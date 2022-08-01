Mr. Roger lee Ward, Age 72 Murrayville

www.wrwh.com
Nick Ryan Kluksdahl, age 23, of Buford
Mr. Nick Ryan Kluksdahl, age 23, of Buford, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022. Mr. Kluksdahl was born in Kazakhstan and was adopted along with 3 of his sisters. He was a construction worker for LeClair Construction. Nick was a believer in Christ and was passionate about protecting the rights of children and animals. He was deeply loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Dora Ivey Sumner, age 73, of Cleveland
Dora Ivey Sumner, age 73, of Cleveland, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Mrs. Sumner was born on January 12, 1949, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Dallas and Lena Blalock Ivey. She was a retired registered nurse and a member of Mt. Yonah Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Dora was preceded in death by her grandson, Brian Kevin Miller, Jr.
Bessie Pearl Free Groves, Age 92 Clarkesville
Bessie Pearl Free Groves, age 92 of Clarkesville, Georgia took her heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 01, 2022, following an extended illness. Born in Clarkesville, Georgia on October 19, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Lester Lee, Sr. & Manonia Gragg Free. Bessie was a poultry worker at the Hatchery with Fieldale Farms Corporation where she retired with many years of dedicated service. Most of all, she loved her family unconditionally. In her spare time, Bessie enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and was an avid supporter of the Atlanta Braves.
Ralph Thomas Wood, Age 83 Clarkesville
Ralph Thomas Wood, age 83, of Clarkesville, GA, passed Monday, July 25, 2022. Ralph was born in Commerce, GA to Allie Lee (Burroughs) Wood and Lester Paul Wood as the 8th of 13 children. He married the love of his life, Jimmie Ruth (Lewallen) Wood, before joining the Air Force in 1957 where he served as an ammunition’s expert and Master Sergeant.
Davis Appointed White County Elections Supervisor
(Cleveland)-White County has announced the hiring of Mr. Jody Davis as the new County Election Supervisor. White County Manager Mike Renshaw said in a news release about the selection said Davis will begin his employment with the county on Monday, August 8th. Davis has been employed by the Douglas County...
GSP charges Gainesville man in fatal White County wreck
(Cleveland) -A Gainesville man is charged in connection with Saturday night’s fatal wreck on Ga. 115 in White County. The Georgia State Patrol has charged 25-year-old Corson Gibbes Teasley with second-degree vehicular homicide (misdemeanor) and failure to maintain lane in the head-on wreck near Shenandoah Drive east of Cleveland, Lt. Michael Burns confirmed.
Maupin Named Assistant Special Agent In Charge Of ARDEO
(Cleveland)- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Monday the promotion of Aaron Maupin to Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) of the GBI’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) based in Cleveland. ARDEO combines GBI resources with existing federal, state, and local resources in a cooperative effort to identify and investigate individuals or drug trafficking organizations which are importing, manufacturing, and distributing illegal drugs in northeast Georgia.
Commissioners Looking At Full Rollback On Tax Millage
(Cleveland)- Now that officials have more data on the county tax digest it looks like county property owners will not be seeing an increase in their tax millage rate this year. The White County Board of Commissioners was set to advertise a three-quarter mill rolling back, but at the end...
White County Detention Center Report Week Ending August 2nd.
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending August 2, 2022. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
