Travis Scott nightclub residency coming to Resorts World

Alejandra Guzmán to perform at Venetian Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This fall, Alejandra Guzmán, regarded as the "Queen of Rock," “La Reina de Corazones” and the "Madonna of Latin America,” will perform her first exclusive Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Fresh from a...
Las Vegas local hits $125K jackpot after playing Dancing Drums at Aliante Casino
The guest, who visits Aliante often, was playing Light & Wonder’s Dancing Drums® on Saturday evening and hit the $125K progressive jackpot after placing an $8.80 bet.
British pop band, The 1975, announces new tour with stop in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Indie pop band, The 1975, is getting ready to head on the road once again, making a stop in Las Vegas later this fall. The band announced the tour dates on Wednesday, which will have the band perform at The Theater at Virgin Hotels on Friday, November 25.
A “Reverse BLT” Is Coming to Las Vegas
Opening on the second floor of the D Las Vegas on Fremont Street this fall, Bacon Nation’s menu is a love letter to all things salt-cured pork. Developed with Chef Josh Green of Skinny Fats and Greens and Proteins, the restaurant will serve a bevy of bacon-forward dishes. The...
Downtown Las Vegas is Getting a Delicious New Addition
Downtown Las Vegas is going to smell delicious in the fall. Late-night food options fuel Las Vegas' 24 hour lifestyle and now there is a unique 24/7 food option coming to the second floor of the D Las Vegas. In the fall, Bacon Nation will open as the official replacement...
Iron Chef is back
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Will her winning streak continue?. A well-known Iron Chef is going up against America in the new season of her show. Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli was on our show. Check out the video above.
Giant showgirls coming to downtown Las Vegas
When it comes to signs and public art in Las Vegas there's one rule - whatever it is cannot be too big. It's a rule the city government is taking to heart as it prepares to install two 50-foot tall showgirl statues along Las Vegas Blvd. at Main St.
Las Vegas LGBTQIA Icons
Las Vegas is a city that celebrates love. There’s a reason why our town is known as “Sin City” due to our city’s correlation with being a progressive playground for adults. And this open-mindedness extends to the amazing LGBTQIA community. However, our history isn’t as peachy...
Lucky guest hits almost $150K jackpot at Caesars property
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One lucky guest is now $100,000 richer after visiting a Caesars Entertainment property on Monday. The casino announced Tuesday that one guest had won a mega progressive jackpot worth $147,490. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Las Vegas local hits over $300K jackpot after playing Pai...
Caesars Inches Closer to Huge Las Vegas Strip Move
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report dominate the south and central Las Vegas Strip. Their properties serve all audience segments, from high-end experiences like MGM Grand and Caesars Palace to lower-end properties like Caesars Bally's and Flamingo and MGM's Luxor and Excalibur.
Life is Beautiful announces culinary lineup ahead of 2022 festival
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Life is Beautiful has announced its culinary lineup as the 2022 festival approaches. The lineup features chefs, mixologists, and culinary experts from across the city celebrating the diverse food and beverage scene in Las Vegas. “We are really proud to be able to showcase and...
MGM Resorts posts record earnings in Las Vegas on back of adding Cosmopolitan
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — MGM Resorts reported record earnings for Las Vegas in the second quarter, built on the back of acquiring the operations of The Cosmopolitan on the Strip. The company released its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, reporting a total net income of nearly $1.8 billion for the months of April, May and June.
City of Las Vegas scraps proposed downtown Las Vegas curfew
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas City Council has scrapped a proposal for a curfew in downtown Las Vegas for now. The city announced on Twitter Wednesday that it "will continue to evaluate and review the positive impacts that the added security has already had at the Fremont Street Experience" following the meeting.
2022-2023 Las Vegas Broadway Season kicks off at The Smith Center
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The 2022-2023 Broadway Season is here, with almost a dozen musicals ready to make their way into Las Vegas. The season will kick off on Tuesday, August 2, with the production of the musical comedy, THE PROM. Fans will be able to catch the musical...
City of Las Vegas launches new campaign to reduce deadly crashes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas is launching a new campaign to reduce and, hopefully, eliminate all traffic fatalities on the roads. The Vision Zero initiative aims to develop strategies that would eliminate all fatalities and severe injuries on city streets by 2050, the city announced Thursday.
Klothes 4 Kids to host back-to-school supply drive in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The non-profit Klothes 4 Kids is hosting a back-to-school supply drive for children in the Las Vegas valley on Thursday. The event will be held at Opportunity Village Thrift Store at 390 S. Decatur Blvd. from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. MORE ON...
Downtown Las Vegas venue won’t move forward with magic show that includes animals
Kindred Hospitals to host hybrid hiring event in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Kindred Hospitals in Las Vegas is looking to hire multiple clinical workers during an upcoming hiring event. The day-long event will take place online and in person on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those looking to attend in person can...
Caesars still working on Strip property sale as Las Vegas business surges
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Caesars Entertainment is still working on a potential sale of a Las Vegas Strip property as business booms in Southern Nevada, the company's CEO said Tuesday. Executives, including CEO Tom Reeg, gave remarks and answered questions during an earnings call after releasing second-quarter results. Caesars...
Las Vegas valley saved 246 million gallons thanks to recent storms
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Residents in the Las Vegas valley conserved tens of millions of gallons of water last week thanks to storms that blew through Southern Nevada. That update comes from the Southern Nevada Water Authority, which is urging residents to shut off sprinklers and other forms of landscape irrigation as more rain enters the forecast.
