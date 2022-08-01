ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Monongahela Incline closing for upgrades

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10HoeC_0h0SeCzn00

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Starting August 1, the Monongahela Incline will be closed for four months for upgrades and repairs.

The incline will be out of service through mid-November as crews modernize mechanical, control and electrical systems.

Both the upper and lower station houses are getting upgrades while the track structure will be repainted.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit is providing shuttle buses that will run every 30 minutes between the stations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Pittsburgh, PA
Traffic
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuttle Buses#Urban Construction#Am 1020#The Monongahela Incline#Pghtransit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KDKA News Radio

Kevin Battle: Pool Daze in Pittsburgh

Listening to my man, Marty Griffin, 9a-Noon on KDKA Radio last week. He was talking about a city pool on the North Side being shut down due to violence and drug overdoses in the immediate neighborhood. Imagine that in the heat of summer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy