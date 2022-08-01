How Reported Deshaun Watson Suspension Would Impact Patriots

nesn.com
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Woman in Deshaun Watson Case Allegedly ‘Switched Her Account and Tone’ Following Accusations Surfacing
Despite recently settling all but four of the civil lawsuits filed against him, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to make headlines after he was accused of sexual assault by nearly two dozen women. NFL insider Josina Anderson took to Twitter on Thursday to shed light on a Watson accuser...
Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Deshaun Watson Settles Three of Four Remaining Lawsuits
In the waking hours of Monday morning, Tony Buzbee announced settlements with three of the four remaining women accusing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and misconduct.
Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal
The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
Let’s talk about the New England Patriots preseason schedule
The New England Patriots will begin their preseason play very soon, so let’s take a dive into these three crucial games before week one. The New England Patriots play a preseason game on August 11th. We are almost there, people. Preseason begins roughly a week and a half from...
Which Underrated Patriots Prospect Has Brightest Future?
Rhamondre Stevenson is projected for a bigger role in his second season with the Patriots.
