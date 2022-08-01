BREAKING: North Dakota man convicted of killing four people found dead in prison

www.gowatertown.net
Related
kvrr.com
North Dakota Man Found Dead In Swift County, MN Jail Cell
SWIFT CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — The death of a man from Bismarck is under investigation at the Swift County jail in Benson, Minnesota. The sheriff’s office says 45-year-old William Delmore was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. Delmore died in his cell Tuesday morning. An...
kfgo.com
Bismarck man dies while held in Minnesota jail
BENSON, Minn. (KFGO) – The Swift County Sheriff’s Office in southwestern Minnesota says an inmate from Bismarck died in the county jail following his arrest for drunken driving. He’s identified as 45-year-old William Delmore. Delmore died early Tuesday after his Monday arrest by Benson police. The Midwest Medical...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man hit by a train, seriously injured
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 32-year-old man from Bismarck is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train. According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving an ATV on a gravel road along a private field in Morton County.
froggyweb.com
New information in Isaak death at State Penitentiary, investigations ongoing
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Due to pending investigations, there is limited new information available regarding the circumstances surrounding the death by suicide of Chad Isaak at the North Dakota State Penitentiary in Bismarck over the weekend. Isaak was serving four concurrent life sentences in the shooting and stabbing deaths of four people at a property management company in Mandan in 2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morton county train and ATV injury crash
The driver of the ATV, a 32-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Sanford Hospital.
KNOX News Radio
Limited new info in Isaak death
Due to pending investigations, there is limited new information regarding circumstances surrounding the recent death by suicide of 48-year-old Chad Isaak at the North Dakota State Penitentiary in Bismarck. Isaak was serving four concurrent life sentences in the shooting and stabbing deaths of four people at a property management company...
Woman crashes into a house in Bismarck, fentanyl could be the cause of it all
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fentanyl has been an ongoing issue nationwide and has hit home here in North Dakota more and more. On Tuesday, Bismarck police got a call saying a driver crashed her car into a house, and that fentanyl was involved. “So what the officers were told when they arrived on scene is […]
KFYR-TV
Judge sentences Bismarck woman to one and a half years in prison in child death case
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck woman to one and a half years in prison for child neglect after a baby died in her care. Prosecutors said 26-year-old Cassandra Black Elk was the sole adult at the scene where a three-week-old died in February. They say she had been intoxicated and in an altercation with the baby’s father who left the home a few hours before police arrived. She told police she swaddled the baby and went to sleep, but when she woke the baby was dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man sentenced to eight years for manslaughter in distracted driving case
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Bismarck man to eight years in prison for manslaughter in a distracted driving case. A jury found Timothy McLaughlin guilty of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated reckless driving in March. Prosecutors say in July 2020, he was using his cell phone to search the internet and text when he failed to yield to traffic in front of him, which stopped for another crash on I-94 near Sterling.
Chad Isaak trial one year later: What happened in court on August 4, 2021
Introduction In April 2019, four people were killed in Mandan in what is considered one of North Dakota’s more notorious crimes. Several days later, Chad Isaak of Washburn was arrested and charged with the murders. After two years of court procedures and delays, Isaak’s trial finally began on August 2, 2021. Jury selection took two […]
KFYR-TV
Porcupine, ND man pleads not guilty in Bismarck gas station attack
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – A Porcupine, ND, man accused of running over a Bismarck gas station employee with a car has pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault. A Landers Conoco employee told police he chased after a woman he saw shoplift a soda in May. He said he attempted to stop the car she was in by leaning through an open window when Seth DuBray, 25, began reversing the car. The employee said DuBray accelerated and threw him to the ground before looking him in the eyes, accelerating towards him again, and crashing into the store.
kfgo.com
Man facing murder charges after shooting in Glen Ullin, ND
MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – Prosecutors in Morton County say a dispute over money led to a fatal shooting in Glen Ullin early Friday morning. 19-year-old Tyler Raines is accused of shooting 26-year-old Mathew Ward during an argument. Raines is charged with murder and reckless endangerment. The murder charge against...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 2 Closest Drive-In Movie Theaters To BisMan Are Worth A Look
Drive-In movie theaters are about as rare as landlines these days. As rare as a payphone (I can't remember the last time I've seen one). Rare as a telephone answering machine (remember those?). Surprisingly you can still buy a telephone answering machine. See here. I have fond memories of going...
The Memories Will Haunt Mandan Forever
There are many expressions that you hear without giving them much thought. One of them is absolutely false, and it pertains to all of us, in particular, the ones who are THE closest to this horrible case - the families. "Time heals all wounds" - Sorry, but it doesn't - there is no way that it ever will. I moved here just over 2 years ago, I work right down the street from one of the most grisly murder scenes police have ever come across - RJR Property management company - 1106 32nd Ave SE in Mandan. EVERY time I drive by that street my mind flashes images of a madman butchering four innocent people - the date was April 1st, 2019. The police caught a suspect a couple of days later, and 364 days ago he went on trial for murder - His name was Chad Isaak.
Search continues for missing boy in BisMan community
The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department is once again seeking assistance in locating Jamie Barnes Jr. — a young man who has gone missing according to a Facebook post made by the Sheriff’s office. The department believes that Barnes is currently in the Bismarck/Mandan area, and is hoping to hear from anyone who may have knowledge […]
KFYR-TV
Construction crews unearth piece of downtown Bismarck History
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Construction on 4th Street in downtown Bismarck came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday after a discovery was made. Construction crews discovered remnants of trolley tracks as the City of Bismarck continues its construction project. According to Mark Halverson at the State Historical Society the trolley ran from what was then the McKenzie Hotel, up 4th street to the Capitol building. But the unearthed piece, didn’t quite match up.
Bisman Dog Rescue Saves Nearly 40 Dogs From The Streets Of Texas
You might not know this, but there's an animal rescue in Bismarck-Mandan that's reach crosses state lines. Their mission is to help all dogs, not just the ones in our state. The dogs were picked up from the streets of Texas and driven 24 hours to Miles of Love Dog Rescue in Bismarck. There were 34 dogs in total; They came all the way from South of the San Antonio area, near the Mexican border.
In Bismarck/Mandan Someone Just Won $50,000 Playing Bingo!
AND THIS GUY WON $50,000! Photo from Big Win Bingo Facebook page. That's a mighty big check for playing bingo. It appears it happened at Sidelines Sports Bar in Bismarck with Big Win Bingo sponsored by MATPAC Wrestling. I'm not here to promote any particular bar or charitable organization but winning $50K is pretty big news in the bingo community.
The 10 Best Public High Schools Ranked In North Dakota For 2022
Well, are you starting to get those butterflies in your stomach yet? It's nearly back to school time for area kids. I've been out of school for much longer than I care to admit myself, but there's something about this time of year that takes me back. Maybe I was a strange kid, but my anxiety always seem to kick it up a notch when I started thinking about that first day of school. I can still hear that first bell of the school year in my mind.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Public Schools looking for bus drivers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The start of the school year is right around the corner for bus drivers. After adding two new schools to the Bismarck school district, BPS is looking to hire two more bus drivers for their two new routes. This is just one of the buses getting...
Comments / 3