Lee County, FL

Authorities looking for duo who went on stolen credit card shopping spree

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – The search is on for two individuals who stole credit cards out of a lost wallet and used them on various purchases around Lee County.

The victim said he dropped his wallet at a restaurant on July 26th. It’s then believed the two people pictured grabbed it and began using the stolen plastic.

They were found to have purchased various items including groceries, gas and even vape pens.

If you have any information regarding the identity of either individual, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.

Any tip that leads to an arrest is eligible for a cash reward.

Fort Myers, FL
