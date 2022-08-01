CARROLL COUNTY ROAD AND BRIDGE PROJECTS POSTPONED ONE WEEK

www.kmmo.com
ROUTE Z IN CARROLL COUNTY REOPENS AFTER ROAD WORK
After being closed since May 18, Route Z in Carroll County reopened on August 3. Route Z was closed because of a roadway rock slide. MODOT contracted a company to repair the roadway rock slide. Work began on June 13 placing rock fill, installing edge drains, erosion control and resurfacing. Route Z is located between Route C and County Route 217.
UPDATE: RECOUNT NOT REQUIRED IN HOWARD COUNTY ELECTION
A recount is not required for a race in a Howard County election after all. A release from Howard County Clerk Shelly Howell says that after checking with the Secretary of State’s office and reviewing Section 115.601 RSMo, a recount is not mandatory. KMMO previously reported that the Circuit...
JOHNSON COUNTY OUTDOOR WARNING SYSTEM TEST POSTPONED TO WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10
The Johnson County Emergency Management Agency has scheduled its monthly outdoor warning system test for 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 10. The test was originally scheduled to be done on August 3, but was postponed due to potential weather. The test is geared towards citizens outdoors. All tests are weather permitting.
The Best Vineyard in Missouri is right in the middle of the State
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town called Smithton, but it is home to an award-winning winery that can boast the claim of being the Best Vineyard in Missouri in 2022, so what makes it so unique?. According to Missouri's Best Awards, the winner for the best...
Resurfacing Highway 13 Begins Mid Month
Resurfacing of Highway 13 in Caldwell County will begin August 15th. The work will start at Route HH in Kingston and continue south to the Ray County line. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the work zone, and flaggers will direct traffic.
SALINE COUNTY ELECTION TO BE CERTIFIED FRIDAY, AUGUST 5
Saline County Clerk Debbie Russell gave an update on the 2022 August Primary Election during the meeting of the Saline County Commission on Thursday, August 4. Russell said the county had a smooth election on Tuesday. Russell said the election is scheduled to be certified at 1:30 p.m. Friday, August...
Daviess County teen dead, 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash
DAVIESS COUNTY—A Missouri teen died and two others were injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Wednesday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Honda CRV driven by Jonathan J. Stoor, 18, Gallatin, was northbound on Route BB. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 69 one half mile west of Winston.
PETTIS COUNTY PRESIDING COMMISSIONER RACE DECIDED IN AUGUST PRIMARY ELECTION
Pettis County voters elected a new Presiding Commissioner during the 2022 August Primary Election on Tuesday, August 2. The polls were open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in precincts throughout Pettis County. According to unofficial election results, 27.2 percent of registered voters in Pettis County participated in the August...
Legend Says There’s $500,000 in Jewelry Under a Missouri Oak Tree
Let me tell you a story about how thieves nearly 100 years ago stole a ton of jewelry in Missouri. The theft really happened and the riches they stole have never been found although legend says they're buried somewhere in the state under an oak tree. Legends of America is...
CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISCUSS NEED FOR IT SERVICES
The Concordia Board of Aldermen held a discussion about the city’s need for IT Services during its meeting on Monday, August 1. City Administrator Dale Klussman said the city currently has no IT personnel on staff. After some discussion, Klussman said the board agreed to create and send out...
ATTORNEY SPEAKS ON BEHALF OF ASSESSOR AT SALINE COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING
An attorney speaking on behalf of Saline County Assessor Jessica Goodman attended the meeting of the Saline County Commission on Thursday, August 4. Goodman was not in attendance, but Joshua Sieg, from VanMatre Law Firm, attended the meeting and brought up several issues the Assessor has with the Commission. Commissioners attempted to avoid hearing the issues because they weren’t on the agenda, but Sieg pointed out that elected officials can bring new business to the agenda.
Delinquent Tax Sale to be held at courthouse in Trenton
The Grundy County Delinquent Tax Sale will be held at the courthouse in Trenton later this month. The Collector-Treasurer’s Office, reports that, as of August 2nd, there are 99 properties to be offered on August 22nd at 10 a.m. Of those properties, 45 are at Leisure Lake, and 35...
HOWARD COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK RACE TO BE RECOUNTED
A race in Howard County is scheduled to be recounted. Howard County voters voted on several races during the 2022 August Primary Election on Tuesday, August 2. The polls were open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in precincts throughout Howard County. According to unofficial election results, the Circuit Clerk/Ex-Officio...
La Monte Woman Killed, Marshall Man Injured in Pettis County Crash
A La Monte woman was killed and a Marshall man injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Pettis County Tuesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2018 GMC Acadia, driven by 84-year-old Virginia T. Taylor of La Monte, traveled through a stop sign at the intersection without stopping around 9:45 p.m. A southbound 2022 Mack Pinnacle, driven by 40-year-old Thomas W. Hurst of Marshall, then struck the right side of the GMC. Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL APPROVES THE PURCHASE OF NEW SANITATION TRUCKS AND TRASH CANS
The Marshall City Council discussed the purchase of two Pac-Tech Packer trucks and Armor Equipment trash cans during its meeting on Monday, August 1. The council discussed the benefits of the toter carts during a previous meeting. The council passed a resolution to accept the quote of Armor Equipment for the purchase of 4,800 toter carts for the price of $327,745. The quote does not cover the cost of assembly or distribution. City Administrator JD Kehrman said it would cost about $30,000 to assembly and distribute the new cans. Kehrman said the cans are estimated to arrive in October.
COMMISSION RACE DECIDED IN SALINE COUNTY PRIMARY ELECTION
Saline County voters voted on several county commission races during the 2022 August Primary Election on Tuesday, August 2. The polls were open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in precincts throughout Saline County. According to unofficial election results, 26.21 percent of registered voters participated in the August Primary Election.
BTC Bank announces the purchase of Merchants and Farmers Bank
BTC Bank announces it has signed an agreement to purchase Merchants and Farmers Bank with locations in Salisbury, Fayette, Columbia, and Hardin, Missouri. The terms of the purchase provide for BTC Bank to acquire substantially all of the assets and deposits associated with Merchants and Farmers Bank. “We are excited...
Motorcyclist dies after driver makes sudden lane change on 71 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic investigators have confirmed the identity of a motorcyclist that died on Sunday while traveling on 71 Highway in Missouri. Police say Allen S. Tolen, 57, of Greenwood, Missouri, died after sustaining severe injuries in a crash near Northbound 71 Highway and Red Bridge. Investigators...
Stewartsville Man Arrested Following Tuesday Night Accident
OSBORN, MO – A Stewartsville man was arrested following a one-vehicle accident near Osborn Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year old Bradley Garber was westbound on US 36, 1 mile north of Osborn when his vehicle went off the south side of the roadway where it overturned and came to rest on its top.
HEAT ADVISORY EXTENDED THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the entire KMMO listening area. According to a release from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, the Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 3. Heat index values up to 107 degrees are expected. Hot temperatures and...
