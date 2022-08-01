Tractor trailer crashes into I-95 guardrail, causes traffic backups in Richmond

UPDATE 10:05 a.m. — The crash has been cleared.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor trailer crash on Interstate 95 caused traffic backups in Richmond Monday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash occurred on I-95 in Richmond just after the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit, at mile marker 78.4. VDOT cameras show the truck crashed into the guardrail.

Drivers could expect delays in the area of the crash, as the north right lane and right shoulder were closed. Traffic backups reached a little over two miles.

View of I-95 tractor-trailer crash from the front (Photo: VDOT)

View of I-95 tractor-trailer crash from behind (Photo: VDOT)

View of I-95 tractor-trailer crash from behind (Photo: VDOT)

