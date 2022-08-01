Police deserve credit for doing a stressful job and not just criticism for mistakes

www.cleveland.com
Why Akron carjacking victims feel traumatized twice
It's a crime that can happen to unsuspecting drivers in an instant and send shivers down the spines of both the victims and their families: carjackings.
What does ‘nonprofit’ even mean in the medical world?
I don’t understand why University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic advertise for patients and also ask for donations. If they have money for TV ads, how do they need donations?. What does ‘nonprofit’ even mean in the medical world?. Bonita Kale,. Euclid.
Ex-Cuyahoga County recorder charged with assaulting Parma police officer during mental-health crisis incident
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Cuyahoga County Recorder and Cleveland City Councilman Patrick J. O’Malley pleaded not guilty on Thursday to felony charges accusing him of assaulting a Parma police officer during an April arrest in which authorities responded to a mental-health crisis incident at his home, according to a police report.
Police in New Jersey search for bloodied woman seen screaming for help from truck
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Police are asking for help finding a white tractor-trailer cab after witnesses reported seeing a woman inside screaming for help. South Brunswick police issued an alert after the woman was seen yelling for help near a car dealership Wednesday afternoon. A witness told police the...
Teens point suspected weapons at passing cars and egg another one: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
Ohio Fair Ride Malfunctions, Tips On Top Of Children
This is every parents' worst nightmare.
Ohio man accused of buying $325K home, Tesla with drug money, prosecutors say
AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio man is accused of using proceeds obtained from selling drugs and a wire fraud scheme to buy a $325,000 home and a Tesla vehicle, prosecutors said Wednesday. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio, Nicholas...
Feds accuse Akron man of laundering drug money, fraudulently obtaining coronavirus-relief money to buy a Tesla
CLEVELAND, Ohio— An Akron man was charged Wednesday with laundering drug money through a $325,000 home purchase and with fraudulently obtaining a small-business loan from the federal government’s coronavirus relief funds to buy a Tesla. Nicholas R. Crawford, 41, is charged in federal court in Akron with money...
Party at Beachwood vacation rental ends in gunfire
Several 911 calls went out to police after a party ended with a 20-year-old being shot.
Suspect in shooting in Parma arrested in Florida
PARMA, Ohio — A man wanted in connection with a shooting Tuesday that sent a 28-year-old man to the hospital was arrested Wednesday in Florida, police say. Federal agents the U.S. Marshals Service and police arrested Gregory Alan Jones Jr., 22, in Jacksonville, Fla., according to Parma police. Jones is awaiting extradition to Parma on a charge of felonious assault.
Bonds greatly reduced for trio linked to fatal beating of teen at I Promise School in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – The three men charged in connection with the death a 17-year-old outside of a school in Akron in June had their bonds significantly lowered Thursday. Tyler Stafford, 19, Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, and Donovon Jones, 21, are accused of taking part in the fight that killed Ethan Liming on June 2 at the basketball courts near the I Promise School in Akron.
DigitalC helps older adults overcome technological barriers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For many older residents of Greater Cleveland, the digital divide can feel like an overwhelming chasm. DigitalC, a Cleveland nonprofit, is working to ensure that older adults have the technological skills they need to re-enter the workforce. The current round of free trainings, each of which lasts...
Akron man accused of buying home with drug money
An Akron man has been accused of using drug money and a fraud scheme to buy a new home in Akron and a Tesla vehicle.
14-year-girl arrested after attacking her mother: Mayfield Police Blotter
A girl, 14, attacked her mother around 11p.m. July 26 after she broke down a bedroom door to get to the woman, who had removed the door handle. The girl was taken into custody and domestic charges are pending in juvenile court. Fraud: Creekwood Lane. A resident reported July 26...
Drunk man shares his political views: Brecksville Police Blotter
On June 27, police were dispatched to Burntwood Tavern regarding an incident with a drunk customer who refused to leave the Brecksville Road restaurant. An arriving officer talked to the manager, who said the man was being belligerent, screaming and yelling at the bartender about political issues. The resident, who...
Summit County Animal Shelter reduces adoption fees for the month of August during Clear the Shelters campaign
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated pets story on Aug. 3, 2022. Summit County Animal Control is participating in NBC's national pet adoption initiative Clear the Shelters throughout the month of August. During the Clear the Shelters Adoption campaign,...
cleveland19.com
Man with ‘realistic’ BB gun robs Sherwin-Williams store in Shaker Heights (911 audio)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police quickly apprehended a man accused in an armed robbery of a Sherwin-Williams location on Chagrin Boulevard. Police said 33-year-old David Dumas, of Cleveland, stole money and personal property during the armed robbery at the Sherwin-Williams store on Wednesday morning before 8 a.m. Dumas...
Ohio police K-9 stabbed: How is the dog doing?
A Lorain Police K-9 is recovering at home and is expected to eventually return to duty after he was stabbed while on the job.
Resident loses money selling on Facebook Marketplace: Bay Village Police Blotter
Resident loses money selling on Facebook Marketplace: Bay Village Police Blotter. On July 26 at 2:48 a.m. an officer stopped a driver for a traffic violation. After speaking with the woman, the officer suspected she had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the 24-year-old Sheffield Lake resident was arrested.
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentence
Breyona Reddick, the woman accused of murdering her newborn infant in 2018 in the Hiram College dormitory, is appealing her 10 to 15-year sentence handed down to her on June 21, according to the Record-Courier.
