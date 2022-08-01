KPD: Officers will no longer respond to most minor, non-injury car crashes

www.wbir.com
KCSO corrections officer charged with firing gunshot into ground at card game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County corrections officer is charged with reckless endangerment for an incident in which he allegedly fired a gunshot into the ground. Shane T. Love, 27, is to be arraigned on Aug. 9 in Knox County General Sessions Court, records show. The incident happened July...
Some local drivers concerned after KPD announces new policy on car crash response
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the first things you do after a car crash is to call the police. But starting Sep. 1, the Knoxville Police Department may not respond to all minor car crashes. The policy change does not mean they will not be there when drivers need...
10Listens: TN law requires car crashes to be reported to the state, not for officers to be sent to all crashes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department announced Monday that starting on September 1, officers would not respond to most non-injury car crashes. Some viewers reached out and asked WBIR if the decision violated state law, specifically TN Code § 55-10-106 and TN Code § 55-12-104 which require car crashes to be reported to state leaders and for drivers to immediately notify local law enforcement agencies if they are involved in most crashes.
CCSO: Officer on administrative leave and investigation underway following years-old video of possible K-9 mistreatment
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A K-9 handler with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office was put on leave after a years-old video was shared online showing a dog possibly being mistreated while it was being trained. The video shows a deputy training with a large dog, walking by another man...
KPD: Man killed in stabbing at East Knoxville apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are investigating after someone stabbed and killed a man Tuesday morning. The Knoxville Police Department said officers arrived at 128 North Bertrand Street around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a call that a man had been assaulted and stabbed. Police found the victim inside...
CCSO: 4 dead in suspected murder-suicide in LaFollette
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — State and local agents are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after authorities found four people dead in a home Wednesday. The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at a home on Log Home Lane at 3 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found four people dead inside. All are believed to be adults and related.
WBIR
BCSO finds 18-year-old following brief manhunt after they say he pulled a gun on a deputy
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for an 18-year-old Tuesday evening after he pulled a gun on a deputy and ran away near the Hamilton Crossing Shopping Center in Alcoa. Authorities said a deputy saw Quinn Gabriel Rayder, 18, in the parking lot...
KSP: Oneida woman dead after motorized construction equipment hits motorcycle in Kentucky
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — A woman is dead after a wreck in McCreary County, according to the Kentucky State Police. KSP Post 11 London responded to the crash on US 27 South in the Strunk community just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. 55-year-old Anthony Trammell was traveling...
Serving beyond the flames | Knox County Rural Metro Fire trains new rescue tactics
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Knox County fire department is adding another tool to its belt. The Rural Metro Fire Department adding extra training and credentials to be able to expand its services. Firefighters are getting hands-on training simulating a rescue operation. Firefighters don't just run into fires, they...
TBI investigating July incident in which man died after interacting with ORPD
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into what led to the death of a man during an encounter on July 24 with Oak Ridge police. The man has been identified as Tyler Jones, 39. On the afternoon of July 24, Oak Ridge Police Department...
KUB: Lyons Bend Road closes for roadway repairs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Utilities Board and Knox County crews have closed Lyons Bend Road to through traffic between Glanen Cove Drive and Wheaton place for water main and roadway repairs, according to KUB. This road closure is expected to remain in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday evening. Glen...
Stadium construction causes East Knoxville street closures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A rectangle of East Knoxville streets will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, until spring 2025, according to Knoxville officials. The closures come as crews continue building a new multi-use stadium that will serve as the home of the Tennessee Smokies baseball team. The following...
Man who sold gun to underage A-E student sentenced to 10 months in federal prison
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man will spend 10 months in federal prison for illegally buying a gun for an Austin-East High School student who ended up dying in an armed confrontation with police in a bathroom. U.S. District Court Judge Katherine A. Crytzer imposed the sentence Thursday afternoon...
ETVCS: Public's help needed in locating man wanted for rape
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a man wanted for the rape of a child, according to a Facebook post from the non-profit. Edgar Leonel Sanchez Rosales is believed to be in the Sevierville or East Tennessee area, the ETVCS...
'Unacceptable': Scott Co. sheriff suspends 2 deputies amid internal review of video
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips announced he has suspended two deputies as his office conducts an internal review of a video circulating through the county involving three deputies. The sheriff said he suspended two deputies pending the conclusion of a "full and complete" internal review...
TBI: 81-year-old Anderson County man found
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Charlie Wayne Bowen, the subject of a Silver Alert from the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation, was found safe, the TBI said. Bowen was located in another state, according to the TBI. Bowen was first reported missing from his Anderson County home around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
TDOT: Possible 'slope failure' closes shoulder on I-75 North in Campbell Co., around 9 miles from state line
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said there was a possible "slope failure" on I-75 North in Campbell County, around 9 miles from the state line into Kentucky. They said it happened around Mile Marker 151 and closed the outside shoulder. They said their staff is...
Four dead in Campbell County murder-suicide
Four people are dead in what deputies say appears to be a murder-suicide. It happened in Campbell County on Log Home Lane.
TBI: Blount Co. man accused of raping vulnerable adult in his care has been indicted
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blount County man accused of raping a vulnerable adult in his care has been indicted, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. According to a press release, in March, after receiving information from the Knoxville Police Department, special agents with the TBI Medicaid Fraud Control Division investigated allegations of sexual misconduct involving an employee of a home caregiver service in Knox County.
Monroe Co. Schools releases list of covered bus routes a day before start of school, continuing to look for drivers
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Monroe County Schools released a list of bus routes that would be covered as they continue looking for drivers a day before the school year starts. They struggled to cover bus routes for several weeks leading up to the start of school. Monroe County Schools...
