Jon Simon Gray, MD, Joins Bossier Internal Medicine Diagnostic and Treatment Clinic

United Healthcare’s eleventh-hour refusal to pay for a quick, non-invasive, clinically proven surgery to reverse my sudden-onset deafness from a recent COVID infection was hardly my first ride on the bucking bronco we call— oxymoronically—American health care. But it is the one that finally broke me.Prior to this refusal, surgeon Dr. Babak Sadoughi and I had done everything by the book. I texted him the minute I lost my hearing, on day four of my COVID infection. He prescribed a six-day course of steroids, but I was still deaf. He cut holes into my eardrums. This relieved some of the...

