Knoxville, TN

KPD: Officers will no longer respond to most minor, non-injury car crashes

 3 days ago
10Listens: TN law requires car crashes to be reported to the state, not for officers to be sent to all crashes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department announced Monday that starting on September 1, officers would not respond to most non-injury car crashes. Some viewers reached out and asked WBIR if the decision violated state law, specifically TN Code § 55-10-106 and TN Code § 55-12-104 which require car crashes to be reported to state leaders and for drivers to immediately notify local law enforcement agencies if they are involved in most crashes.
