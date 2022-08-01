NC conservancy staff stays overnight with stranded dolphin to help animal in final hours

www.wral.com
NC coast under purple flag warning after swarms of jellyfish lead to painful stings
Jellyfish swarms reported at North Carolina beaches
Wife fights for statewide change after husband, prominent NC doctor dies during dental anesthesia overdose
Wilmington, N.C. — Dr. Henry Patel was a healthy man before getting a dental implant in July of 2020, his wife said. He was a prominent doctor in Wilmington, and went to his dentist for a routine procedure. Oral surgeon Mark Austin gave him anesthesia and sedated him for...
Bear cub caught on video wandering into Leland backyard
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A Leland homeowner was in for a surprise this Wednesday morning when he looked out into his backyard. The bear cub has been sighted several times in their neighborhood in the past couple of weeks but this seems to be the first time the cub has been captured on video, according to Jerry May who lives in the Waterberry Plantation neighborhood.
‘Anomaly’: 1,400-pound great white shark pings offshore near Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A great white shark weighing over 1,400 pounds recently pinged offshore near Myrtle Beach, according to OCEARCH. The shark, named Breton, is 13 feet long and pinged approximately 60 miles offshore, researchers said. Data shows the shark was tagged on Sept. 12, 2020, in Nova...
U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing NC boater
The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening.
Wrightsville Beach renourishment project uncovers hundreds of thousands of tires in the ocean
Wrightsville Beach, N.C. — The shrinking shoreline at Wrightsville Beach is in desperate need of sand. “We can't get our ocean rescue vehicles from point A to point B in some places, because there's just not enough beach,” Mayor Darryl Mills said. Rebuilding that usually happens every three...
Carolina Beach hosts National Night Out on boardwalk
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The boardwalk was all a buzz in Carolina Beach on Tuesday evening for National Night Out. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that started in 1984. Its goal is to promote police-community partnerships and create safer places to live. “Without the community,...
National Weather Service reports swarms of jellyfish in Pender, New Hanover Co.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported at several area beaches earlier this week but it appears the sightings are subsiding. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish earlier this week at local beaches. Lifeguards...
State issues swim warning after Surf City sewage spill
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A big sewage spill in Surf City has forced the state to issue a warning for people not to swim nor harvest oysters and shellfish in part of the Intracoastal Waterway. State environmental officials issued the warning for the waters between the Highway 210 bridge...
Wilmington deems Castle Street boarding house "unfit for human habitation." What happens to the tenants?
In August of 2021, the city of Wilmington's code enforcement department inspected Colonial Arms — a longstanding boarding house in Wilmington. They had received a complaint from a neighbor and decided to take a look. What they found was a living situation no reasonable person would consider acceptable: filthy...
New Hanover County Medical Center has created a program that makes MRI’s less frightening for children
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– MRI’s tend to be frightening to children and usually cause for sedation. So New Hanover County Medical Center has come up with a plan to provide less fear and avoid anesthesia. The new program is called ‘STARS’, which stands for ‘Supporting Try Awake Radiology Scan’...
North Carolina restaurants featured on Food Network, Fieri spotted in Morehead City
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — If there’s anything the Tar Heel State loves, it’s good eating. Whether it be the simplistic pleasure of your favorite Bojangles or Cook Out menu item or some Lexington-style barbecue, North Carolinians know how to satisfy their taste buds. As a matter of fact, Guy Fieri was in Morehead City […]
Carolina Beach police release identity of woman found dead on beach
UPDATE: Woman found dead on Carolina Beach identified
DEVELOPING STORY: Death investigation underway at Carolina Beach
North Carolina Town’s EMS Implodes After Chief’s Racist Tirade Is Caught on Cam
An emergency rescue chief’s racist and homophobic diatribe has caused his entire fire and rescue squad to lose its contract with a local North Carolina government, forcing him to—belatedly—resign from his post.Lake Waccamaw Fire & Rescue Auxiliary Chief Shannon Worrell, who is also a co-founder of the organization, was caught on camera getting spicy with employees at the Whiteville location of San Jose Mexican Restaurant on July 24.Surveillance footage WECT 6 News captured Worrell insulting a female server after he asked how her daughter—who also worked at the restaurant—could have two mothers. “I guarantee y’all didn’t make a child,” he...
300,000 tired found in Wrightsville Beach delays renourishment
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 300,000 tired found in Wrightsville Beach delays renourishment. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers found about 300,000 tires of an old reef. In the 1970s,...
Family gets $20.7M in wrongful death lawsuit against lifeguard company, city of Myrtle Beach
Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the family’s attorney gave a corrected dollar amount. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Maryland family will receive $20.7 million following claims that a family member drowned because lifeguards focused on renting beach umbrellas instead of safety in 2018, according to the family’s lawyer. The plaintiffs were […]
Logistics company to create 75 jobs, invest $16 million in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Port City Logistics will create 75 new jobs in New Hanover County. Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement on Tuesday. The company will invest $16 million to construct a high velocity transload facility in Wilmington. “We are delighted to welcome Port City Logistics to New...
