Lex 220 brings creative cocktails, comfort food to Elmwood Village

Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
The Best Cookies Can Be Found Here In Buffalo, NY
Today (8/4) is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. When you need a cookie to satisfy that urge, where do you go in Western New York?. Everyone has their favorite cookie. Whether you're the kind of person that loves them nice and warm right out of the oven, soft, chewy, or crunchy, we've got a place where you can get them here in the 716.
Come for the Cinnamon Rolls & Stay for the Handcrafted Breakfast & Lunch Options at Kaylena Marie’s Bakery
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. If your perfect weekend involves treating yourself to brunch at your favorite local cafe, then you’re going to want to keep reading. Introducing Kaylena Marie’s Artisan Bakery + Cafe:...
New: South City Tavern Serves Up Classic Buffalo Pub Grub with a Round of Darts
Many bars and restaurants strive to be a ‘purple elephant’ — be something that stands out by offering something you can’t find anywhere else. That often translates into a destination bar or restaurant, something that offers unique takes on classic food (elevated baked potatoes!) or a concept you can’t get anywhere else (sci-fi fine dining!).
Chicken Wings in Western New York Listed as “Market Price”
One of the biggest storylines over the last few months and even into last year is the price of food. It's no secret that the price of food at both restaurants and the grocery store have risen, and some food items have been more costly than others. Here in Buffalo...
Genuine Gondola Experience Has Arrived in Buffalo, New York
What a fun experience that has come just in time before we have to head back to school with summer winding down!. There is a gondola company that will make you feel as close to Italy as you possibly can! You can take a gondola out for a sunset cruise for up to 6 people at Buffalo Riverworks. If you are trying to fit in as many fun 'Buffalo' things before summer this is one that you have to experience. The rides last about 30 minutes. Here are the details for the Buffalo Gondola rides! Do you think that the ride is a little pricey?
Reddy Bikeshare adds new Parkside location, 12 other stations in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a new addition to Buffalo's Parkside neighborhood — Reddy Bikeshare added a new bike station on Jewett Parkway next to Frank Lloyd Wright's Darwin Martin House. Crews installed the bike rack Thursday morning. It's part of a partnership with Independent Health and the Martin...
Big Top going up for Garden Bros Circus in Williamsville
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Big Top for the Garden Brothers Nuclear Circus went up on Wednesday at Eastern Hills Mall, ahead of four days of shows. The show features Humans Gone Wild. "We have the largest operation circus tent in the world," Michelle Wiertalla said. "It's really the biggest...
$1 Million WNY Mansion Has Its Own ‘Tiki Bar’ Paradise [PHOTOS]
Sometimes you just need a good Jimmy Buffett or Kenny Chesney song to take your troubles away. Perhaps it's an island far away from the mainland that you can just relax on a beach. Maybe it's off the coast of the mainland with its own tropical scenery. We don't have...
Where you can “Fill the Boot” on Thursday
The Fill the Boot campaign is happening at various intersections throughout Buffalo.
First-ever WoofStock Music Festival coming to Lancaster in September
LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A night of dogs, music and food is coming to Lancaster in September for the first-ever WoofStock Music Festival. WoofStock is bringing together local bands, performers and food trucks in a fundraising push for the off-leash dog park Como Lake Bark Park. It’s all happening at Como Lake Park’s Bowen Grove […]
18th annual Taste of Clarence returns
This year's lineup included 12 restaurants and 6 food trucks. Plus many of them were first time participants.
Ransomville Food Pantry relocating
RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. — A food pantry that serves residents in several Niagara County communities is moving later this month. The Care-n-Share Food Pantry will relocate to the former Stevenson School at 3745 Ransomville Rd. as of August 20. The pantry serves residents of Ransomville, Lewiston, Youngstown, Wilson and Sanborn...
Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt returns with more police departments participating
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — It's almost time for the Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt!. Starting on Friday, Aug. 5, Buffalo area police departments will be hiding a rubber duck in a local park as part of the scavenger hunt. The ducks will be out at the parks until Sunday, Aug. 14.
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 5 - August 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? There are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. Chalkfest Buffalo 2022 will be held Saturday and Sunday at Buffalo RiverWorks from noon to 6 p.m. The event will be hosted inside and outside. You can find more information here.
Frontier drops direct flights from Buffalo to Fort Myers, Cancun
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — As part of a national route reorganization, Frontier Airlines will drop its direct flights from Buffalo to Fort Myers and Cancun, beginning in October. Both were seasonal routes that ran from October to March. At the same time, Frontier – which accounts for 9% of the...
Opportunity Knocks @ Central Park United Methodist Church
Central Park United Methodist Church is looking for a tenant to occupy its upper floors of the church. As the congregation has consolidated to the first floor and the basement, the second and third floors have opened up, which presents and interesting leasing scenario for the right tenant. “Our Central...
Saying Goodbye to an icon of the Buffalo Irish Community
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today, the Irish community is celebrating a life well-lived and the loss of an icon. Mary Heneghan passed away Sunday. When you think of the Buffalo Irish Community, it is impossible to not think of Mary Heneghan. She was president of the Gaelic American Athletic Association, Chair of the Board of Directors at the Buffalo Irish Center, and owner of Tara Gift Shoppe on Abbott Road.
The Truth Behind Crooked Lines On Forest Ave In Buffalo
This weekend social media was up in arms over what was the worst lane painting job in the history of Buffalo, New York. Pictures of the crooked and curvey painted lines on Forest Ave had people all over Western New York up in arms over how could someone do a job like that.
7 Problem Solvers gets Buffalo woman her couch after two-month delivery delay
After nearly two months waiting on a couch she ordered from Big Lots, Kathleen Brown is finally getting answers and a new couch at 50% off.
Boulevard Mall now an urban renewal area
AMHERST, N.Y. — At one point in time, Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa says the Boulevard Mall was worth $99 million. Today, he says it's worth $10 million. "It's been a pretty big fall from grace," Kulpa said. So now the town, along with owners and developers Douglas...
