Former LMU Superintendent Pleads Not Guilty to 19 Felony Charges

Fox 19
Man sentenced for possessing firearms; US attorney says Marshals potentially ‘lured into an ambush’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing multiple firearms as a convicted felon and violating his supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release. William Dishman, 40, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Southern Ohio Fugitive...
Fox 19
Woman kidnapped, punched 20 times before being raped: sheriff’s office
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 29-year-old man is facing rape and kidnapping charges after allegedly punching a woman 20 times before raping her. Jamal Richardson, 29, met the victim through social media on July 29, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Later on in the day, Richardson...
Cincinnati man sentenced for trying to traffic 16-year-old girl
A Cincinnati man was sentenced to more than 8 years in prison and 84 months of supervised release after federal agents discovered he was attempting to pimp out underaged girls.
Fox 19
Uncle killed by nephew in Middletown shooting, PIO says
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The victim killed in Monday’s murder in Middletown is the uncle of the 22-year-old suspect. Terry Fuller, 42, was found dead on the sidewalk after police responded to Grand Avenue for reports of gunshots around 10:30 p.m., the Middletown PIO confirmed Thursday. A few hours...
Erlanger man sentenced to 15 years for soliciting kids through Playstation
An Erlanger man, who was already a convicted sex offender, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday for soliciting at least 3 different children for sex through his Playstation and cell phone.
WLWT 5
2 arrested after assaulting, shooting woman in face during break-in
CINCINNATI — Two people have been arrested in connection to the assault and shooting of a woman inside her home on Delhi Avenue. According to court documents, Andre Green, 28, and Johann Hart, 18, are both facing felonious assault charges after a woman was shot in the face after being assaulted in her home.
Ohio man who hid in box from US marshals gets multiple years in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cincinnati man who hid in a wooden box to evade law enforcement was sentenced to prison Thursday for illegally owning firearms. A federal judge sentenced William J. Dishman, 40, to five years in prison for possessing multiple firearms as a convicted felon and violating his supervised release, according to U.S. […]
wbiw.com
Holton man sentenced to Indiana Department of Corrections failing to comply with terms of probation
BEDFORD – 36-year-old Eric Wall, of Holton, was sentenced to the Indiana Department of Correction by Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Robert Cline Monday after failing to comply with the terms of probation. Holton pleaded guilty to possession of a narcotic drug and resisting law enforcement, both a Level...
Dayton man accused of critically injuring man with baseball bat facing charges
DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing criminal charges after being accused of attacking another man with a baseball bat. Steven Garcia, 33, was charged with two counts of felonious assault Tuesday, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. He was arrested Monday by detectives. Garcia has been accused of...
WLWT 5
Father of patient charged for threatening to shoot Cincinnati Children's security officers
CINCINNATI — The father of a Cincinnati Children's Hospital patient has been charged with aggravated menacing. He's accused of threatening to shoot security officers at the Liberty Township Campus. Now, from jail, comes a teary apology. "I apologize for my mouth. For me running it. I'll do anything to...
ATF: Cincinnati-area gun theft suspects have Dayton ties; Cash reward offered
CHEVIOT, Ohio — A cash reward up to $3,000 is being offered for information that leads to identifying and arresting three people suspected of stealing a gun from a Cincinnati-area gun store this week. >>PHOTOS: Cash reward offered for Cincinnati-area gun theft suspects believed to be from Dayton. The...
wnewsj.com
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
sciotopost.com
Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Pike County after Internet Turns Him In
Brown – A armed robbery suspect is behind bars after the sheriff used social media to find the suspect. According to the Brown Sheriffs’ office, on July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:25 PM, the Rich Oil Gas Station located at 5079 State Route 125 in Georgetown, Ohio was robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect. The Suspect was later identified as Andrew T. Finley, D.O.B. of 9/13/1989.
Family of West End murder suspect claims shooting was in self-defense
The family of Ronnicea McCary said her case is a firm example of Ohio’s 'stand your ground' law, claiming she shot and killed a man in self-defense.
WLWT 5
Coroner identifies man shot to death in Middletown; nephew charged with murder
CINCINNATI — A man is dead and his nephew is accused of killing him after a shooting in Middletown on Monday. It happened around 10:30 p.m. when officers responded to the 2100 block of Grand Avenue for a report of gunfire. When they got to the scene, officers found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk curb.
Fox 59
365 dead, live animals seized from residence in Decatur County
DECATUR COUNTY — At approximately 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy with Decatur County Deputies ordered repossession of a residence in the 4900 block of East County Road 280 North. When the deputy arrived, he found multitudes of neglected animals, including several that were dying and/or deceased throughout the parameters...
wbiw.com
Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee
COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee who was killed Saturday afternoon in a car accident on State Road 129. According to Indiana State Police reports, 66-year-old Lenord “Ray” Sheldon Jr. of Elizabethtown was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheldon worked in the Bartholomew County Surveyor’s Office for more than 30 years.
Fox 19
Driver killed in I-471 crash identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have released the identity of the driver who died in a crash on I-471 on July 30. Brandon Bell, 39, was driving a 2015 Mercedes-Benz when he hit a pole on the Fifth Street ramp to southbound I-471 and flipped over the bridge, landing in the grass below, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
WLWT 5
'I'm lost': Middletown mother reacts to son arrested, accused of killing uncle
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A Middletown mother said she woke up Tuesday to devastating news. She learned her brother had been killed, and her son was charged with murder. "I just want to know what happened. I want to know why. Why?" Tina Fuller said. Fuller spoke through tears and...
Man arrested, accused of killing another man outside Middletown home
A man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing another man outside a home in Middletown late Monday night, police said.
