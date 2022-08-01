ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nichelle Nichols was my hero and a groundbreaking figure for Black women

By Mikki Kendall
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FOBZr_0h0SeOaV00
Nichelle Nichols in Star Trek Iii: The Search For Spock

Nichelle Nichols was my hero. Her death on Saturday at 89 was the passing of an icon who changed the world, and then kept fighting to make the future in our imaginations and in reality, a better brighter place for Black girls. When I was a kid around eight or nine, I would watch reruns of Star Trek and imagine myself as a space traveler. I even loved the fact that our first names were so similar. To me, she was the epitome of cool and I eagerly watched every moment she was on screen.

But because I was a kid, I didn’t really grasp how groundbreaking her work on the show was, as by the time I saw it, she was one of many images of Black womanhood. For me she was the one that resonated because I was fascinated by space, but of course I saw everyone from Diahann Carroll to Jackée Harry on screen. My world was one where images of Black womanhood were everywhere. It wasn’t that I thought racism didn’t exist, but the world in which Black women were only depicted as maids was never my reality. The media landscape that would have taught me that there was nothing for girls like me but servitude was changed by Nichelle Nichols.

When Nichols broke those barriers for Black women as Lt Uhura on the original Star Trek, I didn’t exist yet, and though I can study Jim Crow and can understand in the abstract how hard it was for her, I will never know the world that couldn’t stand the sight of her. But because of her, I feel no need to dim my light. And that’s true for so many Black women in America and around the world.

In conversation with the writer NK Jemisin after the news broke, we talked about how sad it is, and about Nichols’s impact on Jemisin’s career. “Without Nichelle Nichols I might have never been a writer, certainly not the kind of writer I am now,” she said. And that’s the thing about trailblazers like Nichols: they create an environment in which the path they opened is widened by those that they affected. Jemisin is widely regarded as one of the best writers of our generation, and though Nichols may not have realized what she wrought in the moment, I hope she knows in some beautiful afterlife that she helped make that possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49kUPn_0h0SeOaV00
Nichelle Nichols in 2017 Photograph: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

We talked about her impact on us specifically, but we join Whoopi Goldberg, Mae Jemison and millions of others in grieving and gratitude. Though Nichols always gave credit to the Rev Martin Luther King Jr for talking her out of leaving the show, I am quietly convinced that Nichols stood her ground because she wasn’t going to let herself be forced out. She famously had no problem standing up to William Shatner on set when they butted heads. And in later years she advocated heavily for more diversity in the space program, telling ABC audio in a 2016 interview:

“Nasa recruited me, hired me to recruit women and minorities for the space shuttle program. And until that time there were no people of color even considered,” she explains, adding with a laugh, “and after that, we were all over the place!

“I interviewed quite a few young women that were interested in that and simply didn’t think they had a chance. And one interview with me and they knew they did.”

For decades after Star Trek ended, Nichols was known for being encouraging, strong, and razor sharp. She was funny and sweet, and her work was always a presence in any conversation about science fiction or media representation. She was a cultural force that no one could ignore even when she wasn’t technically the focus in a conversation about the importance of inclusion and diversity. Her impact on others ran so deep that she was cited as an example by academics, activists and anyone who knew anything about the world as it had been and wanted to make the world the best it could be.

It’s one of the reasons fans struggled with the idea that she would not always be available to meet at conventions or that she might need more support and protection as she aged. When the conservatorship was announced, it was a blow to many, but given what her manager was allegedly able to do to her finances, I can’t help but wish we could have shown up for her the way she showed up for all of us. I can only hope that at the end she knew she was loved and revered.

Nichelle Nichols gave us the future – what we make of it is up to us. But we were lucky to have had her, to have been graced for as long as we were with her spirit and love. Perhaps the best way we can honor her is to strive as she did to make the world better, to remake our future into something utopian where the real Black Girl Magic is Black girls’ dreams coming true without having to battle so hard to be seen as human and worthy of respect and care. Nichelle Nichols was the hero that we needed, and hopefully we can all live up to the gifts she gave us.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Diahann Carroll
Person
Martin Luther King Jr
Person
Mae Jemison
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
William Shatner
Person
Jackée Harry
TVLine

William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Nichelle Nichols, 'Star Trek' Icon, Dead at 89

Star Trek actress and television icon Nichelle Nichols has died at 89. The original series star would return for the animated series and the first six films, but her impact on the franchise and television history enhances her impact beyond the comms seat on the Enterprise. The actress' passing was...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Women#Conventions#Racism
Deadline

Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

My youngest brother is a famous rockstar. I used to worry for him, but now I just feel so proud

This story ends at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2018. I’m standing alongside the rest of the sold-out arena, punching the dry ice, roaring along to Lights during Interpol’s sold-out show, as my youngest brother, Daniel, strides across the stage slashing at his guitar, singer Paul Banks leading the throng. “That’s why I hold you,” we all sing, “that is why I hold you dear.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Gregory Itzin, 24 and Star Trek Actor, Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, best known for his role as the villainous President Charles Logan on 24, died Friday at the age of 74. Jon Cassar, a director and producer on 24, announced the actor's death on Twitter. "My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," wrote Cassar. "He was one of the...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

New Zealand to embark on world’s largest feral predator eradication

New Zealand conservationists are embarking on the largest attempt ever made to eradicate introduced predators from an inhabited island. Manaaki Whenua-Landcare Research, a crown research institute, has signed a $2.8m partnership with Rakiura/Stewart Island’s conservation group, Predator Free Rakiura, to eradicate predators including possums, rats, feral cats and hedgehogs over the next four years.
ANIMALS
Deadline

Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
NFL
The Guardian

The Guardian

388K+
Followers
90K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy