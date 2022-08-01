EVO Lounge live show to include reveals from Capcom and more

www.digitaltrends.com
Related
Digital Trends
Is Rainbow Six Siege cross-platform?
Rainbow Six Siege is one of the most popular FPS games on the market, yet it doesn’t offer full cross-platform support. Ubisoft has big plans for the tactical shooter in 2022 (including some more updates to crossplay), but right now, there are some limitations you and your friends will have to deal with when trying to play Rainbow Six Siege together.
Digital Trends
What’s new on Xbox Game Pass and what’s leaving in August 2022
While Microsoft has been hit with criticism for the Xbox Series X’s desolate exclusive lineup for the rest of 2022 — several highly anticipated titles like Bethesda’s Starfield and co-op shooter Redfall have been pushed to next year — the company is still delivering one of the best deals in gaming: Xbox Game Pass.
Digital Trends
Hideo Kojima NFT scare ends with physical collectible confirmation
With plenty of gaming companies going into the NFT market, fans are constantly on high alert to see which developer will embrace the controversial technology next. Yesterday, rumors that Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima was jumping into the non-fungible world blew up thanks to a tease from an NFT adjacent company, Anicorn. Turns out, it was all just for a physical collectible from Kojima Productions and Anicorn.
Digital Trends
Everything announced at Behaviour Beyond
Dead by Daylight put Behaviour Interactive on the map in 2016, and it has consistently supported it with frequent new content. As a result, though, it’s been Behaviour’s main focus recently outside of a recently released Jurassic World mobile game. That’s why I was quite excited to see what it had in store with Behaviour Beyond, a presentation highlighting several new upcoming games from the Canadian game developer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Tactics Ogre: Reborn joins a crowded release schedule in November
Square Enix officially announced Tactics Ogre: Reborn. It will launch on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on November 11. Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a turn-based strategy game that takes place in The Valerian Isles. The king, Dorgalua Oberyth, brought peace for 50 years, but after his death, a civil war breaks out between three factions. The story follows Denam Pavel, a young man who gets caught between these warring factions and has to make difficult choices during his adventure.
Digital Trends
The best outdoor TV antennas for 2022
Thinking of cutting the cord? Tired of paying for cable channels that you never watch? If your household is all about network news, local sports, and the shows broadcast on your local affiliate stations, a TV antenna is an excellent way to supplement the lack of broadcast TV stations that streaming services don't provide, giving you access to free, over-the-air broadcasts.
Digital Trends
Call of Duty will still get ‘premium paid content’ in 2023, says Activision
Activision said that it will be planning to release “premium paid content” related to the Call of Duty series in 2023 following reports claiming no new Call of Duty game will release next year. Bloomberg reported that mainline Call of Duty games are taking a year off in...
Digital Trends
Warzone Terminator skins: How to get the new T-800 and T-1000 Operators
What a time to be alive. As part of Season 4 Reloaded, The Terminator skins have finally been added to Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard, and they’re some of the coolest the series has ever gotten. Based on the Terminator 2: Judgment Day film, these new cosmetics consist of the T-800 and the T-1000, along with lots of extra Terminator-related goodies. But how can you acquire these new cosmetic bundles, and what do they contain?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Microsoft lets Xbox Series S devs increase console’s memory
Microsoft is allowing Xbox Series S developers to increase the console’s memory, giving them more space to access games and boost the performance of some titles. The company’s Game Dev team sent out the June Game Development Kit on Thursday, bringing with it the gift of additional memory for developers to allocate to the Xbox Series S. In the video detailing the new features that come with the kit, seen below, the team explains that the hundreds of megabytes will help developers “improve graphics performance in memory constrained conditions.”
Digital Trends
Best characters in MultiVersus
Fighting games all aim to be as balanced as possible with their rosters. This is a very difficult thing to do, though. The more characters you have and the more variety there is between them, the harder it is to make each one feel fair when matched up against the others. No game will ever get this perfectly right, but there’s always the human element to consider as well that can allow for categorically worse characters to beat better ones. Still, it never takes long for a tier list to emerge ranking how each fighter stacks up.
