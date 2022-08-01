ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Chance Wants the Truth About Ashland’s Death!

By Chris Eades
Soaps In Depth
Soaps In Depth
 3 days ago
www.soapsindepth.com

Wendy Wagner
3d ago

Never understand why they always think it’s better to hide the truth on soaps 😡did the same thing with JT😡your smarter than that Victoria.

Reply(1)
8
Leah E
3d ago

Chance is hesitant to believe the Newman's story, because he knows how Victor operates! A good cop explores ALL THE ANGLES when investigating!

Reply
7
guest ME
2d ago

I find it infuriating that Diane is always pushing Phyllis buttons and Jack is never around to see.

Reply
8
Soaps In Depth

Melissa Ordway Returns to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Back at it! It’s been a few weeks since THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Melissa Ordway (Abby) has been at the soap’s CBS studios. First, the actress was overseas in Monaco on a promotional publicity tour for Y&R, and then she tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home to the United States. Thankfully, Ordway is all better and has resumed taping her character’s storyline at Y&R!
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Adam Just Did the Unthinkable — and Opened Up a Whole New World of Possibilities for a Toxic Relationship

Well, that was unexpected. On today’s The Young and the Restless, Adam just put aside his own vendetta and thirst for Newman power and warned Victoria about Ashland! The man’s out for blood, and not of the corporate kind. Adam may be many things, but he doesn’t want to see anyone get hurt. This time. Forget about that little bomb incident a few years back…
TV SERIES
Ashley
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Soaps In Depth

Josh Kelly Reveals Why Cody Is Interested in Britt on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Cody definitely got off on the wrong foot with Britt on GENERAL HOSPITAL after knocking her into the pool when he parachuted into the Society Setups party. But the daredevil is bound and determined to get to know the beautiful doctor, and arranged with Spinelli to make sure that they matched on the dating app so they could go out. Unfortunately, that also didn’t go very well!
CELEBRITIES
#Spoiler#Restless
SheKnows

Young & Restless Murder Investigation Is an Open Invitation to Bring Back a Classic Character — But There’s a ‘But’

Chance could use a little help in Genoa City’s latest investigation. We don’t need an excuse to want to see Doug Davidson back on The Young and the Restless but when storylines call for the Chief of Police’s involvement, fans remember that Paul Williams is absent from the canvas. Currently, the Genoa City PD is investigating Ashland’s “accident” and with Rey gone, Chance is heading up the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SheKnows

Is Days of Our Lives Really About To Kill [Spoiler]?

The pruning of this family tree is just about getting out of hand. Somebody call Bananarama because it looks like we’re trapped in a cruel summer on Days of Our Lives. According to spoilers for next week, the Grim Reaper isn’t through with Salem just yet and we’re going to have to contend with another death so soon on the heels of Abigail’s murder! Worse? It’s another DiMera!
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The View' Loses Co-Host Due to Positive COVID Test

The View is down one co-host due to COVID-19. PEOPLE reported that Sara Haines tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, did not take part in Monday's episode. The publication also noted that Haines was one of the co-hosts who was on set when Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro-Cardenas received false-positive tests on the live show.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Young & Restless and Bold & Beautiful Have One Big Bad Problem in Common — and It’s Entirely Fixable!

If you go back to the same well too often, ya know what happens to the well? It runs dry!. What does a good soap need? Complicated families, star-crossed lovers, good guys trying to do the right thing and bad guys doing just the opposite. The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful have all of the above in spades… except for one: bad guys.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?

Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Even as Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy and Finn (Finally) Reunite, What’s Coming Next Is Gonna Tick a Whole Lotta People Off!

All roads currently lead to Monaco, where Bold & Beautiful‘s Steffy and Finn will finally reunite. Of course, what happens next is the big question, given that the show hasn’t exactly got a lot else going on. Meanwhile, even as the show prepared to do what it does best, it also managed to throw in a few examples of what it does worst. And don’t get me started on what’s about to happen between… well, too late, I’ve started. So let’s just dive in, shall we?
TV SERIES
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
