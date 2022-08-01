Dane County Health Officials Offer Monkeypox Vaccine

www.seehafernews.com
Related
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Taxpayers To Foot The Bill For Watchdog Group’s Legal Expenses
The Wisconsin taxpayers are going to foot the bill for a watchdog group’s legal expenses. Dane County Judge Frank Remington ruled Monday that the Office of Special Counsel reviewing the 2020 presidential election will have to pay $163,000 in legal fees to the liberal group American Oversight. Former state...
seehafernews.com
Former VP Campaigns For Wisconsin Candidate For Governor
Former Vice President Mike Pence will make a campaign stop in Pewaukee today (August 3rd) to give his support to Republican Rebecca Kleefisch, who is running for Wisconsin governor. Kleefisch is set to hold a law enforcement round table discussion at the Ingleside Hotel with Pence and former Wisconsin Governor...
seehafernews.com
Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Homicide By Intoxicated Use Of A Vehicle
A Dane County judge has sentenced a 24-year-old Prairie du Sac man to 10 years in prison for causing a fatal accident when he was driving drunk. Investigators told the court Gabriel Bare was intoxicated when he crashed into a man on a motorcycle who had been stopped at a stop light in the town of Springfield.
seehafernews.com
3-Star DL Commits to UW, Injured Badgers Safety Expected to Return this Fall
A 3-star in-state defensive lineman from Hudson has committed to the Badgers football program as a preferred walk-on. 6′ 4″ 235-pound Will Mcdonald will join his brother Cade on the Wisconsin roster. He agreed to come to Madison even though he had scholarship offers from FBS programs like...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
National Champion UW Volleyball Team Picked To Win Big Ten Again
The national champion UW volleyball team has been picked to win the Big Ten title again. Junior Devyn Robinson, sophomore Anna Smrek, and transfer Sarah Franklin were all picked for the preseason All-Conference team. The Badgers will be seeking to defend their national title and will be going for their...
seehafernews.com
Former Badger Brad Davison Signs His First Pro Basketball Contract
Former Badgers guard Brad Davison has signed his first professional basketball contract. He will play for B-C Nevezis in the Lithuanian Basketball League. As a fifth-year senior for Wisconsin, he led his team for a share of the regular season title while averaging more than 14 points a game. The...
Comments / 0