Digital Trends
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 beginner’s guide: 9 tips and tricks to get started
JRPGs are some of the most dense gaming experiences on the market. Ambitious ones typically ask players to not only learn the basics of how their combat works — which can be real-time, turn-based, or a combination of the two — but also the unique elements and mechanics within those styles. On top of all of that, there’s also the unique language the game may use to describe things that you might know as something else from a different game. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has almost all of these possible hurdles in it, especially for newcomers to the franchise.
Netflix’s Mesmerizing Sandman Adaptation Is Well Worth the Decades-Long Wait
First it was supposed to be a movie. Then it languished in development hell, as Hollywood kept adapting other works by Neil Gaiman. Now, his masterpiece has finally made it to the small screen—and it doesn't disappoint.
Review: Netflix's 'The Sandman' is absolutely gorgeous, and a total failure
Netflix's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's "The Sandman" had so much potential, but it's wasted on a dull, dragging show.
Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Keeps the Spirit of Neil Gaiman’s Sweeping Comic Intact, Avoiding (Most Of) the Usual Streaming Pitfalls: TV Review
Click here to read the full article. As a newcomer to Neil Gaiman’s seminal comic book series “The Sandman” (cue diehard fans immediately clicking out of this review, and fair enough!), I came to Netflix’s adaptation with an open mind and curious eye. Knowing this 1989 title had spawned onscreen spinoffs of “Sandman” characters — “Lucifer,” “Constantine,” etcetera — but never one of its own, it was hard not to wonder what about it might have made a live-action version so hard that it never happened until now. As I went back and forth between the TV show and the...
Digital Trends
Google gives LG TV owners three free months of Stadia Pro
Google and LG today announced that they’re giving three months of access to Stadia Pro to new and existing owners of LG TVs. Stadia is Google’s cloud-based gaming service that works with various devices such as LG televisions, Chromecast with Google, and other supported hardware. There’s nothing to plug in — you just pair a controller and get things going with the Stadia app on your phone, and you’re good to go.
Digital Trends
Best Buy just dropped the price of this Microsoft Surface laptop to $550
Laptop deals can feel overwhelming but we can confidently say that many people will be more than happy to gravitate straight toward this Microsoft Surface laptop deal. Right now, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from Best Buy for $550 saving you $150 off the usual price of $700. An already great value option for anyone looking for a mid-range laptop, if you’re keen to work on your commute or you want to look like the most stylish student in your class, this is the deal for you.
Digital Trends
You can get this awesome Pac-Man gaming table for only $400 right now
If you grew up in the ’80s and ’90s, then you’re likely familiar with Pac-Man, and while there are many ways to play it digitally these days, such as its Xbox Game Pass inclusion, it’s hard to beat the experience of having an actual table or cabinet. Well, whether you want to relive some nostalgia or are younger and want to experience older games, this great Walmart deal on an Arcade1UP Pac-Man gaming table brings it down to $400 from $700, a nice $300 discount on something you might not have otherwise bought.
Digital Trends
VR gaming appears to have hit an all-time high
VR gaming seems to have reached an all-time high, with a notable report suggesting a nearly four-times increase in users in the past month. Those figures come from a survey and might not be exact, but do indicate an ongoing trend of more and more people joining the VR gaming revolution.
Digital Trends
How to pre-order the OnePlus 10T: The confusing release timeline explained
The OnePlus 10T, OnePlus’ performance flagship for 2022, is here. Following weeks of endless leaks and rumors, OnePlus formally announced the phone on August 3. And it did so in big fashion, hosting an extravagant launch event in New York City — OnePlus’s first in-person gathering in over two years.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s self-repair program launches for Galaxy S21, S20, and Tab S7 Plus
Earlier this year, Samsung announced that it would allow Galaxy device owners the option to repair their gadgets themselves. A few months later, the company’s self-repair program has finally gone live. Launching for the Galaxy S21 and S20 lines of smartphones, as well as the Tab S7 Plus, device owners won’t need to discard their smartphones and tablets if they’re malfunctioning. Instead, they can purchase repair parts and tools for quick, do-it-yourself fixes.
Comments / 0