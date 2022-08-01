www.villagebeverlyhills.com
whmi.com
Former County Commissioner Defeats Incumbent In GOP Primary
There were some surprises following Tuesday’s Republican Primary election for the Livingston County Board of Commissioners. All Democratic candidates ran unopposed in the Primary Election. Some Republican incumbents ran in different districts as a result of redistricting. Two incumbents, longtime Commissioner Carol Griffith and Commissioner Mitchell Zajac did not...
Macomb County primaries likely to decide final results in many districts
People who skip voting in primaries could take a lesson from Macomb County. Districts of all kinds across Michigan tend to lean to one party or the other, and fully 11 seats out of a total of 13 in Macomb County were poised to be decided in Tuesday’s races for the Board of Commissioners.
Oakland primaries could lead to 'a generation' of Democrats' control of county government
Tuesday’s primary election for local offices in Oakland County set the stage for exactly what Republicans hoped to reverse. With key primary victories in hand, Democrats might well flip seats in November to widen their majority on the county’s board of commissioners. The board ruling Michigan's richest county now has 11 Democrats and 10 Republicans...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022, morning edition: Michigan primary results
Thousands of Detroiters cast their ballots Tuesday in Michigan’s primary election. A technological problem caused the reporting of results in Wayne County to be delayed until the early morning hours. The Wayne County Clerk issued a statement saying AT&T’s decision to no longer support 3G modems significantly delayed the reporting process. Only about 32% of Wayne County precincts had reported by 3 a.m.
deadlinedetroit.com
Macomb Tells Prosecutor Lucido To Get Workplace Training for his Inappropriateness...Or Else
Macomb County thinks Prosecutor Peter Lucido has a problem. County Deputy Executive Andrew McKinnon emailed Lucido, who was elected in 2020, to tell him to undergo workplace training to address issues including sexual comments and/or innuedo, the Detroit Free Press reports:. Lucido also was placed on notice that he will...
Developers fined $350,000 for wetlands damage in Macomb County
Local real estate developers responsible for the destruction of wetlands in Macomb County were fined $350,000 Tuesday after failing to bring the affected area into compliance. The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced in a news release that MC Land Investments LLC, MJC Providence Estates LLC, Michael Chirco, Michele Chirco, and Mario Izzi are required to restore and monitor the impacted wetland area, create a conservation easement for 13.02 acres of wetland, and pay the fine in response to a complaint filed in January...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Department of Attorney General Secures $350,000 Civil Fine and Full Restoration of Macomb County Forested Wetlands Following Consent Judgment
LANSING – Local real estate developers and related individuals who illegally destroyed natural resources in Macomb County will pay a $350,000 civil fine, among the largest civil fines secured for violations of legislation designed to protect Michigan’s wetlands, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. On Thursday July 28,...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022: What Thaneder’s victory means for Black representation in Congress in Detroit
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The City of Detroit will likely not have a Black member of the U.S. House for the first time in nearly 70 years. State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District Democratic primary Tuesday, topping a field of nine candidates. The 13th includes the Grosse Pointes, the eastern part of Detroit and several Downriver suburbs. The last time Detroit was without a Black representative in Congress was in 1955. That’s when Charles Diggs Jr. took office. He was joined in Congress in 1965 by John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for more than 50 years. Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating State Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson. Detroit’s population is about 80% Black. All of the other candidates in the primary were Black. Thanedar will take on Republican Martell Bivings in the November general election.
Detroit News
Foster kids spend weeks confined in Warren hospital ER awaiting placement
Warren — A 9-year-old Macomb County foster child spent at least six weeks largely confined to a hospital emergency room despite a determination that he did not need inpatient care. The boy had few visitors or structured activities and was not permitted to leave Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital's Warren campus...
wcsx.com
Michigan Has a One of the Best Places to Live in America for 2022
For nearly a decade now, the crew at Livability has put together a list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America. As it turns out, one Michigan town is very high on the list this year, coming in at No. 2. We should have some Michigan pride about this great showing.
fox2detroit.com
CDC moves Southeast Michigan counties back to high risk for COVID transmission
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet and, once again, the three most populated counties in the state are listed by the CDC as high risk of transmission. The Centers for Disease Control updating its map which identifies several counties in Southeast Michigan including Oakland, Wayne,...
