Federal officials investigating death of co-pilot who exited plane in mid-air in North Carolina

Air traffic controllers say co-pilot who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency 'jumped,' 911 call shows
A 911 call made by air traffic controllers suggests that a co-pilot who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency last week may have jumped, a recording released on Tuesday showed. The body of Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was recovered last weekend after he plunged from the plane...
Chilling words of pilot reveal what happened moments before flight instructor Charles Crooks, 23, plunged his death
THE heartbreaking last words of a pilot revealed in a phone recording have what happened in the moments before a 23-year-old flight instructor plunged to his death from their plane. Charles Crooks’ grief-stricken family has been left looking for answers after the 23-year-old mysteriously "jumped" out of a plane without...
Heartbreaking update in Dylan Rounds’ disappearance two months after teen farmer vanished from farm
A HEARTBREAKING update has been revealed in the case of missing 19-year-old, Dylan Rounds, who vanished more than two months ago from his farm in Utah. Dylan's family celebrated the missing teen's 20th birthday without him on Monday, spreading seeds of hope across Oregon. In honor of Dylan and the...
Family Sues Funeral Home for $50 Million, Claiming They Realized Mid-Burial the Wrong Body was in Casket
Just as a New Jersey family was lowering the casket of their loved one into the ground, it was brought back up, shocking members of the family, who say the wrong body was in the casket, according to a lawsuit,. Family members of 93-year-old Kyung Ja Kim, Kummi Kim, Yoonsung...
Murder Charge Expected Against Texas Woman Who Allegedly Pumped Gas into Backseat of Car, Set Boyfriend on Fire, and Drove Away Smiling
A North Texas woman is likely to be charged with murder now that her boyfriend has died from being set on fire late last month. Breana Johnson, 24, currently stands accused of one count of aggravated assault over the filling station incident that, at first, severely injured 25-year-old Ricky Doyle in Arlington, Texas on July 18, 2022, a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Tarrant County.
Major update after two kids among five found dead in home with chilling clue found at scene
THE family-of-five killed in an alleged murder-suicide on Tuesday have been identified by police. Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, is believed to have killed his family then himself, according to police. Among those murdered were: Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39, Alyssa Berumen, 22, Sunny Ramirez, 11, and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7. Police...
Florida woman suffers 'immediate paralysis' after leaping into shallow water feet-first off boat and is rescued by deputies
A Florida woman suffered 'immediate paralysis' after she leapt into shallow water over the weekend. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office reported on Sunday that a woman jumped feet first from an anchored pontoon into 'very shallow water' in Choctawhatchee Bay near the sea wall. She immediately lost feeling in her...
Homeowner fatally shoots daughter’s ex-boyfriend who broke into their home
A homeowner shot and killed his daughter’s ex-boyfriend after the ex smashed through the front door of his Ohio home on Sunday. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old James Douglas Rayl tried breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home on the 2900 block of North Kuther Road around 11 a.m. in Sydney, Ohio, WDTN reported.
‘A miracle she is alive’: British gap year student, 19, paralysed in bison attack
A British teenager has been left partially paralysed after a bison attacked her in a United States nature reserve, goring her leg and tossing her up to 15 feet into the air.Amelia Dean’s parents said it was a “miracle that she is alive” following her encounter with North America’s largest mammal – which can weigh close to a tonne – while hiking in South Dakota’s Custer State Park.The 19-year-old, who was due to start studying at the University of Edinburgh in September, was only on the second day of a month-long road trip across the US when she was hospitalised...
