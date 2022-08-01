Man Sold Newtown House Without Actual Homeowner's Knowledge: Police

www.nbcconnecticut.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
Arrest Report: Trooper From Vernon Beat Victim Up To 40 Times
Following additional charges filed against a Connecticut state trooper for alleged domestic violence, state officials released a statement saying the officer remained suspended. Tolland County resident Trooper Jaime Solis, age 29, of Vernon, who was first arrested on Monday, Aug. 1, for allegedly beating a woman, was arrested again on...
NBC Connecticut
How Court Documents Say Man Allegedly Sold a Stranger's Newtown Home Without Him Knowing
Court documents are revealing what led Newtown police to arrest a Willington man who is accused of selling a house that he never owned. The case is one of alleged identity theft by a man who has a name very similar to the actual owner. The Newtown police investigation started...
Woman shoots at car with 3 adults, 1 infant inside: Meriden PD
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested an already convicted felon on Tuesday after she allegedly shot at a car with three adults and an infant in it. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of West Main Street and First Street for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers […]
Man Dies After Assault At Gas Station In Middletown
A man attacked in the parking lot of a Hudson Valley gas station last month has died from his injuries. The man was found lying on the ground unconscious in Orange County on Tuesday, July 26, when City of Middletown police officers responded to the BP gas station, located at 139 Wickham Ave., for a report of a person bleeding in the parking lot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
Men Arrested for Stealing Cooking Oil From Restaurant in Ledyard
Two men were arrested after being accused of stealing cooking oil from a restaurant in the Gales Ferry section of Ledyard early Wednesday morning. Police said they were called to Village Pizza on Route 12 for a possible burglary around 2 a.m. Responding officers determined that two men stole the...
Three men flee Groton pharmacy with narcotics: Police
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department is investigating a narcotics theft at a Walgreens pharmacy on Wednesday, officials said. According to police, three men with hooded sweatshirts and facial coverings were seen entering the drug store at 441 Long Hill Rd. around 10:30 a.m. The men went to the pharmacy section, jumped the […]
NBC Connecticut
Jewelry Stolen from Kiosk at Shoppes at Buckland Hills: Police
Jewelry was stolen from a kiosk inside the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester and police are asking for help to determine who is responsible. Manchester police said the theft they are investigating could be connected to another at Danbury Fair Mall. Early on Tuesday morning, someone forced open kiosk...
Newington police arrest 2 in shooting incident
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Newington police have arrested two individuals following an intensive investigation into a shooting incident, officials said. On Dec. 5, 2021, officers responded to the Grantmoor Motor Lodge in the early morning after seven gunshots were fired into an unoccupied car in a parking lot. According to the police, guests staying at […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Connecticut horse trainer faces 20 charges of animal cruelty
A woman is facing 20 counts of animal cruelty charges for allegedly abusing horses at White Birch Farm in Portland.
One Shot Dead In Broad Daylight Near Chester Church, Police Say
One person was shot dead in broad daylight in Chester, authorities said. Responding officers found a male with gunshot wounds near Grace Cogic church on the 2100 block of Edgmont Avenue around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, Chester City police said. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the...
Hamden High Grad Dies In Car Crash
Just a month after graduating from Hamden High School, Elias Hnini, a soccer player “with a heart of gold,” died in a car crash on Orchard Street. That crash took place at around midnight on Sunday, according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Shumway told the...
Eyewitness News
Old Saybrook businesses forced to evacuate after restaurant employee leaves on gas
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Employees and customers at several Old Saybrook businesses had to evacuate Thursday morning because of a gas leak. Firefighters rushed to AJ Noodle Bar on Main Street around 8 a.m. after someone smelled fumes in the area. The owner of the business told Channel 3...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trooper's Police Powers Suspended After Vernon PD Arrest
A Connecticut state trooper has been suspended and placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic violence arrest. Tolland County resident Trooper Jaime Solis, age 29, of Vernon, was arrested at 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1, for domestic violence. Upon arrival, Vernon Police located a victim with a head injury....
Hamden officer killed in crash 2 days after retiring
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden police officer was killed in a crash just two days after retiring from the department, according to Hamden police. The department said Officer Michael Pantera was killed during a crash in North Branford on August 2. Officer Pantera, a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department, retired two days […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Armed, Dangerous Man Believed to be Involved in Middletown Shooting
Police are looking for a 22-year-old who is believed to be involved in a shooting that happened on May 15 in Middletown. Officials said the shooting happened inside the Traverse Square housing complex. They're looking for Nahkyn Durazzo, of Middletown. Police said they have an active felony arrest warrant with...
NBC Connecticut
2 Men Injured in Hartford Shooting
Two men are injured after a shooting in Hartford late Tuesday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street shortly before midnight after getting two separate ShotSpotter activations. When police arrived, they said they found evidence of gunfire at 20 Bond Street. While at the...
NBC Connecticut
Court Documents Detail Alleged Animal Cruelty by Horse Trainer at Portland Farm
A horse trainer at White Birch Farm in Portland is facing over a dozen animal cruelty charges after abuse was brought to light by multiple patrons, according to court documents. Officials said 30-year-old Alexis Wall, of East Hampton, worked with many horses at the farm. Court documents show that Portland...
Register Citizen
Milford police: Man hit person with car after basketball game fight
MILFORD — A Middletown man was charged Monday with hitting a man with his car after a basketball game, according to police. Brian Kessler, 33, of Middletown, turned himself in on an arrest warrant stemming from an incident on June 28, the Milford Police Department said in a news release.
NBC Connecticut
State Trooper Faces Additional Charges After Domestic Incident in Vernon
A Connecticut State Police trooper is facing more charges after getting arrested following a domestic incident in Vernon this week. Vernon Police were called to a home on Mark Circle around 6 p.m. Monday after getting a report of an assault. When police arrived, they said they found someone with...
Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
Comments / 1