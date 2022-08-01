Federal officials investigating death of co-pilot who exited plane in mid-air in North Carolina

A British teenager has been left partially paralysed after a bison attacked her in a United States nature reserve, goring her leg and tossing her up to 15 feet into the air.Amelia Dean’s parents said it was a “miracle that she is alive” following her encounter with North America’s largest mammal – which can weigh close to a tonne – while hiking in South Dakota’s Custer State Park.The 19-year-old, who was due to start studying at the University of Edinburgh in September, was only on the second day of a month-long road trip across the US when she was hospitalised...

ACCIDENTS ・ 59 MINUTES AGO