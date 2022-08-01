ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers in Mainland China

By Denni Hu
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mmLzL_0h0SfXK100

Click here to read the full article.

SHANGHAI — For mainland Chinese consumers, discovering niche brands on Instagram is the new normal.

According to Asia retail distributor Bluebell Group’s report “2022 Asia Lifestyle Consumer Profile,” when asked if “ luxury is now more about the niche brands that fewer people know about, but that offer great style and quality,” 89 percent of mainland China respondents agreed slightly or strongly with the statement, a 34 percent year-over-year jump.

More from WWD

The results were based on a survey of 2,100 consumers age 18 to 45 in Asian markets who spent a minimum of 1,200 euros on lifestyle products in the 12 months ended March 2022.

“Across Asia, consumers equate niche with a well-defined area of expertise, an understated aesthetic or a more unique point of view,” said Bluebell director Greg Cole. “In mainland China , one consumer defined a niche brand as one whose name is only known by insiders.”

Cole listed Berluti, Off-White and Penhaligon’s as top-of-mind labels respondents mentioned, which are already considered well-established in the Western market.

“Interestingly, Asian brands such as Japanese fashion brand Visvim or Korean beauty brand Hera were also mentioned in this category,” Cole added.

According to the report, 44 percent of respondents count social media channels as the most influential resource when purchasing premium goods, versus 31 percent who said they were influenced by official websites and 27 percent by family and friends. The remaining channel of influence comes from print media, blogs, influencers, in-store environment, international celebrities, sales persons and local celebrities. International celebrities are slightly more influential than local celebrities, especially in the jewelry and watch categories.

Despite conventional wisdom that mainland Chinese consumers use easily accessed Chinese social media to catch up on brands’ content, Bluebell’s report found that more than 84 percent of respondents follow their favorite lifestyle brands on Instagram . More than half of mainland China respondents follow both the brand’s international and local pages.

South Korea and Taiwan follow with 81 percent and 76 percent of respondents following “their favorite lifestyle brands” on Instagram, Japan counts the lowest, with 54 percent of respondents following these lifestyle brands on Instagram.

“Instagram is often thought of as a Western channel, yet we find that consumers across Asia do also look for and appreciate local content on the platform,” Cole said.

Despite the willingness to consider niche brands as the new luxury, Chinese consumers still firmly agree with the traditional idea of luxury. Big names, in-store service and a sense of status are what 94 percent of mainland China respondents look for when considering a purchase.

Forty-nine percent of respondents in Asia prefer to shop offline. Excepting big-ticket items, 31 percent of mainland Chinese shoppers prefer to shop online, the highest amongst the surveyed markets.

“The main drivers for online shopping are convenience, including avoiding crowds and fast deliveries, greater choice, and better deals,” said Cole.

READ MORE ABOUT THE CHINA MARKET:

China COVID-19 Resurgence Hampers Luxury Consumption Growth

Maybelline Shifts Focus to Online in China

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Dior Signals Confidence in Hong Kong With New Flagship on Canton Road

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Shrugging off the impact of political turmoil and the coronavirus pandemic on Hong Kong tourism, Dior has opened a new boutique on Canton Road in the city’s bustling Tsim Sha Tsui district. The 9,500-square-foot flagship, featuring a facade illuminated with a deconstructed version of the French fashion house’s signature “cannage” motif, is spread over two floors carrying women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry, watches, home wares and perfumes.More from WWDDior Couture Fall 2022Inside Dior's Post-Show Dinner on Avenue MontaigneDior Men's Spring 2023 The interior takes its cue from the...
RETAIL
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Uniqlo Sister Brand GU to Enter U.S. With SoHo Pop-up

Click here to read the full article. TOKYO — Uniqlo’s sister brand is branching out from Asia and entering the U.S. market, with a pop-up store planned for this fall. GU, the lower-priced, trend-driven brand owned by parent company Fast Retailing, has chosen New York’s SoHo as the site of its first retail presence in the West. “We want to accelerate the globalization of GU,” Osamu Yunoki, GU’s chief executive officer, said in an exclusive interview with WWD. “Until now, we have had strength in Asia and we were thinking of expanding from there step by step, but in order to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

The Duchess of Cambridge Wears Her Favorite White Suit for a Third Time

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — It’s a white summer for the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate Middleton has taken out her favorite white Alexander McQueen suit for a third time this year as she made an appearance at the Commonwealth Games with Prince William and Princess Charlotte.More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos The royal couple have been on a sports marathon by supporting local teams. On Sunday, the duke attended the UEFA European Women’s Championship at Wembley stadium to watch England win...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nine Percent#Mainland China#Linus Business#Chinese#Bluebell Group#Lsb Photo Rsb#Asian#Japanese#Visvim#Korean
AFP

Taiwan condemns 'evil neighbour' China over war drills

Taiwan blasted its "evil neighbour next door" on Friday after China encircled the island with a series of huge military drills that were condemned by the United States and other Western allies. "(We) didn't expect that the evil neighbour next door would show off its power at our door and arbitrarily jeopardise the busiest waterways in the world with its military exercises," he told reporters.
POLITICS
Markets Insider

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
WWD

Revolve Is Latest Retailer Hit by Inflation, Despite Increased Sales

Click here to read the full article. Revolve is feeling the sting of higher prices. The Los Angeles-based fashion platform revealed quarterly earnings Wednesday after the market closed, improving on revenues, but falling short on bottom-line profits as the e-tailer continues to navigate macro headwinds, such as supply chain bottlenecks, rising operating costs and continued lockdowns in China. Shares of Revolve Group fell more than 14 percent in after-hours trading, as a result. More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos But Revolve cofounder and co-chief executive officer...
BUSINESS
WWD

