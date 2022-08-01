ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Teen rescued after getting hand stuck in mall escalator

By CNS Author
foxla.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxla.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Malibu Times

Man Dies at Trancas Dog Park Tuesday

A man died Tuesday afternoon while watching his dog at the Trancas Dog Park. Initial reports suggest the man, believed to be in his 60s, died while visiting the park with his German shepherd. Witnesses said the man had been talking to other park goers just minutes before he apparently lost consciousness. Responding authorities declared […] The post Man Dies at Trancas Dog Park Tuesday appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

Apartment fire leaves 70 residents displaced in Moreno Valley

Dozens of adults and children were displaced when a fire erupted at an apartment building in Moreno Valley Wednesday. Firefighters responded to the burning 24-unit building in the 13200 block of Heacock Street around 7 p.m., the Riverside County Fire Department posted on Twitter. Flames were burning through the roof of the building as the […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Santa Ana, CA
Accidents
Orange County, CA
Accidents
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

Aaron Begnaud Dead after Multi-Car Crash on Highway 79 [San Jacinto, CA]

Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Collision near Gilman Springs Road. The incident happened on July 26th, at around 9:00 a.m. on Highway 79 near Gilman Springs Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, three vehicles, including Begnaud’s vehicle, a semi-truck and another vehicle, collided. As a result, three people sustained minor to severe injuries.
SAN JACINTO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Girl, 13, rescued after hand becomes stuck in escalator at California mall

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A 13-year-old girl is recovering from injuries after her hand became stuck in part of an escalator at a California mall last weekend, authorities said. According to The Orange County Register and KTLA, the incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana. Rescuers with the Orange County Fire Authority arrived to find the teen’s hand stuck under the escalator’s rail, the news outlets reported.
KTLA

Family, LAPD searching for man last seen at hospital

Los Angeles Police are asking for help locating a 47-year-old man who went missing Sunday. Family members say Alfredo Gonzalez was last seen at Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City, and they are concerned for his safety. No further information was provided. Anyone with information was asked to contact LAPD’s missing person’s unit at 213-996-1800. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall#Escalator#Handrail#Accident#The Main Place Mall
CBS LA

Man arrested for brutal attack on woman in Hollywood parking garage

Authorities arrested a man who was wanted in connection with a brutal attack on a woman in a Hollywood parking garage on Wednesday. The initial scene occurred early Friday morning at around 2:15 a.m. in a multi-story parking structure in the 1700 block of North Las Palmas Avenue, when the man attacked a 26-year-old woman who was celebrating her birthday at Revel Lounge. According to the woman, Cynthia Stergious, she and her friends were approached by two men once they walked into the garage where "words were exchanged" before her friend got hit in the head. It was then that they turned on her and starting calling her names. Stergious said that her mind went blank shortly after. Video from the scene shows one man viciously attacking Stergious while she was already unconscious, kicking and punching her in the face. She suffered several injuries in the process, as shown by a gruesome photo after the attack. On Wednesday, a 33-year-old Lancaster man, identified as Dammion Adkins, was arrested after investigators with Los Angeles Police Department located him. He was being held without bail. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Man Found Hanging From Tree in Whittier Narrows Wednesday Morning

An unidentified man in his 50s was found hanging from a tree near Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in the San Gabriel Valley yesterday morning, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed with L.A. TACO. The man was pronounced dead at 6:45 AM in the 700 block of South Santa Anita Avenue in South El Monte. The coroner’s office said that the deceased’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.
WHITTIER, CA
foxla.com

Police looking for man who was armed with rifle at Corona apartment complex

CORONA, Calif. - Corona Police are searching for the suspect who was involved in an officer-involved shooting. On July 31, around 5:40 a.m., officers responded to the Ashton Apartments on Stoneridge Dr. After receiving reports of a man armed with a gun. When officers arrived on scene, they located the suspect walking in the parking lot holding a rifle.
CORONA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

2 wanted in apparent firebombing of DTLA store

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating after a store in downtown Los Angeles was damaged during an apparent firebombing. The fire broke out at the store located at 216 E. 6th Street just after 12:30 p.m. Police say a man entered the store and left a burning backpack inside before...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

3 Big-Rigs Collide on Interstate 210, Victim Injured [Claremont, CA]

One Hospitalized after Semi-Truck Accident near Towne Avenue. The crash occurred around 3:50 a.m., near the Towne Avenue off-ramp. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that at least one of the involved semi-trucks overturned. Medical responders arrived and transported one person...
CLAREMONT, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fatal freeway collision

LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a vehicle collision on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway was identified Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Corona Police Confront Man Carrying Rifle, Leading to Gunfire

A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was at large Wednesday, with authorities asking for the public’s help in identifying him. According to the Corona Police Department, the officer-involved shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday outside...
CORONA, CA
foxla.com

Man arrested for woman's violent beating in Hollywood parking garage

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - A Lancaster man has been arrested in connection with the violent beating of a woman in a Hollywood parking garage last weekend that was caught on camera. Dammion Adkins, 33, was arrested on Wednesday and booked on suspicion of felony battery with serious bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Adkins was being held without bail, police said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Brush fire prompts closure of 10 and 57 freeways in Pomona area

A brush fire, possibly started by a vehicle that crashed, prompted the closure of some freeway transition roads in th ePomona area Tuesday afternoon.The fire erupted around 12:25 p.m. near the 10 Freeway and the 57 Freeway interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol.Some freeway connectors were closed as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.Cal Poly Pomona released a statement saying, "We are aware of a small fire near CPP campus caused by car accident. CHP and LA County Fire on scene. Currently no impact to campus. We will provide updates if the situation changes."About an hour after the fire ignited, crews were able to stop the forward progress of the flames.Paramedics who responded to a report of a vehicle crash took two people to the hospital in unknown condition, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.Some lanes remained blocked as crews mopped up hot spots.
POMONA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy