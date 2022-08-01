Teen rescued after getting hand stuck in mall escalator

www.foxla.com
Man Dies at Trancas Dog Park Tuesday
A man died Tuesday afternoon while watching his dog at the Trancas Dog Park. Initial reports suggest the man, believed to be in his 60s, died while visiting the park with his German shepherd. Witnesses said the man had been talking to other park goers just minutes before he apparently lost consciousness. Responding authorities declared […] The post Man Dies at Trancas Dog Park Tuesday appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Apartment fire leaves 70 residents displaced in Moreno Valley
Dozens of adults and children were displaced when a fire erupted at an apartment building in Moreno Valley Wednesday. Firefighters responded to the burning 24-unit building in the 13200 block of Heacock Street around 7 p.m., the Riverside County Fire Department posted on Twitter. Flames were burning through the roof of the building as the […]
6 killed, 8 hurt when speeding driver runs red light in L.A.
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – At least six people were killed and eight were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a gas station on South La Brea and Slauson avenues Thursday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m. when officers say a dark-colored Mercedes sped through a red light — without braking […]
Fight breaks out inside Costa Mesa nightclub; 2 arrested in triple stabbing after being kicked out
COSTA MESA, Calif. - A man and a woman from Newport Beach were arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly stabbing three people in Costa Mesa after both parties were ejected from a nightclub. Tremere Robert Mason and Nancy Ahmad Bakir, both 23, were both detained at the 4300 block of Jamboree...
Aaron Begnaud Dead after Multi-Car Crash on Highway 79 [San Jacinto, CA]
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Collision near Gilman Springs Road. The incident happened on July 26th, at around 9:00 a.m. on Highway 79 near Gilman Springs Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, three vehicles, including Begnaud’s vehicle, a semi-truck and another vehicle, collided. As a result, three people sustained minor to severe injuries.
Girl, 13, rescued after hand becomes stuck in escalator at California mall
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A 13-year-old girl is recovering from injuries after her hand became stuck in part of an escalator at a California mall last weekend, authorities said. According to The Orange County Register and KTLA, the incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana. Rescuers with the Orange County Fire Authority arrived to find the teen’s hand stuck under the escalator’s rail, the news outlets reported.
Dad of 3 killed after getting caught in gang cross fire during shooting in Panorama City
PANORAMA CITY, Calif. - A young father is dead and at least four others were injured following a shooting Wednesday afternoon near the Valley Indoor Swap Meet in Panorama City, authorities confirmed to FOX 11. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said that a shooting was reported at 2:27 p.m....
Family, LAPD searching for man last seen at hospital
Los Angeles Police are asking for help locating a 47-year-old man who went missing Sunday. Family members say Alfredo Gonzalez was last seen at Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City, and they are concerned for his safety. No further information was provided. Anyone with information was asked to contact LAPD’s missing person’s unit at 213-996-1800. […]
Vehicle fire spreads to brush near freeway interchange in Pomona area
A vehicle fire that spread to dry brush in Pomona prompted the closure of several freeway transition roads Tuesday.
Man arrested for brutal attack on woman in Hollywood parking garage
Authorities arrested a man who was wanted in connection with a brutal attack on a woman in a Hollywood parking garage on Wednesday. The initial scene occurred early Friday morning at around 2:15 a.m. in a multi-story parking structure in the 1700 block of North Las Palmas Avenue, when the man attacked a 26-year-old woman who was celebrating her birthday at Revel Lounge. According to the woman, Cynthia Stergious, she and her friends were approached by two men once they walked into the garage where "words were exchanged" before her friend got hit in the head. It was then that they turned on her and starting calling her names. Stergious said that her mind went blank shortly after. Video from the scene shows one man viciously attacking Stergious while she was already unconscious, kicking and punching her in the face. She suffered several injuries in the process, as shown by a gruesome photo after the attack. On Wednesday, a 33-year-old Lancaster man, identified as Dammion Adkins, was arrested after investigators with Los Angeles Police Department located him. He was being held without bail.
Man Found Hanging From Tree in Whittier Narrows Wednesday Morning
An unidentified man in his 50s was found hanging from a tree near Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in the San Gabriel Valley yesterday morning, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed with L.A. TACO. The man was pronounced dead at 6:45 AM in the 700 block of South Santa Anita Avenue in South El Monte. The coroner’s office said that the deceased’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.
Police looking for man who was armed with rifle at Corona apartment complex
CORONA, Calif. - Corona Police are searching for the suspect who was involved in an officer-involved shooting. On July 31, around 5:40 a.m., officers responded to the Ashton Apartments on Stoneridge Dr. After receiving reports of a man armed with a gun. When officers arrived on scene, they located the suspect walking in the parking lot holding a rifle.
2 wanted in apparent firebombing of DTLA store
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating after a store in downtown Los Angeles was damaged during an apparent firebombing. The fire broke out at the store located at 216 E. 6th Street just after 12:30 p.m. Police say a man entered the store and left a burning backpack inside before...
Driver in deadly Rialto crash reached 80 to 100 mph: police
The driver involved in a deadly, fiery Rialto crash on Monday was driving 80 to 100 miles per hour while possibly under the influence, investigators said.
3 Big-Rigs Collide on Interstate 210, Victim Injured [Claremont, CA]
One Hospitalized after Semi-Truck Accident near Towne Avenue. The crash occurred around 3:50 a.m., near the Towne Avenue off-ramp. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that at least one of the involved semi-trucks overturned. Medical responders arrived and transported one person...
O.C. fake doctor who targeted Latinas arrested for conducting dangerous plastic surgery operations
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Brea man was charged with multiple felonies for impersonating a medical doctor and performing medical procedures including Botox injections, lip and face fillers, and thread-lift procedures on numerous unsuspecting victims. The fake doctor is accused of targeting Spanish-speaking women to perform the unlicensed procedures.
Authorities ID man killed in fatal freeway collision
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a vehicle collision on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway was identified Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
Corona Police Confront Man Carrying Rifle, Leading to Gunfire
A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was at large Wednesday, with authorities asking for the public’s help in identifying him. According to the Corona Police Department, the officer-involved shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday outside...
Man arrested for woman's violent beating in Hollywood parking garage
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - A Lancaster man has been arrested in connection with the violent beating of a woman in a Hollywood parking garage last weekend that was caught on camera. Dammion Adkins, 33, was arrested on Wednesday and booked on suspicion of felony battery with serious bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Adkins was being held without bail, police said.
Brush fire prompts closure of 10 and 57 freeways in Pomona area
A brush fire, possibly started by a vehicle that crashed, prompted the closure of some freeway transition roads in th ePomona area Tuesday afternoon.The fire erupted around 12:25 p.m. near the 10 Freeway and the 57 Freeway interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol.Some freeway connectors were closed as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.Cal Poly Pomona released a statement saying, "We are aware of a small fire near CPP campus caused by car accident. CHP and LA County Fire on scene. Currently no impact to campus. We will provide updates if the situation changes."About an hour after the fire ignited, crews were able to stop the forward progress of the flames.Paramedics who responded to a report of a vehicle crash took two people to the hospital in unknown condition, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.Some lanes remained blocked as crews mopped up hot spots.