Texworld New York City Sees Market Fluctuations, Sustainability Focus

Click here to read the full article. Texworld New York City’s summer edition centered its focus on textile sustainability solutions and initiatives — but exhibitors indicated a collective mood of instability in the market. The event held on July 19 to 21 at the Jacob K. Javits Center offered an in-person and hybrid experience for its three-day event that was colocated with Apparel Sourcing New York City and Home Textiles Sourcing. Showcasing a record number of country pavilions, the show drew in hundreds of exhibitors, inclusive of representation from South Korea; Uzbekistan; India; Taiwan, and Bangladesh.More from WWDCoronavirus Epidemic Impacts Traffic...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Prada Wins Legal Dispute Against Secoo in China

LONDON — Prada has won a legal arbitration against Secoo, one of the brand’s early online distribution partners in China, court documents revealed. The Italian fashion label earlier this year demanded the Shanghai Jiading People’s Court freeze more than 11 million renminbi, or $1.63 million, in assets from the online luxury retailer because of a contract dispute. The request was granted on July 5, and the Secoo-related assets have been frozen immediately for a year.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Alibaba Revenue Growth Flatlines, Impacted by Lockdown Disruptions

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — The decadelong, continuous growth at Alibaba has come to an end, and profits are falling in the double digits. Revenue at China’s largest e-commerce operator for the quarter ended June 30 flatlined at 205.56 billion renminbi, or $30.43 billion, Alibaba said Thursday.More from WWD2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion BrandsYear of Tiger Chinese New Year CampaignsEmerging Chinese Fashion Influencers to Know in 2021 [Photo] The company made 205.74 billion renminbi, or $30.46 billion at current exchange, in the same period last year. In the previous quarter, the company logged a growth of 9...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

LVMH, China and Exotic Skins in Focus at Ralph Lauren Annual Meeting

Click here to read the full article. Annual meetings are usually staid corporate affairs with brief remarks and routine votes — and that was true of Ralph Lauren Corp.’s virtual shareholder gathering Thursday. But the question-and-answer session did get a little spicy, as shareholders hit up top management with questions on a few hot-button issues. More from WWDLady Gaga's Best Red Carpet Looks2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion BrandsPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season Four Asked about the rumors that Lauren could link forces with luxury powerhouse LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Patrice Louvet, president and chief executive officer, reasserted the...
BUSINESS
WWD

For Chinese Valentine’s Day, Creating Nuanced Campaigns Wins the Day

Click here to read the full article. SHANGHAI — Chinese Valentine’s day, or Qixi Festival, is the third love-themed festival in the China market, after the real Valentine’s Day and 520. Qixi stems from the Han Dynasty mythology that celebrated the tale of the Cowherd and the Weaver Girl, who could only reunite on the Milky Way once a year.More from WWD2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion BrandsLouis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibit Arrives in L.A.Keke Palmer's 'Nope' Press Tour Fashion From early July to Aug. 4, which is the day of Qixi Festival, top luxury brands gradually released Qixi...
LIFESTYLE
WWD

Moncler Accelerates Footwear Development

MILAN — Moncler is pushing the accelerator on the development of its footwear category, which has become a key strategic priority. The brand will launch its new footwear collection later this month and in September. Although the category is expected to reach about 10 percent of revenues in 2025,...
APPAREL
WWD

Britain’s Next Says Online Slowing, Returning to Pre-pandemic Levels

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Next, one of the U.K.’s largest and most successful high street retailers, said online growth is slowing and returning to pre-pandemic levels, as shoppers flock to physical stores in the wake of the pandemic. Next, which sells its own fashion, home and beauty collections, and operates a vast digital platform selling third-party brands, said in a trading statement Thursday that online trends have been “normalizing” after accelerating during lockdown.More from WWDA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second DropIn Rising China, Global Retailers See Upward TrajectoryHow Fashion Players, Retailers Do...
RETAIL
WWD

Miley Cyrus Gets Animated by Gucci in New Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Perfume Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Miley Cyrus is lending her star power to Gucci for its latest fragrance campaign. Gucci revealed on Monday the campaign for its newest fragrance, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum, fronted by the musician. The campaign was photographed by artist Petra Collins and the campaign video was created by Omer Fedi and Blake Slatkin.More from WWDGucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party in East HamptonAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha CollectionPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion Cyrus appears in the campaign at home, taking the viewer on “an...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Adidas Flags ‘Potential Slowdown in Consumer Spending’

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Adidas warned of a “slower than expected” recovery in China and “a potential slowdown in consumer spending in all other markets for the remainder of the year” as it reported a 4 percent bump in second-quarter revenues. The company had already lowered its guidance and previewed its results late last month.More from WWDA Look at Beyoncé's Ivy Park Collaboration with AdidasAdidas Originals by Ji Won Choi RTW Fall 2019David Beckham, Pharrell Williams Cheer On Young Talent at Adidas Show On Thursday, it accentuated the positive, while also elaborating on pain points. Citing strong momentum in...
BUSINESS
WWD

Brad Pitt Goes Casual in Green Suit at ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Brad Pitt is making an impression on the red carpet for another casual fashion moment. The Oscar-winning actor attended the premiere of his new action film, “Bullet Train,” Monday night in Los Angeles wearing a bright green, casual linen suit paired with a light blue shirt and yellow sneakers.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Bullet Train' Los Angeles PremiereInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's Relationship'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos He attended the premiere with costars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz and Brian Tyree Henry. This is the latest red carpet appearance Pitt has made for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

WWD

35K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy