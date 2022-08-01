Barn destroyed in overnight Canton fire; investigation underway

wlos.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Marion transported to Mission with serious injuries
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials say one pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Marion Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, and was transported to a hospital. McDowell County Emergency Services said the incident happened at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday on US 221 South. Officials said the pedestrian was struck by a...
Indiana man dies in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway
One person died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Buncombe County.
1 adult, 4 children injured after vehicle crashes, flips multiple times in McDowell County
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Several people had to be hospitalized after a crash occurred in McDowell County on Tuesday evening, leaving at least two with serious injuries. McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says a single vehicle flipped multiple times around 5:08 p.m. on Aug. 2 at...
Search underway for missing Tennessee man whose phone pinged in Cherokee area
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — A search is underway for a man who is missing. The family of 23-year-old Bryce Evans says he was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday, July 31, heading from Knoxville, Tennessee, to UNC Charlotte, where he has an internship. “The last thing they [his family]...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
New alert system for Upstate residents
Spartanburg County Emergency Management provides quick emergency information. UPSTATE––Residents of Landrum and Campobello, as well as the rest of Spartanburg County, will now be able to receive emergency alerts on their phones or through email from Spartanburg County Emergency Management. This new alert system provides county residents to...
More details released in deadly Hendersonville crash; victim identified
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. WLOS — The person killed in a Friday night crash in Hendersonville has been identified. The crash happened at about 7 p.m. on Airport Road. Officials say two vehicles were traveling southwest on Airport Road when Vehicle one "improperly passed" Vehicle two "at a high rate of speed." Vehicle one lost control and traveled off the road to the left, striking a utility pole, a tree, then overturning.
Bill Moore Community Park, Fletcher area sustain damage from strong storms
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Strong storms rolled through parts of western North Carolina late Wednesday night, Aug. 3. Bill Moore Community Park in Fletcher, as well as the surrounding area, had visible damage from the strong winds. Fletcher Mayor Preston Blakely told News 13 at least 10 large trees...
Crews working to restore power in Upstate counties
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said crews are currently working to restore power in Oconee County after a tree fell on a power line. According to the power company, the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs and it was first reported at 6:40 p.m. Right now,...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A young U.S. Navy sailor from the Etowah community of Henderson County fell overboard a Navy ship on Monday, Aug. 1 in the Baltic Sea, and the search and rescue efforts have been called off. The family of David "Dee" Spearman confirmed Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, that he was the man who fell overboard Monday near Helsinki, Finland. Spearman was 19 years old.
SLED assisting with investigation in Oconee County
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with a search warrant executed in Oconee County on Wednesday. Viewers contacted FOX Carolina about investigators digging in a yard along Mormon Church Road. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff asked SLED’s forensic unit...
Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Hampton
HAMPTON — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a 10 p.m. collision between a Honda motorcycle and a Subaru car driven by Amy Hughes, Greenville, South Carolina, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 19E and 1st Ave. According to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist...
Repairs to partially-sinking parking deck in South Slope almost finished
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For 11 months, crews working on Asheville’s largest apartment complex, The Ironwood Apartments, have focused on fixing the 1,000-space parking deck. The soil below the concrete multi-story building settled along a third of the site. The onsite manager for Tribute Construction, a company based...
Active shooter training in Greenville Co.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials...
Victims, suspect identified in Yancey County triple homicide; Investigation ongoing
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities have released more information following a triple homicide that occurred Monday afternoon in Yancey County. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) confirmed with News 13 on Wednesday that the victims who were shot and killed Monday afternoon included:
Asheville man reported missing, family concerned for his welfare
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man. Police say 49-year-old Sean Paul Read was reported missing on Aug. 1. He was last seen at his residence that morning, wearing a “Hands of Sean Perry Inc” t-shirt and driving a silver-colored 2007 Honda Fit with NC tag HAK-6955.
3 arrested for violating probation in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Three people were arrested Wednesday afternoon for violating their probation. The Asheville Police Department located Dominique Maurice Aldridge-Brown, Dallis Tyler Rodgers and Randy Lithertoe Ellis in central Asheville. Police seized a firearm, 56.52 grams of fentanyl and methamphetamine during the arrests. The suspects were booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center […]
Major roofing project underway for former Days Inn, which will house homeless
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect some corrected information from a previous version. Supporters of helping Asheville's homeless population by first getting them a safe apartment are celebrating a milestone. Nonprofit Homeward Bound officially started the $700,000 roof re-do at the former...
Man faces drug charge in NC
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday on a drug charge in McDowell County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael Johnson, 39, of Marion, with felonious possession of methamphetamine. On July 18th, deputies located Johnson in the Marion area and arrested him on outstanding warrants. While searching Johnson, deputies found methamphetamine. […]
$1 million lawsuit filed against Gatlinburg park after child falls from rock wall
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WLOS) — A $1 million lawsuit has been filed against an amusement park and ski area in eastern Tennessee. WATE reports the lawsuit filed in federal court claims employees with Ober Gatlinburg failed to secure a child with a safety harness before he fell from a rock wall and suffered a traumatic brain injury last July.
PHOTOS: Women trapped inside South Carolina home after tree falls on it
POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A large tree fell on a Powdersville mobile home trapping two women inside, according to the Powdersville Fire Department. The fire department and EMS were on the scene Saturday on Jesse Drive. Authorities said two women were on opposite ends of the home when the tree fell. When firefighters arrived on […]
