ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dahlonega, GA

Mr. Anthony Wiginton, Age 56 Dahlonega

By Dean Dyer
wrwh.com
 3 days ago
www.wrwh.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrwh.com

Nick Ryan Kluksdahl, age 23, of Buford

Mr. Nick Ryan Kluksdahl, age 23, of Buford, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022. Mr. Kluksdahl was born in Kazakhstan and was adopted along with 3 of his sisters. He was a construction worker for LeClair Construction. Nick was a believer in Christ and was passionate about protecting the rights of children and animals. He was deeply loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed.
BUFORD, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary: Andrew Glynn Barge, 20, of Loganville

Andrew Glynn Barge, age 20, of Loganville, Georgia passed away on Thursday, July 21st, 2022 as the result of a car accident. Andrew was born on September 23rd, 2001 in Snellville, GA, and lived in Loganville since he was five years old. Andrew is survived by his parents Jimmy and Shana Barge, two brothers, Nathan and Jack, and his sister Emma. He is also survived by his loving grandparents, Jim and Wanda Houck, and Carl and Jeannie LaBarbera. He is also survived by extended family, many friends, mentors, and cherished pets.
LOGANVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

Mary Frances “Mimi” Cochran Funk, age 80, of Cornelia

Mary Frances “Mimi” Cochran Funk, age 80, of Cornelia, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Born on August 17, 1941 in Sylva, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Worth Grant Warren and Helen Jones Warren. Mrs. Funk retired from Johnson and Johnson where she worked in quality control. She was an avid reader and bingo player and enjoyed crocheting blankets, baking cakes for her family and the community. She was a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves! Mrs. Funk was a member of Ladies Auxiliary at the VFW and the last member of her immediate family.
CORNELIA, GA
wrwh.com

Ralph Thomas Wood, Age 83 Clarkesville

Ralph Thomas Wood, age 83, of Clarkesville, GA, passed Monday, July 25, 2022. Ralph was born in Commerce, GA to Allie Lee (Burroughs) Wood and Lester Paul Wood as the 8th of 13 children. He married the love of his life, Jimmie Ruth (Lewallen) Wood, before joining the Air Force in 1957 where he served as an ammunition’s expert and Master Sergeant.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
Dahlonega, GA
Obituaries
City
Dahlonega, GA
City
Dawsonville, GA
wrwh.com

Dora Ivey Sumner, age 73, of Cleveland

Dora Ivey Sumner, age 73, of Cleveland, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Mrs. Sumner was born on January 12, 1949, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Dallas and Lena Blalock Ivey. She was a retired registered nurse and a member of Mt. Yonah Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Dora was preceded in death by her grandson, Brian Kevin Miller, Jr.
CLEVELAND, GA
FOX Carolina

Gov. Kemp visits Toccoa

Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. Sports Director Beth Hoole sits down for a one-on-one interview with Shane Beamer. The Period Project’s mission includes making menstrual products tax-free, more accessible. Updated: 5 hours ago.
TOCCOA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Powell
Person
Jennifer Williams
live5news.com

Mom, daughter found slain inside Georgia home, officials say

BUFORD, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A mother and daughter were found dead, killed in their Georgia home Tuesday night. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspected killer was shot and killed during a confrontation with deputies around 11 p.m. in Buford. Investigators said the gruesome discovery began...
wrwh.com

GSP charges Gainesville man in fatal White County wreck

(Cleveland) -A Gainesville man is charged in connection with Saturday night’s fatal wreck on Ga. 115 in White County. The Georgia State Patrol has charged 25-year-old Corson Gibbes Teasley with second-degree vehicular homicide (misdemeanor) and failure to maintain lane in the head-on wreck near Shenandoah Drive east of Cleveland, Lt. Michael Burns confirmed.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter

Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown

ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Georgia Sun

Mother and daughter found dead in Hall County home

A mother and her daughter were killed at a home in Hall County. The suspect in the killing was shot and killed by law enforcement. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that the Hall County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check on the afternoon of Aug. 2, at a home on Long Creek Drive. When they were unable to contact anyone at the home, a concerned relative went to the home attempting to locate his family members.
HALL COUNTY, GA
findingkathybrown.com

Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022

Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022 is celebrating its 52nd year of fun. As one of Helen Georgia’s most popular events, Oktoberfest is the perfect opportunity to create fun memories, enjoy the company of friends and family, and naturally drink lots of beer. Get ready for the chicken dance! The Helen,...
pickensprogress.com

Scenic Byway – down the road? Proposed 81-mile Amicalola Scenic Byway will link Pickens and neighboring counties

“Boosting heritage and cultural tourism and appreciation of the natural beauty of the area” is a part of the reason for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s possible establishment of a scenic byway, a portion of which would traverse parts of Pickens County. The DOT has accepted an application from Dawson, Gilmer, and Pickens County officials to consider the possibility of the scenic byway.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy