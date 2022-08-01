Maryland SPCA has a pair of dogs looking for a new home

www.wbaltv.com
Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week: Bogie
Bogie is a four-year-old, 21-pound beagle, ISO his forever home. A calm, cool, laid-back boy is how Bogie’s foster mom describes him. Bogie enjoys the company of both people and other dogs. He likes to cuddle and curl up to nap with his foster brothers. Bogie would love to have an easy-going canine companion in his forever home.
Humane Rescue Alliance To You: Please Adopt These Dogs
The Humane Rescue Alliance has an urgent plea: please adopt (or foster) an animal. The shelter just filled its last kennel, and has no space left to take in more dogs. According to HRA, each week they’re taking in an average of 250 animals but less than half are being adopted.
Bear helps itself to a whole bag of marshmallows, other snacks in couple's kitchen
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut couple is dealing with a repeat intruder at their home. The hungry bear has been on the prowl for snacks, homeowner Bill Priest told WFSB-TV. Just last week, he spotted the bear going through the fridge in Priest's garage. He explained that the...
This huge wall of whisky can be found at a Virginia shopping mall
Learn more about Mac McCormack , his restaurants, and ascension to the top of the Virginia bourbon scene on this week's episode of Eat It, Virginia!
North Ocean Beach In Maryland Reopens After Military Debris Washes Up On Shore
A Maryland beach is reopened after it was forced to temporarily close due to several pieces of military munitions debris that washed ashore onto the sand over the past two weeks, according to the National Park Service (NPS). Parts of North Ocean Beach in the Maryland District of Assateague Island...
WTOP
Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire
Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire at the vacation house their family was renting in Southampton, New York. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac, were sleeping when a fire broke out in the Hampton house early Wednesday. The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for...
mocoshow.com
PNC To Close 127 In-Store Branches at Grocery Stores Across Five States, Including Maryland (Locations Not Yet Named)
PNC is closing “about 127 in-store branches at Giant Food and Stop & Shop supermarkets in Maryland, Virginia and the District as well as in New Jersey and Delaware”, according to a report by the Washington Business Journal. The Pittsburgh-based bank will close these branches in waves throughout 2023, according to the report, but has not mentioned which specific branches will be closing.
Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland
The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said. Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.
French bulldogs rescued from Midwest breeder fostered in Virginia
21 French bulldogs were rescued from a Midwest breeder who had health issues and was downsizing, according to a Windsor-based rescue organization. The dogs are now being fostered in Hampton Roads.
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT| Dangerous heat across Maryland on Thursday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — (Updated August 4, 1:15 p.m.) Heat and humidity increase, leading to an extremely hot day. Much of Maryland is under a heat advisory through 8 p.m. due to the potential for hot temperatures and dangerously high heat indices. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will reach the mid to...
Maryland woman wins $25,000 lottery prize with numbers from sister's dream
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said the numbers that earned her a $25,000 lottery prize came from an unusual source: her sister's dream. The 68-year-old Cockeysville woman told Maryland Lottery officials she often uses numbers from her own dreams to play Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5, but she recently decided to use some numbers from a dream her sister described to her to buy a Pick 5 ticket.
northernvirginiamag.com
These Bakeries Have the Best Fresh-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies in Northern Virginia
When you’re craving sweets, nothing beats a fresh, warm cookie straight out of the oven. August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. We rounded up five of the best bakeries in the area to grab the gooey, rich chocolatey goodness perfect for your next sweets craving. Bakeshop. Bakeshop...
Body Of Boy Lost Swimming In Potomac River In Maryland Found, Search Ongoing For Father
The body of a 10-year-old boy who went missing while swimming with his father in the Potomac River near Charles County has reportedly been recovered. On Monday, Aug. 1, officials said that the two were reported missing near Swan Point In Newburg after they became distressed while swimming in the waterway with their family, prompting a massive search.
WHSV
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
Man, Boy Go Missing In Maryland While Swimming In Potomac River
The search is on in Charles County as all hands are on deck as they attempt to locate a missing man and boy who were lost swimming in the Potomac River. On Monday afternoon, the pair was reported missing near Swan Point in Newburg, though the search had to be temporarily suspended due to darkness.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Red Cross volunteers head to Kentucky in relief effort
LINTHICUM, Md. — The American Red Cross is helping with disaster relief efforts from flooding in Kentucky, including volunteers from Maryland. With bags in hand, Curt Luthye boarded a flight Thursday morning from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport headed to Kentucky, where he'll help coordinate Red Cross relief efforts for residents impacted by last month's deadly floods.
Wbaltv.com
11 News Today: Young girl dies after Towson shooting; Biden signs order to protect abortion travel
Here's what you need to know from 11 News to get a head start on your day. Weather | Traffic | Local News | I-Team | National/International News | COVID-19 | Sports. | WATCH LIVE: You can watch 11 News Today live from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., or when not live, watch the latest archived newscast: Tap here.
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4th
A popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to get all the details. For those who love to save money on groceries, you'll be delighted to learn that Aldi, the popular discount grocery store chain known for great deals on high-quality food items, will be opening another new store location in Virginia this week.
WJLA
Search underway in Md. for father, 10-year-old son missing in Potomac River: USCG
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A search is underway Tuesday for a father and his ten-year-old son after the pair became distressed while swimming in the Potomac River on Monday, according to a spokesperson with the Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic. The search is happening south of the 301 bridge near...
Maryland Weather: Comfortable start with warm front on the way
BALTIMORE --- We have a refreshing start for our Wednesday, but heat is on the horizon! We ditched the humidity overnight thanks to a cold front. Unfortunately, a warm front is on the way, so our break from the sticky weather will be short-lived.Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 93 this afternoon and a low of 75 tonight. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Baltimore and Annapolis areas. That means pollution levels may be unhealthy for sensitive groups like the elderly, children and those with asthma or heart disease.Intense heat and humidity is expected Thursday, with a high of 97 but feeling well into the triple digits. We could get a couple of spotty storms that evening. On Friday, a cold front will bring widespread storms, and more chances for storms this weekend.
