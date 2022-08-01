Gov. Beshear: Death Toll from Eastern Kentucky Floods Rises as Search and Rescue Efforts Continue

www.953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Those Lost and Impacted by Floods
Governor encourages Kentuckians to light homes and businesses green in honor of flood victims. Gov. Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of Kentuckians lost to or impacted by the historic Eastern Kentucky flooding events that began July 26. Flags at state...
Kentucky State Police To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoint In Post 5 District
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (08/01/2022) – The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
Indiana Consumer Alert: Products Recalled in July
Attorney General Todd Rokita reminds Hoosiers to be aware of products recalled in July. Consumers should take full advantage of the solutions available for those who purchased the recalled items. “Summer is a time to be outdoors, but that time should be spent safely with well-made products. This month’s list...
