ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Abortion clinic moving from Mississippi to Las Cruces opening soon

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d7WEC_0h0SjSTs00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The abortion clinic known as, ‘The Pink House,’ which is moving from Mississippi to Las Cruces , is set to open soon. The clinic was at the center of the case where the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade.

New Mexico Governor signs executive order on abortion access

Director Shannon Brewer says the Las Cruces clinic will provide both medical and surgical abortions. She says they have already received calls from both local women and out-of-state to set up appointments. “They’re trying to see where can they go so we’re talking to patients from different states, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Florida, now it’s Tennessee. These are places that we talk to every single day,” Las Cruces Women’s Health Organization Executive Director Shannon Brewer said.

The clinic has already drawn criticism from anti-abortion advocates. The Southwest Coalition for Life plans to open its own facility nearby.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 7

Elaine Baca
2d ago

The Pink House looks like a run down shack, appropriate for the evil murders that will be taking place there.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Advocacy organizations are pushing back against Operation Lone Star by holding protests in four Texas border cities this Saturday. The groups say Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative – which he initiated in response to a surge in illegal immigration – is fostering xenophobia and discrimination against people of color and escalating violence.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Two of the Weirdest US Museums Are Located In Texas & New Mexico

Who doesn't love museums? Especially if they're about the weird & wild stuff in the world. I did an article on some of the craziest & most unique museums you can visit in Texas, like the Border Patrol Museum that is EXCLUSIVE to El Paso. If you've never been to the Border Patrol Museum, here's a quick look inside.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
Las Cruces, NM
Government
Las Cruces, NM
Health
ABC Big 2 News

Remembering those we lost August 3

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On August, 3, 2019, an armed gunman entered the Walmart in the Cielo Vista neighborhood of East El Paso. The first gunshots rang out at 10:39 and lasted until 10:45 a.m. The white nationalist shooter, who aimed to kill ‘Mexicans,’ murdered 23 people and injured another 24. Andre & Jordan […]
EL PASO, TX
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Three Years Since Shooting in El Paso

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement marking three years since the deadly mass shooting at the El Paso Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas:. “Three years ago, a right-wing extremist – armed with an assault rifle and fueled by the evils of white...
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Smokers May Be In For A Rude And Abrupt Awakening

Quitting "cold turkey" works for some but, if this new idea being presented by the FDA goes through, all smokers may pretty much wind up doing just that. Quitting smoking is tough, I know, I tried a number of times before I finally did it. I'll tell you how I did it but only if you promise to find another way. Deal? Ok. I had a near fatal motorcycle accident and was physically unable to smoke for months. I repeat, please find another method. There are plenty to choose from.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#The U S Supreme Court#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KTSM

What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

News conference held in Las Cruces for officer-involved shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police held a news conference Wednesday afternoon updating the community on the circumstances surrounding Tuesday night’s officer-involved shooting. During the news conference, officials with Las Cruces PD could not provide much information as the investigation is ongoing but they were able to release the status of the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Crash blocks 4 lanes in upper valley

EL PASO, Texas -- Four lanes of traffic are blocked in the upper valley after a multi-vehicle crash. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating. Initial reports indicate the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Thursday on N. Mesa and Osborne. According to the Texas Department of Transportation website, the...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

All The Fun Of The Southern New Mexico Fair Returns In September

Come September, the Southern New Mexico State Fair & Rodeo returns to thrill families, friends, and couples. The 55th annual Southern New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo are back in the fall with five days full of fun, food, carnival rides, and a rodeo to the Southern New Mexico State Fairgrounds in Las Cruces less than an hour away from El Paso.
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
newmexicomagazine.org

If a Pot Survives, a People Survive

Las Cruces artist and writer Diego Medina (Piro-Manso-Tiwa) reflects on the Tortugas jar and its significance to the Manso people. This essay is one of 70 by mostly Pueblo people—artists, writers, historians, scientists, and political leaders—collected for "Grounded in Clay: The Spirit of Pueblo Pottery," an exhibition that runs through May 29, 2023, at the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture. For an insider's look at the exhibit, read "Pueblo Pottery Exhibit Breaks the Mold," by Kate Nelson.
LAS CRUCES, NM
errorsofenchantment.com

Opinion piece: Government boondoggles shouldn’t be New Mexico way

This article first appeared in the Las Cruces Sun News on Sunday, July 31, 2022. New Mexico is always ranked among the “poor” states in the United States. But, as anyone who lives here or has taken stock of New Mexico’s abundant natural and cultural resources can tell you, we have no business being “poor.”
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

Organizations work to assist unhoused community in Las Cruces

The number of unhoused individuals living in New Mexico has been steadily rising for many years and as of January of 2020, more than 3,300 people are unhoused in New Mexico. With this issue affecting Las Cruces, many organizations work together to help bring this number down. Mesilla Valley Community...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Border Patrol and Texas State troopers respond to incident in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Border Patrol and Texas Highway Patrol Troopers responded to an incident in west El Paso. The right lane and shoulder were closed on Interstate 10 east at Buena Vista Wednesday morning at 6:45 a.m. due to police activity, according to the Texas Transportation of Transportation.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Police arrest road rage suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joseph Sena, 31, is facing charges after a couple says he flashed a gun at them during a road rage incident. The couple, along with their 9-month-old grandson, were traveling on Isleta Blvd. near Bridge Blvd. in July. They say Sena got into a road rage incident with them, rolled his window […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Family of 5 shot at while driving; El Paso man charged with aggravated assault

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he fired upon a family of five inside a car in east El Paso. Police say the incident happened July 11 at 6500 Airport Road at 6:55 p.m. According to investigators, 42-year-old Gilbert Rodelas of The post Family of 5 shot at while driving; El Paso man charged with aggravated assault appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KCAU 9 News

Cosmetic procedure kills 2nd woman this month in Tijuana

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A second woman has died from complications related to cosmetic surgery this month in Tijuana, Mexican media reported. A 36-year-old woman died Wednesday after undergoing cosmetic surgery at the private Diagnosis Hospital, which had its license suspended and was under review, El Sol De Tijuana reported Friday. Erwin Areizaga, […]
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy