West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year award finalists named

Rhode Island mom sues after discovering 'secret' 'antiracist' meetings held in district
A Rhode Island mom filed a lawsuit Wednesday after she was blocked from attending "secret" meetings that were focused on antiracist ideology and should have been open to the public, allegations in a complaint said. "I learned that my school had appointed a subcommittee to change the curriculum in the...
Waterspout touches down on small Maryland island, destroying several homes
Shocking video captured the moment a waterspout slammed into a small island in Maryland on Thursday, as severe weather wrecked the Old Line State’s shores. The video shows the tornado swirling over water and heading towards Smith Island off the Chesapeake Bay. The video, taken by Amy and Daniel...
Missouri election results: 'Squad' member Cori Bush cruises in Democratic primary
Missouri Democrat Rep. Cori Bush beat out challenger Steve Roberts Tuesday night in the state’s First Congressional District primary election. Bush beat out Roberts, who received 26.6% of the vote, after securing 69.5% of the district’s support, which includes St. Louis and parts of St. Louis County. The...
Car carrying Rep. Jackie Walorski crossed center line and caused deadly crash, sheriff says
The wreck that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski and three others was caused when the vehicle carrying the congresswoman crossed the center line, an Indiana sheriff's office said. Walorski, 58, communications director Emma Thomson, 28, and district director Zachary Potts, 27, were all killed in a Wednesday head-on collision in Elkhart County, Indiana.
Eastern Kentucky flooding: Video emerges of devastation around city of Hazard
Video has emerged showing the scenes of devastation in eastern Kentucky following the deadly flash flooding that swept through the region last week. The footage, captured in communities around the city of Hazard, shows toppled homes, a washed-away bridge and debris scattered along roadways. "I think when it all clears...
Washington town evacuates due to growing wildfire
Authorities in Washington state have evacuated an entire town in the eastern part of the state due to a growing wildfire threatening homes. Washington Department of Natural Resources officials said Thursday they expect the fire to pass through the town of Lind, Washington prompting an evacuation of the whole town, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
Greg Abbott: Public officials need to realize the magnitude of the chaos Biden created
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott detailed how communities in Texas are overrun with illegal migrants and how he started bussing them to Washington, D.C., on "Jesse Watters Primetime." GOV. GREG ABBOTT: Public officials across the country, they do need to realize the magnitude of the chaos created by Biden's open border policies. They're up in arms. About a few thousand people coming into their communities over the past few months. Listen, in any one sector in the state of Texas, we have more than 5,000 people come across that sector every single day.
Twitter reacts to DeSantis ousting state attorney who refused to enforce law
The news that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was suspending a state attorney accused of choosing ideology instead of enforcing the law Thursday reverberated across Twitter. DeSantis suspended 13th circuit state attorney Andrew Warren after he had pledged not to enforce laws restricting child sex change surgeries and abortions. DeSantis told...
South Carolina mom arrested after leaving son in hot car to go shopping at TJ Maxx, police say
A South Carolina mom has been arrested after she left her son to sweat "profusely" inside a hot car as she shopped inside TJ Maxx on Monday, authorities said. Officers said the child was "warm to the touch" and had "puffy eyes" when they pulled him from the black SUV around 6 p.m. in the store parking lot in Charleston, The State reported, citing the Charleston Police Department.
Stacey Abrams hammers Kemp following reports cancellation of Atlanta music festival linked to Georgia gun laws
Democrat Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is hammering incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp following reports that the cancellation of Music Midtown, an annual Atlanta music festival, was due to Georgia's permissive gun laws. In an exclusive statement provided to Fox News Digital, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his views on...
Gov. DeSantis Sides With “Big Strawberry” & How To Hold On To Summer
On this episode, Sean and Rachel discuss a bill that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed that has some Floridians up in arms and has Rachel wondering if “Big Strawberry” may be influencing the governor. Later, they discuss the activities that their family has been bonding over this summer,...
Nebraska explosion, fires kill 4, foul play suspected
Authorities in Nebraska are investigating an incident that reportedly resulted in multiple fatalities that several witnesses say involved an explosion early Thursday morning. In a Thursday afternoon press conference, the Nebraska State Patrol said that they are investigating two different crime scenes where four people were found dead in Laurel, Nebraska in the early hours of Thursday morning.
New Jersey toddler disappears for 3 years unnoticed; couple arrested
New Jersey authorities arrested and charged a couple after a toddler's disappearance went unreported for three years. Matthew Chiles, 29, is charged with killing the girl — one of his girlfriend's two twin 5-year-old daughters — in 2019 when she was just a toddler. The Edison, New Jersey,...
DeSantis didn't know staff declined 'The View' invite, has no interest in 'partisan corporate media'
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla – Gov. Ron DeSantis was unaware his team declined an invitation for him to appear on "The View" until after the fact, but said he wasn’t interested in being involved with "partisan corporate media," the Florida Republican told Fox News on Thursday. A DeSantis aide,...
NY Times, Vanity Fair, MSNBC, WaPo blame GOP governors for creating ‘migrant crisis’ in liberal cities
GOP governors have started facing blame and backlash from media outlets for Democrat-led cities now struggling with illegal immigrants. Although the ongoing border crisis has been linked to President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, some mainstream sources have been ignoring Biden’s role in favor of attacking Govs. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, and Doug Ducey, R-Ariz., for busing migrants out of their states.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis holds a press conference at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's OfficeFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis holds a press conference at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
New Jersey police search for bloodied woman in semi-truck screaming for help
Police are searching for a woman who was seen bleeding from her face and screaming for help inside a white tractor-trailer around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday in Dayton, New Jersey. A witness told the South Brunswick Township Police Department that the driver pulled the woman back inside the cab of the semi-truck as they drove south down Route 130.
DC Capitol Police arrest teen serial armed carjacking suspects
The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) Department on Wednesday arrested two men accused of committing a series of armed carjackings across Washington, D.C. Authorities have arrested and charged Mekhi L. Staton, 19, of Maryland and George C. Turrentine, 18, of D.C. for their involvement in multiple carjacking incidents, USPC said in a press release.
Michigan man charged after allegedly setting fire to Planned Parenthood clinic
A Michigan man was charged Wednesday with setting fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Kalamazoo late last month, authorities said. Joshua Brereton, 25, of Paw Paw was charged in federal court with committing arson at an organization that receives government money. Kalamazoo fire officials received a report of a...
Jesse Watters: Liberal mayors are blaming Abbott for bussing migrants to their cities
Fox News host Jesse Watters reacted to liberal mayors being overwhelmed by the amount of migrants flocking to their cities on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Liberals love a radical agenda until it inconveniences them. They want to defund the police until their city gets burned down. They want green energy, but don't ask them to give up their private planes and SUVs. And they totally support open borders and sanctuary cities until a surge of migrants come to their backyard. This was D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in 2017.
