Expanding relevance of religion to youth to address societal ills, mass shootings must be done with caution

www.cleveland.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
What does ‘nonprofit’ even mean in the medical world?
I don’t understand why University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic advertise for patients and also ask for donations. If they have money for TV ads, how do they need donations?. What does ‘nonprofit’ even mean in the medical world?. Bonita Kale,. Euclid.
TryTech Smart Apartments in Lakewood offer independent living for adults with disabilities
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County residents with developmental disabilities who are seeking independent living now have a new option. The Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Cuyahoga DD) and North Coast Community Homes have teamed up, using TryTech smart apartments to provide assistive technology inside four short-term rentals at Lakewood’s Cranford Apartments.
Ex-Cuyahoga County recorder charged with assaulting Parma police officer during mental-health crisis incident
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Cuyahoga County Recorder and Cleveland City Councilman Patrick J. O’Malley pleaded not guilty on Thursday to felony charges accusing him of assaulting a Parma police officer during an April arrest in which authorities responded to a mental-health crisis incident at his home, according to a police report.
Medina resident takes helm at Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland (JGSC) has announced that Medina resident Deborah A. Katz, JD, PhD, will serve as its new president. Katz previously held the position of first vice president of programming. Katz grew up in Pepper Pike, the daughter of Gary I. and Nancy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home sends a message with a new billboard: ‘Stop the violence or face the mourning after’
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- A local funeral home is trying to raise awareness about inner-city violence with its most recent billboard located between Woodland Avenue and the Opportunity Corridor. E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home is the oldest Black-owned funeral home in Greater Cleveland. The funeral home has been working with...
Bonds greatly reduced for trio linked to fatal beating of teen at I Promise School in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – The three men charged in connection with the death a 17-year-old outside of a school in Akron in June had their bonds significantly lowered Thursday. Tyler Stafford, 19, Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, and Donovon Jones, 21, are accused of taking part in the fight that killed Ethan Liming on June 2 at the basketball courts near the I Promise School in Akron.
National Night Out delights Berea community
BEREA, Ohio – August 2 was the perfect evening for the Berea community to get together, as people arrived early to warm, sun-filled Coe Lake Park to get a head start on the fun at 2022 National Night Out. A large crowd filled with lots of children attended the...
Corks on the Concourse is scheduled in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The International Women’s Air & Space Museum has scheduled its annual tasting fundraiser, Corks on the Concourse. The benefit is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deshaun Watson may want to consider donating to women’s charities
As Deshaun Watson transitions to Cleveland and northeast Ohio, it would be an offer of good faith for him to consider donating a percentage of his salary to “safe” homes for women and children. In addition, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, who own the Browns, may want to consider...
Teens point suspected weapons at passing cars and egg another one: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Suspect in shooting in Parma arrested in Florida
PARMA, Ohio — A man wanted in connection with a shooting Tuesday that sent a 28-year-old man to the hospital was arrested Wednesday in Florida, police say. Federal agents the U.S. Marshals Service and police arrested Gregory Alan Jones Jr., 22, in Jacksonville, Fla., according to Parma police. Jones is awaiting extradition to Parma on a charge of felonious assault.
Parma City Schools community discusses honoring soon-to-be-closed buildings
PARMA, Ohio -- Now that the Parma City School District has officially decided to close Parma High School, Parma Park Elementary School and Renwood Elementary School after the 2022-2023 school year, the district is planning on celebrating the buildings. Under the banner of “Honoring Our Past, Envisioning Our Future,” the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rain holds off, allowing residents to meet safety forces at Mayfield Heights’ First Responders Community Night
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mayfield Heights held its annual First Responders Community Night Thursday (Aug. 4) at City Park, off Marsol Road. While other communities held a National Night Out on the traditional day, two days earlier, on the first Tuesday in August, Mayfield Heights conducted its fifth annual night of recognition for safety forces on a cloudy Thursday. National Night Out was established as a means for the community to mingle with police, but many communities also incorporate firefighters and firefighting equipment into the event.
The voters spoke Tuesday, and they rejected Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish came in third in the Democratic State Central Committee Tuesday, sending a clear message that the county is ready for new leadership. We’re talking about the vote and its meaning on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Body-camera footage of Cleveland police shootings must be released within 7 days under City Council proposal
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland City Council committee on Wednesday signed off on legislation that would require Cleveland police to make public within seven days video footage of police shootings or other uses of deadly force. In most cases, the new rule would also apply to independent police departments...
Little chihuahua brings big joy: Send us your pet stories
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- I’d like to tell you about our dog, Joy. I first found out about Joy -- and more than 50 other chihuahuas – from a news feature on Channel 8. They were asking people to come and adopt these little dogs at the Cleveland Animal Protective League.
Octavia Reid is new principal of Beachwood’s Hilltop Elementary School
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Dr. Octavia Reid, who since 2018 has served as principal of Maple Heights’ 500-student Barack Obama Elementary School, has been chosen as the new principal of Beachwood’s Hilltop Elementary School. Reid’s previous experience includes serving as principal at Wiley Middle School in Cleveland Heights and...
Cuyahoga Falls resident wants answers after American Pekin ducks found shot along Towpath Trail in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – If you’ve hiked the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail through Akron’s Firestone Park neighborhood in recent years, chances are you’ve spotted the pair of white American Pekin ducks that lived in the canal and along the trail. Cuyahoga Falls resident Angela Brown,...
Drunk man shares his political views: Brecksville Police Blotter
On June 27, police were dispatched to Burntwood Tavern regarding an incident with a drunk customer who refused to leave the Brecksville Road restaurant. An arriving officer talked to the manager, who said the man was being belligerent, screaming and yelling at the bartender about political issues. The resident, who...
Mayfield Heights residents should thank their Sunningdale neighbors for bearing the load
Well, the construction of the Mayfield Heights Aquatic and Community Center, with its increasing price tag and decreasing amenities, has been under way for several weeks now. When it is finished, sometime in the latter half of 2023, it is sure to be beautiful and a great asset to the community.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
79K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0