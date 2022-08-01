Flying Legends on the Walla Walla tarmac

keprtv.com
Related
77 years ago atomic bomb fueled by Hanford dropped on Japan. Remembering it in Richland
2 events are planned in Richland to commemorate the atomic bombing.
KEPR
Tri SoDa Bomb is here to stay
The new owners of Tri SoDa Bomb are excited to re-open their mobile gourmet soda bar to the Tri-Cities. After former owners left for Hawaii on short notice, co-owners Amber Christensen and Rachel Magelsen decided they weren't ready to see the soda truck go, so they took matters into their own hands.
1st major solar farm planned near Tri-Cities. Learn more, speak up at local hearing
7 square miles are being leased for the project.
Tri-Cities Airport is looking to add direct service to world’s 2nd busiest airport
“We’re going to work aggressively to get there.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEPR
Tri-Cities Airport one step closer to offering service to Dallas
PASCO, Wash. — The Tri-Cities Airport is one step closer to securing a new air service to Dallas, TX. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a $750,000 grant to the airport on Wednesday. Airport Director Buck Taft said the money will help them establish a minimum revenue guarantee fund...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Photos of the Month: July 2022
The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin features a gallery of our best photos of the previous month in a monthly collection online at union-bulletin.com. You'll also find a selection in our print Explore section on the first Tuesday of each month. This month, we feature U-B photographer Greg Lehman's shots at Athena's...
Fire destroys Wine Country Concert Series storage unit in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A fire near the green overnight at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course caused over $100,000 in damage. Despite the losses, owners say it’s business as usual. Firefighters rushed to the scene of the golf course. They said a person from across the freeway called...
Washington State Trooper finds injured hawk on roadway, rescues it in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An injured hawk is now under the care of veterinary specialists based out of Umatilla County thanks to a quick-thinking Trooper with the Washington State Patrol (WSP) who decided to take care of it. According to a social media post from Trooper Chris Thorson, the injured...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire Demolishes Storage Building at Walla Walla Golf Course
Early morning fire at the Veterans Golf Course in Walla Walla caused an estimated $110K in damages Wednesday. Walla Walla Fire Department officials, including Communications Manage Brendan Koch reported the call came in about a large fire at the course. The citizen calls about the fire mentioned visible flames, and...
Chicken Madness Ensues Today with New Tri-Cities Popeyes
The first Popeyes Chicken opens today in Tri-Cities! I repeat, today the first Popeyes Chicken opens in Kennewick off the corner of 395 and Clearwater. I visited the location at 6am this morning to get some pictures and see if anyone was lined up. The was not a soul there...
Heat wave. Wildfires. Recession. Yet ‘ludicrous’ push to breach Snake dams, Newhouse says
Richland rally questions if spending $33 billion will help salmon.
1 Tri-Cities state House race is nearly 3-way heat. Two others have clear leaders
Election night tallies for local state rep races.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEPR
'Keepers of the Sky'; Pasco Fire leaders unveil new station logo
PASCO, Wash. — Pasco fire leaders are unveiling the second chip in their six-chip station identification collection. Local firefighters designed special logos to represent each of the stations in Pasco. This week Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department revealed Station 82's new logo. Station 82 opened in 2004.
Unrelenting heat kills Tri-Cities veteran on 9th day of triple-digit highs
When can we expect some relief from these scorching temps?
Oregon man thought he could cling to the boat side to shore. He lost his grip
The ladder broke as he tried to get back into the boat.
KEPR
Community invited to attend volunteer fair for local non-profits
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — More than a dozen local non-profits are in dire need of volunteer support, so leaders with Chaplaincy Health Care are working on a solution. Organizers are inviting the public to a community volunteer fair at C3 Tri-Cities on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. Chaplaincy Health Care Marketing...
KEPR
Walla Walla man drowns after falling into the Wenatchee river
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Chelan County Sheriff's Office announced a 60-year-old Walla Walla man drowned in the waters of the Wenatchee River on Saturday. A press release stated a group of around 6 friends and family members were floating the river near Dryden, approaching the "Rock and Roll" rapids, when the man was flipped from his tube and began struggling to reach the shore.
nbcrightnow.com
Wheat field burns near Pasco
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - A vegetation fire burned about ten acres before it was knocked down south of Selph Landing on August 3. Wheat stubble had caught fire, but Franklin County Fire District 3 reports early crews and a farmer with a disk were able to quickly knock down the fire.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Men charged with stealing 360,000 gallons of water for 10,000-plant marijuana grow
Three men, including one from Mexico, are accused of growing more than 10,000 illegal marijuana plants and stealing 360,000 gallons of water after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office raided a property near Sprague River. Police found 20 greenhouses with thousands of unsanctioned marijuana plants at the alleged illegal growing...
Emergency evacuation of Fed Building in Richland. What the bomb squad found
It houses federal courtrooms, a VA clinic and offices for Hanford nuclear reservation workers.
Comments / 0