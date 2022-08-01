city-countyobserver.com
Otters Can’t Capitalize In Middle Game Loss
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The Evansville Otters left five men on base in the final two innings as their comeback against the Lake Erie Crushers came up just short, 3-2. For a second straight night, Lake Erie took a first-inning lead. Justin Felix overthrew third while attempting to throw out attempted base stealer Connor Owings. Due to the error, Owings scored on the play.
USI Welcomes Leinenbach To Athletic Communications Staff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana announced the hiring of Preston Leinenbach as an addition to the athletic communications staff. Leinenbach will be the Assistant Director of Athletic Communications, serving as the primary contact for USI Women’s Soccer, Women’s Basketball, and Softball. “I’m thrilled to get...
AMERICAN HERITAGE RIVERBOAT TO DOCK IN EVANSVILLE ON AUGUST 8
Evansville, IN – August 1, 2022 – Visit Evansville and American Cruise Lines have announced the return of cruise ships to Evansville’s Ohio River shore. The first ship to arrive will be American Heritage, a classic newly renovated paddle-wheeler boat carrying 150 passengers. The riverboat will moor on Monday, August 8 at the dock formerly occupied by the LST 325 and will offer daytime excursions for passengers from approximately 8:30 AM – 12 PM. A welcome ceremony will be held at 8:15 AM, with greetings from the mayor, community ambassadors, and other City and County officials.
CenterPoint Energy Continues Damage Assessment
CenterPoint Energy continues damage assessment, ramps up repairs and restoration following severe storms. Evansville – Aug. 2, 2022 – CenterPoint Energy has issued the following update as restoration efforts continue in southwestern Indiana:. Following the first line of storms yesterday evening, outages peaked at more than 30,000 customers...
CenterPoint Energy Provides Restoration Update
Severe weather caused significant damage in areas of service territory; the company continues to communicate expectations with customers remaining without electric service. Evansville – Aug. 3, 2022 – CenterPoint Energy has issued the following update as restoration efforts continue in southwestern Indiana:. CenterPoint Energy and contract crews continue...
Double Homicide: 2100 Block of Lodge Ave.
On August 3rd, around 7:40 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Riverside Dr. and Lodge Ave. in reference to shots fired. Dispatch received another call about someone behind the building at 2100 Lodge Ave. who had been shot. When officers arrived at 2100 Lodge Ave., they...
ANNOUNCING THE 2022- 2023 BROADWAY SEASON AT ONEP
2022-2023 OFF-BROADWAY SEASON AT THR OLD NATIONAL EVENTS PLAZA. Evansville, IN – The Old National Events Plaza and Nederlander National Markets are thrilled to announce the 2022-2023 Broadway in Evansville season! This season is headlined by the nine-time Tony® Award-winning Best Musical,The Book of Mormon, followed by a holiday extravaganza for the entire family, Cirque Dreams Holidaze, the gorgeous Lincoln Center production of My Fair Lady, the return of Riverdance in The 25th Anniversary Tour, and closing with the all-new tour of the beloved family musical, Annie. Subscriptions for new and renewing subscribers are available beginning Monday, August 1st. On-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced at a future date.
