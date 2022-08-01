Mr. Roger lee Ward, Age 72 Murrayville

Bessie Pearl Free Groves, age 92 of Clarkesville, Georgia took her heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 01, 2022, following an extended illness. Born in Clarkesville, Georgia on October 19, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Lester Lee, Sr. & Manonia Gragg Free. Bessie was a poultry worker at the Hatchery with Fieldale Farms Corporation where she retired with many years of dedicated service. Most of all, she loved her family unconditionally. In her spare time, Bessie enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and was an avid supporter of the Atlanta Braves.

