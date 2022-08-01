‘Brews by the Bay’ returning to The Florida Aquarium with new name
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Brews By the Bay” is returning to The Florida Aquarium with a new name in September after a two year hiatus.
The event is scheduled for Sept. 16 and has been re-named " Rhythm and Brews by the Bay ." It will feature beer tastings and a full concert experience.
Entertainment will begin at 7 p.m. that Friday, followed by an acoustic set by “Sister Hazel” and a headline performance by “Gin Blossoms.”
Beer tastings from local craft breweries will be available through the evening.
General admission tickets are available for $125. VIP tickets are available for $175, which include early access, a lounge and designated viewing area.
Tickets are on sale online now.
