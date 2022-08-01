ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police deserve credit for doing a stressful job and not just criticism for mistakes

By Other Voices
 3 days ago
Suspect in shooting in Parma arrested in Florida

PARMA, Ohio — A man wanted in connection with a shooting Tuesday that sent a 28-year-old man to the hospital was arrested Wednesday in Florida, police say. Federal agents the U.S. Marshals Service and police arrested Gregory Alan Jones Jr., 22, in Jacksonville, Fla., according to Parma police. Jones is awaiting extradition to Parma on a charge of felonious assault.
PARMA, OH
Bonds greatly reduced for trio linked to fatal beating of teen at I Promise School in Akron

AKRON, Ohio – The three men charged in connection with the death a 17-year-old outside of a school in Akron in June had their bonds significantly lowered Thursday. Tyler Stafford, 19, Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, and Donovon Jones, 21, are accused of taking part in the fight that killed Ethan Liming on June 2 at the basketball courts near the I Promise School in Akron.
AKRON, OH
DigitalC helps older adults overcome technological barriers

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For many older residents of Greater Cleveland, the digital divide can feel like an overwhelming chasm. DigitalC, a Cleveland nonprofit, is working to ensure that older adults have the technological skills they need to re-enter the workforce. The current round of free trainings, each of which lasts...
CLEVELAND, OH
