owners regarding tampering and tanking, in the aftermath of the suspension imposed Tuesday on Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
The Cowboys Need WR Help After An Untimely Injury
The Dallas Cowboys cannot not catch a break, especially at wide receiver. They had to trade Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper to address their salary cap concerns. Likewise, they also lost up-and-coming athlete Cedrick Wilson to the Miami Dolphins. Just when they thought that their rotation at wide receiver had...
NBC Sports
What Shanahan said to 49ers after Aiyuk-Warner dustup
SANTA CLARA -- After two scuffles on the 49ers' practice field Tuesday, Kyle Shanahan stopped practice. With the heat rising in both temperature and the on-field competition, Fred Warner and Brandon Aiyuk provided the impetus of the dustups. To avoid further conflict, the head coach huddled the entire team up to address the event and practice resumed without any other incidents.
NBC Sports
Jackson already capturing attention of All-Pro Williams
SANTA CLARA — Rookie Drake Jackson already has the attention of Trent Williams. The young edge rusher has been diligent in his preparation for his first NFL season and the All-Pro left tackle has taken notice. During the offseason, Jackson vowed to be like a sponge in the talented defensive line room and he has kept good on his word.
Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys Favored to Win NFC East in 2022
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2022 campaign as the slight favorite to win the NFC East division.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Second-year Pats WR went all-out to develop chemistry with Mac Jones
When you're a seventh-round draft pick trying to carve out a role on an NFL roster, you're willing to do whatever it takes -- even if that means flying across the country at a moment's notice. That's the situation Tre Nixon found himself in this offseason. The second-year New England...
NBC Sports
Tony Buzbee calls a Thursday press conference regarding Deshaun Watson
On Monday, lawyer Tony Buzbee said he has nothing to say about the NFL’s process for imposing discipline on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Thursday, he’ll have plenty to say, apparently. Buzbee has called a press conference for 1:00 p.m. CT on Thursday. The stated purpose is “to...
NBC Sports
Cardinals activate Maxx Williams from PUP list
It looks like Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams will be making his training camp debut on Thursday. The Cardinals announced that Williams has been activated from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday morning. The team adds that he is dressed for practice. Williams, who signed a one-year deal...
CeeDee Lamb Sends Message to Young Cowboys WRs: 'Door's Open'
Following James Washington's foot injury, Lamb has high expectations for a young Dallas receiving corps.
Nico Collins appreciates veterans in Texans' WR room
Nico Collins is still feeling his way in the NFL. The former third-round receiver from Michigan played 14 games for the Houston Texans last year, logging eight starts. In Collins’ 536 snaps on offense, he caught 33 passes for 446 yards and a touchdown. The 6-4, 215-pound wideout is...
NBC Sports
Vernon Hargreaves among five players who worked out for Bears
The Bears worked out five players Thursday, including former first-round draft selection Vernon Hargreaves. The Buccaneers used the 11th overall choice on Hargreaves in 2016, and he started every game as a rookie. Injuries limited him to 10 games over the next two seasons. He played nine games for Tampa...
NBC Sports
Patriots stock up, stock down: Barmore showing promise entering Year 2
The Patriots were back at it again in full pads on Tuesday, and they were able to continue to grind away on more early-down situations. The offense hammered its new-look running game. The defense did its best to sniff out early-down play-action attempts. And in between, there were some highly entertaining one-on-one battles both in the trenches and out on the boundary.
NBC Sports
Curran: Why the heck did Patriots have to change their offense anyway?
FOXBORO – We knew the Patriots were going to do some things differently on offense in 2022. We heard from Kendrick Bourne about scheme changes. Jakob Johnson said when he signed with the Raiders that the Patriots were phasing out the fullback position. We knew that over the past two decades the Patriots playbook and scheme had gotten heavy.
Comments / 0