Detroit News
Firm in Huron River chemical release issued cease-and-desist order
The company that released a hazardous chemical into the Huron River system this week has been issued a cease-and-desist order, state officials said Wednesday. The city of Wixom issued the notice to the Tribar manufacturing facility on Monday or Tuesday, a representative for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy told The Detroit News.
wcsx.com
Michigan Birthday Freebies – Get Free Stuff on Your Big Day
My birthday is coming up on August 10, and I always miss all the birthday freebies. I just never remember until the day of my birthday to see what Michigan stores and restaurants offer free stuff on birthdays, and by then, it’s often too late. With that in mind,...
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan severe weather downs trees and leaves 25K without power
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Power outages, downed trees, and flooded highways: Hello severe weather. In one of the busiest rounds of severe weather to sweep through Southeast Michigan this summer, tens of thousands lost power in Metro Detroit as heavy storms prompted flooding on area highways. As of Thursday morning,...
empowerwisconsin.org
U of Michigan Cancel Culture compared to Maoist China
Locals living in the southeastern part of the Lower Peninsula have nicknamed the University of Michigan the “People’s Republic of Ann Arbor.” In the fall of 2021, that moniker gained a bit of legitimacy when students attempted to cancel Bright Sheng, a professor of musical composition, who showed his class Laurence Olivier’s 1965 film adaptation of Othello, in which the actor donned blackface. Though the university fully reinstated Sheng after an investigation, his ordeal was reminiscent of those of professors during the Cultural Revolution — which Sheng lived through in Maoist China — who faced denunciation and intimidation from their students for contradicting the regime.
fox2detroit.com
Downed trees among the storm damage in hard-hit Livonia
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - All across southeastern Michigan residents were dealing with downed trees, wires or flooding on the highways after bands of strong thunderstorms rolled through Wednesday. Severe storms brought down this huge tree in Livonia covering Jamison street in the Castle Gardens subdivision. Martin Kreska came home...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Art on an island, jazz on the water, and gigantic sunflowers
It may be August, but there’s plenty of summer left and a lot of events taking place for just about everyone. Let’s start with the Monroe County Fair. This is happening now through Saturday. The fair feature a full Midway with rides and food, live entertainment, kids activities and a Monster Truck show on Friday.
deadlinedetroit.com
Priced out of Detroit? Consider the newly trendy haven of...Wyandotte
Make all the Downriver jokes you want. The Free Press has investigated, and declares at least one community there both hot (in terms of development) and cool (at least, as measured by cocktail bars and trendy restaurants). Let's have a drumroll for Wyandotte. JC Reindel reports:. Wyandotte's downtown, just off...
Little orange kitten saved from sewer by Ann Arbor firefighters
ANN ARBOR, MI - Gretchen Comai and her daughter Gwendolyn heard an animal crying for help last Wednesday during an evening walk. After talking with their Maywood Avenue neighbors in Ann Arbor’s Dicken neighborhood, they learned the distressed sounds had been coming from the sewer for several hours. Comai called for help for the trapped creature.
cbp.gov
Human Smuggling Attempt Thwarted on St Clair River
DETROIT - Detroit Sector Border Patrol agents arrest three foreign nationals during a smuggling attempt on the St. Clair River near Algonac early Tuesday morning. On August 2nd, at approx. 3am, Border Patrol dispatch monitoring the Remote Video Surveillance System observed a vessel on the St. Clair River near Algonac cross the international border near a historically known smuggling route. Dispatch officials immediately notified agents in the area of a possible smuggling incident taking place.
