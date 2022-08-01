Galapagos Science Consortium now includes NCSU along with UNC-CH

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Durham-based biotech firm EpiCypher is dropping a patent infringement lawsuit against one of its main competitors. This week, the company, which provides tools and service for epigenetics and chromatin biology research, said it has agreed to “put differences aside” with California-based Active Motif to sign a global settlement, effectively ending its ongoing litigation. Instead, the companies said they will pursue a “mutual” cross-licensing agreement of their respective intellectual property (IP) in CUT&Tag-sequencing, also known as Cleavage Under Targets and Tagmentation, a method used to analyze protein interactions with DNA.

DURHAM, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO