Flash Flood Warning issued for Logan, Mingo, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-04 22:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Russell; Scott; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Sullivan, southwestern Russell, southeastern Scott and southwestern Washington Counties and the City of Bristol through 1230 AM EDT At 1146 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Walnut Hill, or near Bristol Tn, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kingsport, Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Walnut Hill, Bluff City, Tri-City Airport, Blountville, Collingwood, Holston and Hansonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

RUSSELL COUNTY, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO