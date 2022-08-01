2022-2023 OFF-BROADWAY SEASON AT THR OLD NATIONAL EVENTS PLAZA. Evansville, IN – The Old National Events Plaza and Nederlander National Markets are thrilled to announce the 2022-2023 Broadway in Evansville season! This season is headlined by the nine-time Tony® Award-winning Best Musical,The Book of Mormon, followed by a holiday extravaganza for the entire family, Cirque Dreams Holidaze, the gorgeous Lincoln Center production of My Fair Lady, the return of Riverdance in The 25th Anniversary Tour, and closing with the all-new tour of the beloved family musical, Annie. Subscriptions for new and renewing subscribers are available beginning Monday, August 1st. On-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced at a future date.

