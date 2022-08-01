Alabama Drug Task Force arrests 50 individuals on 116 charges

CHAMBERS CO., Ala. ( WRBL ) – Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and search warrants resulting in the execution of seven search warrants, and the arrest of 50 individuals on 116 charges between May 11 and August 1.

Arrests made are as follows:

1. Trent Ellis Brooks II 27 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).

2. Donkorski Juantez Brooks 27 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Pills) Synthetics, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

3. Cody Wayne Roberson 23 of Lagrange GA – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

4. Courtney Renee Henley 29 of Lagrange GA – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills)

5. Christian Daniel Lopez 41 of Pensacola FL – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

6. Keenan Mitchell Mack-Wilson 31 of VicDoungh, GA – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

7. Kalem H. Harrelson 27 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

8. Michael Lance Marble 31 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

9. Clarence Junior Cochran 53 of Valley – Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Meth).

10. William Charleston Scroggins 45 of Valley – Trafficking in Methamphetamine – Possession of Marijuana 2nd – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Illegal Possession of Prescription Medication and Failure to Pay.

11. Rose Marie Rodgers 46 of Valley – Trafficking in Methamphetamine – Possession of Marijuana 2nd – Illegal Possession of Prescription Medication and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

12. Elijah Alexander Morgan 21 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

13. Randall Jason Newton 41 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).

14. Deangelo Bolston 41 of Cusseta – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with iIntent to Distribute (Meth) – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Pistol.

15. Valentte Rashad Cotton 31 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

16. Richard Earl Shaddix 46 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

17. Justin Eugene Hill 37 of Lafayette – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

18. Matthew P. Spicher 49 of Roanoke – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

19. Rayfus Darrell Lockhart 33 of Opelika – Trafficking in Methamphetamine -Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Powder Cocaine) – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

20. Trevonn Roshette Lee 25 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

21. Robert Larry Waldroup, Jr 49 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth Oil) – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

22. Keonta Dantavious Stringer 27 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

23. Deonta Deshun Summers 28 of Opelika – Possession of Marijuana 1st -Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Powder) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

24. Chazay Nicole Wright 25 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

25. Occriss Sabrina Gray 40 of Columbus GA – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

26. Juvenile 17 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

27. Javion Johnquavioyus Dawson 18 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

28. Corban Lee Harris 30 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Powder) – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

29. Robert A. Welch 35 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

30. Amber D. Boodhoo 41 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

31. Montia Antwuan Dowdell 32 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Pills).

32. Vincent Florando Billingsley 45 of Opelika – Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Pills).

33. Paul Hicks 58 of Lanett – Sale of Alcoholic Beverages and Sale of Tobacco.

34. Tracy Wright 56 of Lanett – Sale of Alcoholic Beverages and Sale of Tobacco.

35. Eddie Harper 48 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Marijuana 1st.

36. Cartino Latiaze Williams 48 of Lafayette – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine).

37. Octavious Kantrell Dunn 38 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

38. Jim Wayne McDonald 48 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

39. Cody Dylan Howe 25 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Powder) – Possession of marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

40. Lamarkis Takeontez Carr 20 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

41. Montego Sherrell 48 of Lanett – Trafficking in Methamphetamine – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

42. Vincent Merion Henry 31 of Lanett – Trafficking in Prescription Pills (2 Counts) –

Possession of Marijuana 1st – Receiving Stolen Property 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

43. Ashley Nicole Flurry 27 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) and Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

44. Ciara Dawn Robinson 33 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

45. Chanel Laquanshay Crook 27 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

46. Jamie Ellen Humphrey 59 of Valley – Trafficking in Methamphetamine – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Powder) – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

47. Wanda Ann Hartman 51 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

48. Keenan Keonte Acers 23 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills).

49. James Macarthur Williams Jr 53 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).

50. Jaheem Lamar Tre’von Malone – 19 of Valley – Attempting to Elude.

To report drug crimes please contact the Chambers County Drug Task Force at 334-756-0570.

