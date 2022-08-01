Galapagos Science Consortium now includes NCSU along with UNC-CH

wraltechwire.com
wraltechwire.com
NCSU to lead $9M research project to improve software supply chain security
RALEIGH – NC State University is the lead institution on a $9 million, multi-institution National Science Foundation grant to research technical challenges in software supply chain security and to help build a diverse workforce for the software industry. Modern software is vulnerable to malicious activity, and software professionals must...
wraltechwire.com
RTI, Duke Clinical Research Institute to partner on long COVID test data
DURHAM – The Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI) has been named the Clinical Trials Data Coordinating Center for large-scale national research studies aimed at understanding and improving the treatment of long COVID. [The CDC defines long covid this way: “Some people who have been infected with the virus that...
wraltechwire.com
Durham biotech firm swaps a patent lawsuit for cross-licensing deal
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Durham-based biotech firm EpiCypher is dropping a patent infringement lawsuit against one of its main competitors. This week, the company, which provides tools and service for epigenetics and chromatin biology research, said it has agreed to “put differences aside” with California-based Active Motif to sign a global settlement, effectively ending its ongoing litigation. Instead, the companies said they will pursue a “mutual” cross-licensing agreement of their respective intellectual property (IP) in CUT&Tag-sequencing, also known as Cleavage Under Targets and Tagmentation, a method used to analyze protein interactions with DNA.
wraltechwire.com
Raleigh cybersecurity firm CoSoSys names new CEO; founder moves to CSO
RALEIGH – There’s a big change in the executive suite at Raleigh-based cybersecurity firm CoSoSys. The founder is moving from CEO to chief strategy officer and a new CEO is taking over. Kevin Gallagher is the new top exec, moving to Raleigh from Austin, Texas, where he was...
wraltechwire.com
Novo Nordisk looking to hire – not lay off – 200 workers
DURHAM – Despite an increasing number of layoffs sweeping through North Carolina last month, Novo Nordisk is looking to hire workers across the Triangle, including employees that would be based in its two Clayton facilities, an executive outlined to WRAL TechWire. But this hiring push is not new. According...
wraltechwire.com
Deep dive: Taking a detailed look at Labcorp’s decision to split
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Burlington-based Labcorp plans to spin off its wholly owned Clinical Development business as an independent, publicly traded company. The transaction “will benefit customers and shareholders by creating two standalone businesses that are poised to accelerate growth and focus resources on distinct strategic priorities, customer needs and value creation,” said Adam Schechter, chairman and chief executive officer of Labcorp.
wraltechwire.com
VinFast buys land at site of future $4B plant in Chatham County for $44M
CHATHAM COUNTY – Electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast took another step in ramping up the planned $4 billion electric vehicle assembly and battery plant in Chatham County this week, buying 1,765 acres of land for approximately $44 million. The purchase of the land, which sits along Moncure Flatwood Road in...
wraltechwire.com
What recession? Jobs recruiter sees no ‘slowdown whatsoever’
RALEIGH – Looking for a consensus about the state of the economy and job market in the Triangle? You won’t find one as economists and jobs recruiters are hardly of one mind about what’s happening in the labor market even as more companies make layoffs or freeze hiring.
wraltechwire.com
Report: Triangle commercial real estate market has ‘strong showing’ in second quarter
RALEIGH – Despite concerns of a slowing national economy, the Triangle’s commercial real estate market saw healthy, steady activity during the second quarter of 2022, a new report from CBRE|Raleigh found. In addition to vacancy rates decreasing in the office market to 12.5% the average rental rates for...
