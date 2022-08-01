PG&E Donates To Agencies Assisting Oak Fire Victims

sierranewsonline.com
PG&E Restores Power To Customers Affected by the Oak Fire
MARIPOSA, CA — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) crews have restored all customers who lost electricity as a result of the Oak Fire, and whose service could be restored. Service restoration was completed at 1:50 p.m. today. The fire began on the afternoon of July 22 and quickly...
All Evacuations Lifted For The Oak Fire
MARIPOSA COUNTY–The Oak Fire started in the Midpines area of Mariposa County on July 22nd, 2022. The fire has burned almost 20,000 acres and is 86% contained. 127 single resident structures and 66 out buildings have been destroyed. Electricity has been restored to all customers and all evacuations and road closures have been lifted.
Oak Fire At 81% Containment
MARIPOSA COUNTY — All Evacuation Orders and Fire Advisements have been lifted in populated areas for the Oak Fire that has been burning since July 22, 2022. The only evacuation orders that remain in place are for East of Mariposa Pines, Jerseydale subdivisions to Devils Gulch, and North of Footman Ridge.
Oak Fire: Owners of destroyed homes face tens of thousands of dollars in rebuilding costs
Many Mariposa County residents who lost their homes were dropped by their insurance previously or hit by rate hikes that were too steep to pay.
Since these roads cut through remote and extreme wilderness, make sure to have everything you need in case of an unexpected emergency if you plan on traveling through any of them.
Tuolumne County Spring Fire leads to road closures
TUOLUMNE COUNTY -- A vegetation fire in Tuolumne County has burned 51 acres and Is 20% contained.According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office, the fire is happening on Red Hills Road and La Grange Road.No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been damaged or are threatened.Emergency crews are on the scene, and police ask that travelers avoid the area.The cause of the fire is under investigation.Road Closures:J-59 and Highway 108J-59 and Red Hills RoadGreen Springs Road at Highway 108Evacuations:One evacuated residence was reported to have been burned. There are no other evacuation warnings or orders in place.
Commercial Fire In Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Firefighters responded to a large commercial fire in Central Fresno. Around 3:30 a.m. a Fresno Fire Department Investigator noticed a fire near Olive Avenue and Blackstone Avenue when he was on patrol. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a heavy fire that had taken...
Wildland fire near Fresno prompts evacuation warning
FRESNO -- A fast-growing wildland fire in Fresno County Sunday afternoon has resulted in evacuations and injuries.The blaze, dubbed the Pebble Incident by Cal Fire, was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. in the Sierra Nevada foothills community of Squaw ValleyFire officials reported that two people have suffered burn injuries and a number of structures are threatened. Evacuation warnings have been issued for several locations as the blaze continues to expand beyond an early estimate of 40 acres burned.
Yosemite Daily Conditions and Weather Report
MADERA COUNTY — Please see the attached PDFs from Visit Yosemite – Madera County for the Daily Conditions Report and for current weather conditions. Daily Conditions Report (PDF) Current Weather Conditions (PDF) The Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias will reopen on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 8 a.m. The...
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
Oak Fire: Travel trailer donated to family who lost their home
Project Travel Trailer is trying to pair people who lost their homes in the Oak Fire with generous donors who have RVs or travel trailers they aren't using.
