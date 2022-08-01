ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whmi.com

Former County Commissioner Defeats Incumbent In GOP Primary

There were some surprises following Tuesday’s Republican Primary election for the Livingston County Board of Commissioners. All Democratic candidates ran unopposed in the Primary Election. Some Republican incumbents ran in different districts as a result of redistricting. Two incumbents, longtime Commissioner Carol Griffith and Commissioner Mitchell Zajac did not...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland primaries could lead to 'a generation' of Democrats' control of county government

Tuesday’s primary election for local offices in Oakland County set the stage for exactly what Republicans hoped to reverse. With key primary victories in hand, Democrats might well flip seats in November to widen their majority on the county’s board of commissioners. The board ruling Michigan's richest county now has 11 Democrats and 10 Republicans...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022, morning edition: Michigan primary results

Thousands of Detroiters cast their ballots Tuesday in Michigan’s primary election. A technological problem caused the reporting of results in Wayne County to be delayed until the early morning hours. The Wayne County Clerk issued a statement saying AT&T’s decision to no longer support 3G modems significantly delayed the reporting process. Only about 32% of Wayne County precincts had reported by 3 a.m.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Elections
City
Beverly Hills, MI
Local
Michigan Government
The Detroit Free Press

Developers fined $350,000 for wetlands damage in Macomb County

Local real estate developers responsible for the destruction of wetlands in Macomb County were fined $350,000 Tuesday after failing to bring the affected area into compliance.  The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced in a news release that MC Land Investments LLC, MJC Providence Estates LLC, Michael Chirco, Michele Chirco, and Mario Izzi are required to restore and monitor the impacted wetland area, create a conservation easement for 13.02 acres of wetland, and pay the fine in response to a complaint filed in January...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Department of Attorney General Secures $350,000 Civil Fine and Full Restoration of Macomb County Forested Wetlands Following Consent Judgment

LANSING – Local real estate developers and related individuals who illegally destroyed natural resources in Macomb County will pay a $350,000 civil fine, among the largest civil fines secured for violations of legislation designed to protect Michigan’s wetlands, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. On Thursday July 28,...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022: What Thaneder’s victory means for Black representation in Congress in Detroit

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The City of Detroit will likely not have a Black member of the U.S. House for the first time in nearly 70 years. State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District Democratic primary Tuesday, topping a field of nine candidates. The 13th includes the Grosse Pointes, the eastern part of Detroit and several Downriver suburbs. The last time Detroit was without a Black representative in Congress was in 1955. That’s when Charles Diggs Jr. took office. He was joined in Congress in 1965 by John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for more than 50 years. Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating State Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson. Detroit’s population is about 80% Black. All of the other candidates in the primary were Black. Thanedar will take on Republican Martell Bivings in the November general election.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Primary Election#Franklin Community Church#The Help America Vote
Detroit News

Foster kids spend weeks confined in Warren hospital ER awaiting placement

Warren — A 9-year-old Macomb County foster child spent at least six weeks largely confined to a hospital emergency room despite a determination that he did not need inpatient care. The boy had few visitors or structured activities and was not permitted to leave Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital's Warren campus...
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

Firm in Huron River chemical release issued cease-and-desist order

The company that released a hazardous chemical into the Huron River system this week has been issued a cease-and-desist order, state officials said Wednesday. The city of Wixom issued the notice to the Tribar manufacturing facility on Monday or Tuesday, a representative for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy told The Detroit News.
WIXOM, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
empowerwisconsin.org

U of Michigan Cancel Culture compared to Maoist China

Locals living in the southeastern part of the Lower Peninsula have nicknamed the University of Michigan the “People’s Republic of Ann Arbor.” In the fall of 2021, that moniker gained a bit of legitimacy when students attempted to cancel Bright Sheng, a professor of musical composition, who showed his class Laurence Olivier’s 1965 film adaptation of Othello, in which the actor donned blackface. Though the university fully reinstated Sheng after an investigation, his ordeal was reminiscent of those of professors during the Cultural Revolution — which Sheng lived through in Maoist China — who faced denunciation and intimidation from their students for contradicting the regime.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Downed trees among the storm damage in hard-hit Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - All across southeastern Michigan residents were dealing with downed trees, wires or flooding on the highways after bands of strong thunderstorms rolled through Wednesday. Severe storms brought down this huge tree in Livonia covering Jamison street in the Castle Gardens subdivision. Martin Kreska came home...
LIVONIA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Art on an island, jazz on the water, and gigantic sunflowers

It may be August, but there’s plenty of summer left and a lot of events taking place for just about everyone. Let’s start with the Monroe County Fair. This is happening now through Saturday. The fair feature a full Midway with rides and food, live entertainment, kids activities and a Monster Truck show on Friday.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Priced out of Detroit? Consider the newly trendy haven of...Wyandotte

Make all the Downriver jokes you want. The Free Press has investigated, and declares at least one community there both hot (in terms of development) and cool (at least, as measured by cocktail bars and trendy restaurants). Let's have a drumroll for Wyandotte. JC Reindel reports:. Wyandotte's downtown, just off...
WYANDOTTE, MI
cbp.gov

Human Smuggling Attempt Thwarted on St Clair River

DETROIT - Detroit Sector Border Patrol agents arrest three foreign nationals during a smuggling attempt on the St. Clair River near Algonac early Tuesday morning. On August 2nd, at approx. 3am, Border Patrol dispatch monitoring the Remote Video Surveillance System observed a vessel on the St. Clair River near Algonac cross the international border near a historically known smuggling route. Dispatch officials immediately notified agents in the area of a possible smuggling incident taking place.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy