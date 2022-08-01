West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year award finalists named

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott detailed how communities in Texas are overrun with illegal migrants and how he started bussing them to Washington, D.C., on "Jesse Watters Primetime." GOV. GREG ABBOTT: Public officials across the country, they do need to realize the magnitude of the chaos created by Biden's open border policies. They're up in arms. About a few thousand people coming into their communities over the past few months. Listen, in any one sector in the state of Texas, we have more than 5,000 people come across that sector every single day.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO