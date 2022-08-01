How Extreme is the Forecast this Week for Aroostook County, Maine?

q961.com
Related
LOOK INSIDE: Pool and a View from Big Home in Wallagrass, Maine
This beautiful, modern home in Wallagrass has just what you’ve been looking for - a pool and a view and so much more. The views are something you only find in Aroostook County, Maine. Start with the Pool, Hot Tub and Pool House. The heated, saltwater pool is something...
Announcers Have a Hard Time Saying These Aroostook County Names
These names are not hard to pronounce at all if you are from Maine, and especially from Aroostook County, but…. Sometimes we have announcers record ads for us that are not from here. That is when you hear all kinds of variations of our local town names. We’re aware that...
Caribou Restaurant Closes Dining Room Temporarily, Caribou, Maine
Jade Palace in Caribou Updates Dining Room Service. It’s been difficult to get enough employees to help with many of the local businesses in Aroostook County, Maine. Most places are dealing with the issue everyday, and it doesn’t seem to be getting much better. Jade Palace Restaurant and...
5 Aroostook County Airbnb’s Available For Late Summer Staycation
I am sad to say that summer vacation in Maine is entering its final full month. There are some students that will be going back to school next week, but the majority of families in Aroostook County will have all of August to enjoy the remaining days of summer 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Detail Shop In Mars Hill Is Ready To Transform Your Vehicle
No more rides if I see one more old fry on the floor. As much as we complain about winter being hard on our vehicles, the busy summer months can take its toll on the inside of your family ride. Running to camps, taking hikes, and going to the beach can compound into a big mess of dirt, sand, and fries all over the car. During the summer you don't have time to properly clean out so why don't you hire out a good detail shop?
Fort Kent Man Seriously Injured in Head-on Collision on Route 161
A 20-year-old Fort Kent man was seriously injured Monday evening when the SUV he was driving collided head-on with a semi-truck on Route 161 in Fort Kent. According to the Fort Kent Police Department, police and paramedics responded to the crash on the Caribou Road around 6:00 p.m. Police say a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by 20-year-old Ashton Bernier of Fort Kent, was traveling north on the Caribou Road. Meanwhile, a 1999 Sterling Semi-Truck, operated by 69-year-old Glenwood McEwen of Presque Isle, was heading south.
Standoff in Stockholm, Maine Ends With Subject in Custody
A standoff in a residential area of Stockholm was resolved late Sunday evening with police taking a 24-year-old man into custody. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment at 371 Main Street at around 6:00 p.m. after reports of shots being fired. Sheriff Shawn Gillen said the...
New Business Now Open: Big Al’s Automotive in Westfield
A young entrepreneur has opened up a new automotive repair business in hopes to fill a growing need in Aroostook County. We told you last week about the upcoming closing of Service First Automotive in Mapleton, but have no fear Big Al has you covered. Located on the Main drag.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Work at the Northern Maine Fair Continues for Opening Day, Presque Isle, Maine
Northern Maine Fair Association President, Lynwood Winslow, talked to Townsquare Media about the current phase of the fairgrounds and how things look going forward as the Fair fast approaches on August 4 - 7, 2022. PHOTOS. Take a look at the photos of the work in progress at the fairgrounds...
Two Presque Isle Businesses Announce Closures The On Same Day
The retail landscape in Presque Isle continues to change after the announcements of two separate businesses announced they will be closing their doors. Athletes and brides to be across Aroostook County are finding their options to shop in-person are dwindling. Longtime Bridal Shop moving on from Presque Isle. Grayce Bridal...
Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F – July 18 – 24
Here are a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police this past week. Summaries may be minimally edited. On July 20th, Sgt. Clark was responding to Caribou to assist them with a call when he observed a pickup passing a car on Route 1 and then swerve back into the southbound lane. Sgt. Clark locked the vehicle’s speed at 90 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. The car that the truck had passed was within five feet of the truck’s rear bumper. Sgt. Clark turned around to stop the vehicles. Both vehicles stopped. Sgt. Clark learned that the truck came up on the car at a high rate of speed and then passed it. The driver of the car was catching up to the truck to write down the plate number. Sgt. Clark issued summonses to both drivers.
The Great Service First Automotive is Closing Shop in Mapleton, Maine
I’ve been going to Ron Argraves shop for the last seven and a half years to get my vehicles worked on. I have to say I was bummed out when I heard he is closing Service First Automotive in Mapleton. So I called Ron and talked to him about the decision. (I also have some work to do on my car and wanted to schedule it).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grammy’s Country Inn is Back and Ready to Reopen in Linneus, Maine
Grammy’s Country Inn has exciting news to share with everyone. They are reopening their doors on Thursday, July 28 at 7 a.m. They will be open for business seven days a week with a closing time at 9 p.m. This is big news to Aroostook County and far beyond....
Police Post Reminder of ATV Ordinance in Fort Fairfield, Maine
The Fort Fairfield Police Department is reminding everyone of the ordinance to allow ATVs to operate on town maintained streets in the city. The ATV Ordinance Open Road Access is for Fort Fairfield residents who can not tow their ATV or have a trailer to take their all terrain vehicles to the park and ride.
Easton Woman Arrested for Manslaughter after Child’s Death, Easton, Maine
A 28-year-old Easton woman was arrested for manslaughter on Saturday July 16 after an investigation into the death of a 1-year-old child on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Maine State Police and first responder medical personnel were called to 311 Center Road in Easton on March 19 to an unresponsive 1 -year-old child. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.
Powerful Storm Leaves Damage in its Wake in Aroostook County
A line of severe thunderstorms downed trees and power lines in central Aroostook County late Tuesday afternoon, leading to scattered power outages and the closure of some roads. In Bridgewater, trees were toppled onto the Boundary Line Road and the Bridgewater Corner Road, making the Bridgewater port of entry inaccessible...
MDOT Posts Reminder of Horse & Buggy on the Roads
The Maine Department of Transportation posted a reminder to their Facebook page on watching out for horses and buggies on the road. They included a link to the statutes in the state of Maine related to animals on a public way. See below. In Aroostook County, Maine, we are used...
Star City Syndicate Rock Thursdays on Sweden Street, July 28, 2022
There’s a reason everyone is talking about Thursdays on Sweden Street this week in Caribou, Maine. Not just because the concert series offers some of the most exciting events around, but because tonight’s band is the hugely popular Star City Syndicate. Concert and Event Schedule. Tonight’s your chance...
Patten Trucker Reaches Plea Deal in 2019 Death of Maine State Police Detective
A Patten man will admit responsibility in the death of a State Police detective who was was fatally injured on the Interstate, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney's office. Scott Willett was the driver of a loaded logging truck that lost two wheels on I-95 southbound in Hampden on...
Patten Man Arrested in Pair of Burglaries in Sherman, Maine
Maine State Police have charged a 19-year-old Patten man in connection with a pair of burglaries in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman earlier this month. Trooper Hunter Cotton responded to a reported burglary at a residence in Sherman around 7:30 a.m. on July 12th, according to a news release from Troop F. The homeowner told police that multiple tools and other items had been stolen from her shed. In the course of the investigation, a male suspect and a suspect vehicle were established.
Q 96.1
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0