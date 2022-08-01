Man found dead in Orlando parking lot had 'traumatic injuries,' deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An arrest has been made in a shooting on Thursday morning in Orlando that left one man dead and another hurt, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said its officers responded to a neighborhood on East San Luis Drive for a reported shooting shortly after 9 a.m. and found a man in his late twenties shot dead in a carport. Authorities said the other person that had been shot is expected to survive.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO