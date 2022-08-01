2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of packages containing cocaine were found washed up along the coastline of the Florida Keys over the weekend, according to authorities. U.S. Border Patrol officials said the drugs were discovered by good Samaritans who found the packages in a line of mangroves near the Ocean Pointe Condominiums.

MONROE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO