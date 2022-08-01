ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

‘Armed and dangerous’ shooters wanted after body found behind wheel of car, SC cops say

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 3 days ago

A search is underway for “armed and dangerous” individuals after a South Carolina man was shot and killed Sunday night, Aiken County officials said.

Deangelo R. Washington was killed in a shooting, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said. The 22-year-old Beech Island resident’s body was found in the driver’s seat of his car behind a home in Clearwater, according to Ables.

At about 5:05 p.m., deputies responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said.

Witnesses said individuals from four separate cars were shooting at each other with handguns in the area near the intersection of Belvedere Road and Augusta Road , according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting might have been caused by a disturbance that happened during an event at Midland Valley High School, the sheriff’s office said. It’s about 3 miles from the high school to the crime scene .

Information about the disturbance was not available.

Responding deputies found Washington, who died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, Ables said. An autopsy will be performed Wednesday in Newberry, according to the coroner.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on the shooters, or if Washington was one of the people firing a weapon. No arrests have been reported in the shooting that continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s office and coroner’s office.

The sheriff’s office did say that the people involved in the gunfire should be considered as armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or can submit an online tip .

“We are in the early stages of this investigation and community assistance is important,” the sheriff’s office said.

Comments / 4

Southern Comfort
3d ago

Thugs have disrupted the peace and serenity in once quaint charming towns too. Horrific violence is no longer primarily an inner city issue. The craziness is happening everywhere.

Reply(1)
2
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
6K+
Followers
444
Post
1M+
Views
