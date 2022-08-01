Man found dead in Orlando parking lot had 'traumatic injuries,' deputies say

www.fox35orlando.com
click orlando
Man found dead in carport, 2nd wounded in Orlando shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – One man was found dead in a carport and another was injured Thursday morning in a shooting in Orlando, police said. The fatal shooting was reported around 9 a.m. on East San Luis Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said a man in...
fox35orlando.com
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on East San Luis Drive in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - An arrest has been made in a shooting on Thursday morning in Orlando that left one man dead and another hurt, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said its officers responded to a neighborhood on East San Luis Drive for a reported shooting shortly after 9 a.m. and found a man in his late twenties shot dead in a carport. Authorities said the other person that had been shot is expected to survive.
fox35orlando.com
Missing Florida woman found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Catrina Ashley, a Central Florida woman who was reported missing after she left her job early in July, was found dead Wednesday outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the woman's body inside a vehicle in the...
WESH
Orlando police: 1 man killed, 1 man injured in shooting
Fla. — A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Orlando, and investigators have not shared many details. According to the Orlando Police Department, they responded to East San Luis Drive around 9:02 a.m. Thursday after being notified of a shooting. Two men were shot, and one...
click orlando
1 killed when SUV splits in half during crash on Colonial Drive in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A sport utility vehicle was split in half early Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash in Orlando, according to police. The wreck happened around 3:15 a.m. on East Colonial Drive near Mills Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said two people were in...
WESH
Orlando man found in hotel room with 13-year-old girl sentenced
EDGEWATER, Fla. — An Orlando man has just been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually battering a 13-year-old girl he met online and then took to an Edgewater motel. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Thompson previously pleaded no contest to multiple sex charges. The 13-year-old bravely testified at the sentencing...
Orange County cold case solved after 15 years
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After 15 years, a cold case has been solved, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday. Police said Felix Paguada-Lopez was shot and killed in a home invasion at Lake Atriums Circle, near South John Young Parkway, on Jan. 10, 2007.
Person found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, sheriff’s office says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a suspicious incident after a person was found dead in the parking lot of the Red Lobster on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies arrived on scene Wednesday and saw a dead...
positivelyosceola.com
Person found dead in car in Kissimmee Red Lobster parking lot, Osceola deputies say
A person was found dead inside a vehicle on Wednesday at a Red Lobster parking lot in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Osceola deputies said they were called about a suspicious incident at the Red Lobster on 7780 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee. When they arrived they found the dead person in a car in the parking lot.
fox35orlando.com
Shooting victim 'not cooperating' with investigation, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police say one person is hurt after a shooting early Wednesday. They say it happened just after midnight along 19th Street. According to police, the victim is expected to be okay, but is not cooperating with the investigation. FOX 35 is working to gather more details....
fox35orlando.com
String of crashes on I-4 near Sanford has drivers concerned
SANFORD, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to three major incidents on Interstate 4 at mile marker 101 this week in Sanford, leaving drivers concerned. On Monday, an SUV hit a semi-truck stopped for traffic, according to a report. Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Orlando man, died at the scene.
fox35orlando.com
Father suspected of killing wife, kids inside Orlando home, then himself, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police have identified the three adults and two children who were found dead inside a home in Orlando on Tuesday in what is suspected to be an apparent murder-suicide. A man is accused of killing his wife and three children, according to police. Officers responded to the...
WESH
7-year-old girl dies after Seminole County crash on I-4
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl died late Wednesday night following a serious crash on I-4 in Seminole County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 11 a.m. at mile marker 101, near SR-46. Officials say a driver "failed to observe traffic" and rear-ended a sedan. The...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused in road rage shooting extradited to Volusia County from Georgia
EDGEWATER, Fla. - James Seiler, the man accused in a road rage shooting in Edgewater, Florida, has been extradited to Volusia County following his arrest in Georgia last month, police said. He'll make his first appearance before a judge on Thursday afternoon. Seiler was captured on July 23 in McIntosh,...
Police: Florida family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say a family of five were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside their Orlando, Florida, home Tuesday afternoon. Update 1:05 p.m. EDT Aug. 3: According to WFTV, investigators released the names and ages of the people who were killed as Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39; Alyssa Berumen, 23; Sunny Ramirez, 11; and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7. Police told WFTV that Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, has been identified as the suspect in connection to the deaths. Investigators say that the deaths appear to be a result of “a domestic violence-related incident.”
fox35orlando.com
Community welcomes firefighter home after ‘freak accident’ that caused head injury
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A New Smyrna Beach firefighter received a warm welcome back home after returning from rehabilitation from an accident that caused him a head injury. Last year, FOX 35 News reported on an NSB firefighter, Jeremy Macklefresh, who suffered a head injury after getting in an accident after falling off of a city-owned ATV. Macklefresh's community rallied behind the incident once they found out he was on the job.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman confesses she gave police sister’s name during traffic stop
A Leesburg woman landed behind bars after she confessed she gave police her sister’s name during a recent arrest. Temperance Diane Porter, 28, contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Monday to admit she had given a deputy her sister’s name during a July 21 arrest on a charge of driving while license suspended.
fox35orlando.com
Tractor-trailer hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on I-4 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tractor-trailer carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire on Interstate 4 (I-4) in Seminole County on Thursday morning, sending the frozen fowl spilling onto the highway. The Seminole County Fire Department says this happened at mile marker 101 in Sanford around 4:40 a.m. No one was...
click orlando
Teen found suffering from gunshot wound in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A teenager was shot early Wednesday in Orlando, but few details are known. The shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday on 19th Street near Parramore Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said they were called to the 600 block of 19th Street and...
Man arrested for allegedly climbing through Orlando drive-thru window, stealing cash drawer
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly climbing into a Wendy’s drive-thru window and robbing a cash drawer at gunpoint. Randall T. Atwell is being charged with armed robbery with a firearm and robbery wearing a mask. WATCH: Man in straw hat climbs into Orlando...
