Monongahela Incline closing for upgrades

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Starting August 1, the Monongahela Incline will be closed for four months for upgrades and repairs.

The incline will be out of service through mid-November as crews modernize mechanical, control and electrical systems.

Both the upper and lower station houses are getting upgrades while the track structure will be repainted.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit is providing shuttle buses that will run every 30 minutes between the stations.