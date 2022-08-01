Bonus Mississippi Stories: Ben and Erin Napier￼

www.hottytoddy.com
theadvocate.com
A 2,000-mile float down the Mississippi in a homemade wooden boat teaches a thing or two
Somewhere along the way, Rinker Buck decided to live his adulthood differently. His 2015 book "The Oregon Trail" chronicled his epic 2011 journey along the route in a covered wagon. In 2016, Buck decided to use centuries-old historical records and build a wooden flatboat he called "Patience" and float 2,000...
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi man pulls massive 104-pound catfish from river
A Mississippi man caught a huge, 104-pound catfish over the weekend out of the Mississippi River in Natchez on a trot line. Christopher Halley told Dark Horse Press that he began learning how to fish with his mother-in-law Sandra Case and his father-in-law David Case. He found the big catch on Sunday morning when he ran the trot lines again from the previous day.
We Judged The Mississippi Valley Fair Food Contest And It Was Very Hard
To kick off the Mississippi Valley Fair 2022, a 'Taste of the QC' competition was held for the food vendors. Judges were needed so, of course, we stepped up to the plate. Goose from 97X and Sarah from B100 were two of the judges in 'Taste of the QC' on Tuesday afternoon. It's a competition among the food vendors to see who can impress the judges with the best fair fare.
Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
wxxv25.com
A Winning Bet: The future of gaming in Mississippi
This week we celebrate the 30th anniversary of legal casino gambling in Mississippi. After last year’s record-breaking revenue, what is next? What does the future of gaming look like in the Magnolia state?. After achieving record-breaking revenues in 2021, what’s next for gaming in Mississippi? How do we continue...
Mississippi ends Emergency Rental Assistance Program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced Mississippi would end the federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The governor said he instructed the Mississippi Home Corporation to stop accepting applications to the program on August 15, 2022. In Mississippi, this program is referred to as the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program […]
WAPT
Mississippi to stop accepting applications for rent relief program
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. Gov. Tate Reeves said the Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications on Aug. 15, in an effort to encourage people to get back into the workforce. "If you've already applied...
Eleven food establishments — including a college concession stand — cited in latest Mississippi restaurant inspections. Here’s the list.
In the last full week of July, 11 restaurants and eateries received the lowest health inspection grade that the Mississippi Department of Health gives to restaurants, bakeries, school cafeterias and other eating establishments. The food establishments that received a “C” letter grade between July 24 and July 30 were:...
KEDM
Hospital system serving Mississippi, Alabama merges with Louisiana system
A hospital system with properties in Mississippi and Alabama has merged with a health system based in Louisiana. On Monday, Rush Health Systems became Ochsner Rush Health. In June 2021, Rush announced that it intended to merge with Ochsner Health, based in New Orleans. Ochsner Rush Health will provide health care in eastern Mississippi and western Alabama.
hottytoddy.com
MDOT Announces Safety Message Contest Winners
Several new safety messages will soon appear above Mississippi highways aimed at promoting safer driving while invoking a few chuckles. The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced the winners of its Safety Message Contest Wednesday. “MDOT’s DMS boards are a fun and unique way to interact with the public while promoting...
Mississippi Lottery announces end-date for 18 scratch-off games
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the official end-date for 18 scratch-off games, as well as the 2nd Chance promotional drawing date for 17 eligible scratch-off games. Officials said Wednesday, August 31, 2022, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games: Game #33 – Super 7’s ($5) […]
wcbi.com
Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation gives individual farmers a voice
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Giving individual farmers a bigger voice when it comes to policies that affect them, that’s part of the mission of the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation. Mike McCormick, president of the organization, was in Columbus today briefing business and community leaders on some of the...
Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
Mississippi community college plans to build new performing arts center, athletic arena — needs monetary pledge from local leaders to help
A Mississippi community college is looking to build a new performing arts center and athletic arena and asks local leaders to make a monetary pledge to help make it happen. Officials at Copiah-Lincoln Community College are asking Lincoln County to pledge $400,00 to help build a new performing arts center and athletic arena on the Wesson campus.
localmemphis.com
Some Mississippi residents can be reimbursed for safe rooms
COLUMBUS, Miss — Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
What’s going on around Mississippi in August?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – August is a Southerner’s worst nightmare with boiling temperatures and suffocating humidity. For parents, August also means kids are either back in school or about to be. It can be a stressful month, but here’s some events to help you and your family unwind. Central Mississippi: August 2 – National Night […]
466,000 Mississippi children to get P-EBT benefits for Fall 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Leaders announced 466,000 Mississippi children who participated in the National School Lunch Program are expected to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits for the fall. This comes after the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received federal approval to distribute the benefits. Additionally, children under […]
WLBT
Councilman Stokes wants to sue state of Mississippi over its ‘Hot Pursuit’ law
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says he wants to sue the state of Mississippi. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants to file a federal lawsuit over the state’s “Hot Pursuit” law. That law makes it legal for police officers to pursue suspected criminals across jurisdictions.
breezynews.com
Sign Up Begins for $80 Entergy Refunds
Entergy customers in Mississippi, including those in Attala and Leake counties, can now sign up to get an $80 refund check. The money is the result of a settlement with the Mississippi Public Service Commission which ordered the company to offer customers a choice between a check or a credit on their bills. Those who want a check have until August 17 to go to Entergy’s website and sign up using their myEntergy account. Those who are happy getting a credit don’t have to do anything. It’ll automatically show up on their September bill.
teslarati.com
Mississippi welcomes its first Tesla store
Mississippi welcomed its first Tesla store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. WJTV reported that Tesla opened its first “dealership” in Brandon, Mississippi and those attending the ceremony were able to test drive some of the vehicles. The Mississippi Tesla store is a 25,000-square-foot building that Mayor Butch Lee said...
