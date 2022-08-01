Mr. Anthony Wiginton, Age 56 Dahlonega

www.wrwh.com
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Cumming Aquatic Center is going to the dogsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Gainesville woman murdered husband with lamp and lived with the body afterLavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Georgia on August 7thKristen WaltersCornelia, GA
Fun in FoCo: Concerts, theater, a fun way to cool off highlight Top 10 things to do this weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Nick Ryan Kluksdahl, age 23, of Buford
Mr. Nick Ryan Kluksdahl, age 23, of Buford, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022. Mr. Kluksdahl was born in Kazakhstan and was adopted along with 3 of his sisters. He was a construction worker for LeClair Construction. Nick was a believer in Christ and was passionate about protecting the rights of children and animals. He was deeply loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Obituary: Andrew Glynn Barge, 20, of Loganville
Andrew Glynn Barge, age 20, of Loganville, Georgia passed away on Thursday, July 21st, 2022 as the result of a car accident. Andrew was born on September 23rd, 2001 in Snellville, GA, and lived in Loganville since he was five years old. Andrew is survived by his parents Jimmy and Shana Barge, two brothers, Nathan and Jack, and his sister Emma. He is also survived by his loving grandparents, Jim and Wanda Houck, and Carl and Jeannie LaBarbera. He is also survived by extended family, many friends, mentors, and cherished pets.
Mary Frances “Mimi” Cochran Funk, age 80, of Cornelia
Mary Frances “Mimi” Cochran Funk, age 80, of Cornelia, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Born on August 17, 1941 in Sylva, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Worth Grant Warren and Helen Jones Warren. Mrs. Funk retired from Johnson and Johnson where she worked in quality control. She was an avid reader and bingo player and enjoyed crocheting blankets, baking cakes for her family and the community. She was a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves! Mrs. Funk was a member of Ladies Auxiliary at the VFW and the last member of her immediate family.
Ralph Thomas Wood, Age 83 Clarkesville
Ralph Thomas Wood, age 83, of Clarkesville, GA, passed Monday, July 25, 2022. Ralph was born in Commerce, GA to Allie Lee (Burroughs) Wood and Lester Paul Wood as the 8th of 13 children. He married the love of his life, Jimmie Ruth (Lewallen) Wood, before joining the Air Force in 1957 where he served as an ammunition’s expert and Master Sergeant.
Dora Ivey Sumner, age 73, of Cleveland
Dora Ivey Sumner, age 73, of Cleveland, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Mrs. Sumner was born on January 12, 1949, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Dallas and Lena Blalock Ivey. She was a retired registered nurse and a member of Mt. Yonah Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Dora was preceded in death by her grandson, Brian Kevin Miller, Jr.
FOX Carolina
Gov. Kemp visits Toccoa
Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. Sports Director Beth Hoole sits down for a one-on-one interview with Shane Beamer. The Period Project’s mission includes making menstrual products tax-free, more accessible. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Happy National Georgia Day: Did You Know These Famous Actors Are From The Peach State?
National Georgia Day commemorates when the state of Georgia entered the Union. We celebrate with a list of famous actors who represent inside.
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
Mom, daughter found slain inside Georgia home, officials say
BUFORD, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A mother and daughter were found dead, killed in their Georgia home Tuesday night. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspected killer was shot and killed during a confrontation with deputies around 11 p.m. in Buford. Investigators said the gruesome discovery began...
GSP charges Gainesville man in fatal White County wreck
(Cleveland) -A Gainesville man is charged in connection with Saturday night’s fatal wreck on Ga. 115 in White County. The Georgia State Patrol has charged 25-year-old Corson Gibbes Teasley with second-degree vehicular homicide (misdemeanor) and failure to maintain lane in the head-on wreck near Shenandoah Drive east of Cleveland, Lt. Michael Burns confirmed.
Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter
Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown
ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
New high school in Gwinnett immerses students in artificial intelligence
BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Gwinnett County students are beginning the new school year Wednesday in a new high school that’s the first of its kind in Georgia. Seckinger High School, located near Buford in the Hamilton Mill area, has a high-tech theme throughout its curriculum. “Everything that is...
Small protest gathers outside Classic Center to protest Kemp speaking in Athens
After Savannah Downing’s 9 a.m. public speaking class, which she teaches at the University of Georgia, she headed downtown to The Classic Center. She wasn’t there to hear Gov. Brian Kemp’s speech at the Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference — she was there to protest it.
Outdoor surf park, with wave pools, proposed for Forsyth County
CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County has Truist Park, Fulton County the Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now Forsyth County is working to attract more visitors and residents with something big of its own. There are major developments in the works for the area that may have many heading to north...
Some GA parents add bulletproof backpacks to their kid’s back-to-school lists
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The response to unfathomable violence at Uvalde or Parkland has Georgia parents doing whatever they can to shield their children from violence. For some, that means sending their kids to school with bulletproof backpacks. Some parents are making the heartbreaking decision to add bulletproof backpacks to...
Mother and daughter found dead in Hall County home
A mother and her daughter were killed at a home in Hall County. The suspect in the killing was shot and killed by law enforcement. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that the Hall County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check on the afternoon of Aug. 2, at a home on Long Creek Drive. When they were unable to contact anyone at the home, a concerned relative went to the home attempting to locate his family members.
Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022
Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022 is celebrating its 52nd year of fun. As one of Helen Georgia’s most popular events, Oktoberfest is the perfect opportunity to create fun memories, enjoy the company of friends and family, and naturally drink lots of beer. Get ready for the chicken dance! The Helen,...
Scenic Byway – down the road? Proposed 81-mile Amicalola Scenic Byway will link Pickens and neighboring counties
“Boosting heritage and cultural tourism and appreciation of the natural beauty of the area” is a part of the reason for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s possible establishment of a scenic byway, a portion of which would traverse parts of Pickens County. The DOT has accepted an application from Dawson, Gilmer, and Pickens County officials to consider the possibility of the scenic byway.
Hayes: Stetson Bennett wrote the greatest underdog tale in college football history. Too bad we missed it
Pull out a map of Georgia. Find Savannah and run your finger south until you hit Brunswick. Then push west on State Road 82 until you reach a speck of a spot called Nahunta, population 1,053 the last time the census checked. This is the dream, everyone. You make it...
