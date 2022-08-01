Expanding relevance of religion to youth to address societal ills, mass shootings must be done with caution

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mayfield Heights held its annual First Responders Community Night Thursday (Aug. 4) at City Park, off Marsol Road. While other communities held a National Night Out on the traditional day, two days earlier, on the first Tuesday in August, Mayfield Heights conducted its fifth annual night of recognition for safety forces on a cloudy Thursday. National Night Out was established as a means for the community to mingle with police, but many communities also incorporate firefighters and firefighting equipment into the event.

