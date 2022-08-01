Person Killed in Traffic Crash in Menifee Area of Riverside County

mynewsla.com
L.A. Weekly
Aaron Begnaud Dead after Multi-Car Crash on Highway 79 [San Jacinto, CA]
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Collision near Gilman Springs Road. The incident happened on July 26th, at around 9:00 a.m. on Highway 79 near Gilman Springs Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, three vehicles, including Begnaud’s vehicle, a semi-truck and another vehicle, collided. As a result, three people sustained minor to severe injuries.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed after Apparent Jump from 10 Freeway Overpass in Thousand Palms
A woman in her 50s was killed Thursday after she parked her vehicle on an overpass above the eastbound 10 Freeway in Thousand Palms and apparently jumped onto the freeway below before being struck by two vehicles, including a tractor trailer, authorities said. Officers responded to the freeway near Bob...
L.A. Weekly
Joshua Jizmejian Killed in Car Crash on Interstate 10 [Yucaipa, CA]
Teen Fatally Struck in Traffic Accident near Yucaipa Boulevard. The accident happened on July 27th, at around 10:08 p.m. along eastbound Interstate 10 near the Yucaipa Boulevard off-ramp. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear. However, according to California Highway Patrol, the crash involved a gray semi-truck...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Person Killed after being hit by Multiple Vehicles on I-10
A person died Thursday morning after getting hit by several vehicles on Interstate 10, according to CHP. CHP incident report shows two vehicles and a big rig heading east on I-10 just after 11 a.m. are said to have hit the woman in her 50s. According to David Torres, a...
mynewsla.com
Six Killed, Eight Injured in Fiery Crash in Windsor Hills
Six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman, were killed and eight other people were injured Thursday in a fiery multi-vehicle crash caused by a speeding car that ran a red light in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area. Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were called just before 1:40...
L.A. Weekly
Santos Alvarez Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 60 [Jurupa Valley, CA]
Traffic Collision near Valley Way Left One 56-Year-Old Man Dead. According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened around 4:20 a.m. on Highway 60 near Valley Way. Furthermore, the investigators said the incident involved at least four vehicles. However, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear. Unfortunately, responding officials...
6 killed, 8 hurt when speeding driver runs red light in L.A.
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – At least six people were killed and eight were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a gas station on South La Brea and Slauson avenues Thursday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m. when officers say a dark-colored Mercedes sped through a red light — without braking […]
mynewsla.com
Shooting Outside Casino in Gardena Leaves At Least One Injured
A shooting outside the Hustler Casino in Gardena Thursday left at least one person injured. Paramedics sent to the 1000 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard at 10:12 a.m. on a report of a shooting took one person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Single-Car Crash on Jurupa Avenue [Riverside, CA]
Traffic Accident near Pachappa Drive Left Two Hurt. The accident occurred around 2:18 a.m. along Jurupa Avenue and Pachappa Drive, within the Magnolia Center neighborhood. Furthermore, according to reports, their vehicle veered off the road, over a barrier, and into a railroad for unknown reasons. Consequently, both men managed to...
L.A. Weekly
One Killed, One Injured in Collision near Seeley Drive [La Quinta, CA]
LA QUINTA, CA (August 3, 2022) – Sunday morning, a two-vehicle collision near Seeley Drive left one fatality and one person injured. The accident happened around 9:40 a.m., near the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue. According to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the site of...
mynewsla.com
Woman Hit by SUV in Long Beach Dies at Hospital
A woman who was struck by an SUV in Long Beach died at a hospital, police said Thursday. The woman was injured about 10 p.m. Friday on Pacific Coast Highway at River Avenue, and she was hospitalized in critical condition, the Long Beach Police Department reported. On Wednesday, authorities were...
Vehicle fire spreads to brush near freeway interchange in Pomona area
A vehicle fire that spread to dry brush in Pomona prompted the closure of several freeway transition roads Tuesday.
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Killed on 10 Freeway
A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a vehicle collision on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway was identified Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
Pedestrian killed on the I-10 near Bob Hope exit , traffic heavily impacted
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by several cars traveling on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the Bob Hope overpass. Traffic is being heavily impacted going eastbound on the I-10 at Ramon Road with all eastbound lanes currently closed. RIVCO: EB I-10 @ Ramona Road (Thousand Palms), all lanes blocked due to The post Pedestrian killed on the I-10 near Bob Hope exit , traffic heavily impacted appeared first on KESQ.
British Actor John Steiner Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In La Quinta (La Quinta, CA)
On Sunday morning, at around 9:40 a.m. British actor John Sheiner was killed in a multi-vehicle accident in La Quinta. One of the renowned British actors, John Steiner was identified [..]
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Menifee-Area Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a Monday morning traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another...
Fontana Herald News
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run collision in Fontana; suspect is arrested
A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Fontana, and a suspect was later arrested in connection with the hit-and-run incident, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Aug. 3 at about 5:35 a.m., officers responded to the location of the collision on Foothill Boulevard, west of Sultana...
mynewsla.com
Construction Employee Killed in South Los Angeles Identified
An employee at a construction site who was killed while apparently unloading heavy equipment from a truck in the South Los Angeles area was identified by county authorities Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West 81st Street about 9:45 a.m. Monday, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
High-speed I-10 pursuit ends in Whitewater wreck
The California Highway Patrol confirmed one person was in custody following a freeway pursuit that ended with a traffic collision on Interstate 10 in its westbound lanes. The pursuit began around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were reportedly chasing a driver in a silver Toyota Camry who led them westbound The post High-speed I-10 pursuit ends in Whitewater wreck appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Victim of Deadly Shooting in Paramount Identified
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Paramount. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 11:10 a.m. Monday to the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, near the Century (105) Freeway, on reports of a shooting and found the four victims down at the scene, according to the department’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez.
