THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Alum Nichelle Nichols Dead at 89

www.soapsindepth.com
Related
Melissa Ordway Returns to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!
Back at it! It’s been a few weeks since THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Melissa Ordway (Abby) has been at the soap’s CBS studios. First, the actress was overseas in Monaco on a promotional publicity tour for Y&R, and then she tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home to the United States. Thankfully, Ordway is all better and has resumed taping her character’s storyline at Y&R!
‘The Young and the Restless’: Who Is Allie Nguyen?
'The Young and the Restless' character Allie Nguyen is quickly making herself at home in Genoa City as the newest Abbott family member.
Is Deacon Moving to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS? — Sean Kanan Speaks Out!
Deacon recently returned to THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL, but some soap fans would love to see Sean Kanan bring the character back to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS, too! When the character of Diane Jenkins returned to Y&R very much alive, Deacon’s name popped up as someone who had helped her fake her death all those years ago. Unfortunately, it looks like Deacon is being kept plenty busy on B&B!
‘The Young and the Restless’: Michelle Stafford Shares Goodbye Message to Makeup Artist Patti Denney
The Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford is saying goodbye to a dear friend. The actor and the rest of the cast and crew bid farewell to Patti Denney. Denney worked as a makeup artist behind the scenes, making the Genoa City characters look like a million bucks. ‘The...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Is Adam Leaving?
'The Young and the Restless' fans are worried about Adam Newman's fate after rumors swirl Mark Grossman might be leaving.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise
It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
What Really Happened to Brooke’s Leg on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL
Fans wondering what happened to Brooke’s leg on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL should know that the injury is quite real! Katherine Kelly Lang broke her ankle in real life, so the soap had no choice but to write it into Brooke’s storyline because the actress can’t walk on it!
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Little House on the Prairie’: Which Cast Members Died?
The cast of Little House on the Prairie delighted audiences from the early 70s to the early 80s. Which cast members died? Here's what we know about the cast members who are deceased.
What Happened to Julie on DAYS OF OUR LIVES
The character of Julie Williams has been on DAYS OF OUR LIVES for decades, so it’s understandable if newer fans aren’t aware of her epic history on the soap! Julie Olson was introduced back in 1965 when the soap debuted, with Charla Doherty playing the teen. The role was recast twice with Catherine Dunn and Catherine Ferrar before Susan Seaforth Hayes took over in 1968. Over the decades, the actress has been nominated five times for Daytime Emmy Awards, and received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. Hayes also celebrated her 50th anniversary with DAYS in December of 2018. And even when things are at their darkest, Julie always seems to find a way to pull through!
Will Gibbs return in NCIS Season 20? (Is Mark Harmon coming back?)
Mark Harmon decided to only come back in a limited capacity in NCIS Season 19. Will we see Gibbs return to the team in NCIS Season 20?. After 18 seasons, Mark Harmon decided that it was time to step back as Gibbs in NCIS. This could have been the end of the series, but the writers found a way to keep it going. While Gibbs is certainly important and beloved, there are some other excellent characters in the ensemble cast. It also helped that Gary Cole’s Alden Parker was very different to Gibbs to help bring a slight change of pace to the series.
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
realitytitbit.com
Todd Chrisley asks God to 'keep a healing hand' on Nanny Faye as she battles cancer
Todd Chrisley said on his podcast, Chrisley Confessions, on June 17th that Nanny Faye has cancer. Todd’s mother is 77 years old and has been a cast member on Chrisley Knows Best since the show first began in 2014. Nanny Faye is a fan favourite on the show, so many viewers will want to know more about her health in 2022.
SheKnows
The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion
The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
Nichelle Nichols cause of death updates – Actress who played Uhura in Star Trek dies at 89, son reveals on social media
STAR Trek actress Nichelle Nichols passed away Saturday at the age of 89. Her son, Kyle Johnson, shared the tragic news in a statement on the actress's social media pages. "I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years," he wrote.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Robert Newman Confirms His Exit as Ashland… But ‘Maybe I’ll See You Again One Day’
The end has come for Ashland Locke. Portrayer Robert Newman confirmed that his character has in fact met his fate — at the hands of Nick — and the scenes from the Monday, July 25, episode were his last. Newman took to Twitter to post a video to...
SheKnows
Even as Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy and Finn (Finally) Reunite, What’s Coming Next Is Gonna Tick a Whole Lotta People Off!
All roads currently lead to Monaco, where Bold & Beautiful‘s Steffy and Finn will finally reunite. Of course, what happens next is the big question, given that the show hasn’t exactly got a lot else going on. Meanwhile, even as the show prepared to do what it does best, it also managed to throw in a few examples of what it does worst. And don’t get me started on what’s about to happen between… well, too late, I’ve started. So let’s just dive in, shall we?
Josh Kelly Reveals Why Cody Is Interested in Britt on GENERAL HOSPITAL
Cody definitely got off on the wrong foot with Britt on GENERAL HOSPITAL after knocking her into the pool when he parachuted into the Society Setups party. But the daredevil is bound and determined to get to know the beautiful doctor, and arranged with Spinelli to make sure that they matched on the dating app so they could go out. Unfortunately, that also didn’t go very well!
William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols
Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
‘Days of Our Lives’ Cast: Everyone We Know Is Leaving in Summer 2022
'Days of Our Lives' will see big casting changes this summer with the departure of several big-name actors.
Soaps In Depth
New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Soaps In Depth in home of the latest news, interviews, spoilers, and features from America's favorite soap operas including General Hospital, The Bold and The Beautiful, The Young and The Restless, and Days of Our Lives.https://www.soapsindepth.com/
Comments / 2