Police deserve credit for doing a stressful job and not just criticism for mistakes

AKRON, Ohio – The three men charged in connection with the death a 17-year-old outside of a school in Akron in June had their bonds significantly lowered Thursday. Tyler Stafford, 19, Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, and Donovon Jones, 21, are accused of taking part in the fight that killed Ethan Liming on June 2 at the basketball courts near the I Promise School in Akron.

AKRON, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO