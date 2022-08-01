ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambers County, AL

Alabama Drug Task Force arrests 50 individuals on 116 charges

WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGeHJ_0h0SdK1O00

CHAMBERS CO., Ala. ( WRBL ) – Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and search warrants resulting in the execution of seven search warrants, and the arrest of 50 individuals on 116 charges between May 11 and August 1.

Arrests made are as follows:

Shooting reported near Tillmans Corner restaurant early Monday morning

1. Trent Ellis Brooks II 27 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).

2. Donkorski Juantez Brooks 27 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Pills) Synthetics, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

3. Cody Wayne Roberson 23 of Lagrange GA – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

4. Courtney Renee Henley 29 of Lagrange GA – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills)

Man shot in Mobile Sunday dead

5. Christian Daniel Lopez 41 of Pensacola FL – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

6. Keenan Mitchell Mack-Wilson 31 of VicDoungh, GA – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

7. Kalem H. Harrelson 27 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

8. Michael Lance Marble 31 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

9. Clarence Junior Cochran 53 of Valley – Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Meth).

10. William Charleston Scroggins 45 of Valley – Trafficking in Methamphetamine – Possession of Marijuana 2nd – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Illegal Possession of Prescription Medication and Failure to Pay.

11. Rose Marie Rodgers 46 of Valley – Trafficking in Methamphetamine – Possession of Marijuana 2nd – Illegal Possession of Prescription Medication and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

12. Elijah Alexander Morgan 21 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

CyberTip leads to Destin man’s arrest on child pornography charges

13. Randall Jason Newton 41 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).

14. Deangelo Bolston 41 of Cusseta – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with iIntent to Distribute (Meth) – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Pistol.

15. Valentte Rashad Cotton 31 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

16. Richard Earl Shaddix 46 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

17. Justin Eugene Hill 37 of Lafayette – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

18. Matthew P. Spicher 49 of Roanoke – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Bodies of 3 girls recovered from Cass County pond

19. Rayfus Darrell Lockhart 33 of Opelika – Trafficking in Methamphetamine -Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Powder Cocaine) – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

20. Trevonn Roshette Lee 25 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

21. Robert Larry Waldroup, Jr 49 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth Oil) – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

22. Keonta Dantavious Stringer 27 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

23. Deonta Deshun Summers 28 of Opelika – Possession of Marijuana 1st -Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Powder) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

24. Chazay Nicole Wright 25 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

25. Occriss Sabrina Gray 40 of Columbus GA – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Inmate who escaped work detail sentenced for burglary

26. Juvenile 17 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

27. Javion Johnquavioyus Dawson 18 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

28. Corban Lee Harris 30 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Powder) – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

29. Robert A. Welch 35 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

30. Amber D. Boodhoo 41 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

31. Montia Antwuan Dowdell 32 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Pills).

32. Vincent Florando Billingsley 45 of Opelika – Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Pills).

Deputies didn’t close patrol car door before handcuffed woman’s fatal fall, investigators say

33. Paul Hicks 58 of Lanett – Sale of Alcoholic Beverages and Sale of Tobacco.

34. Tracy Wright 56 of Lanett – Sale of Alcoholic Beverages and Sale of Tobacco.

35. Eddie Harper 48 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Marijuana 1st.

36. Cartino Latiaze Williams 48 of Lafayette – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine).

37. Octavious Kantrell Dunn 38 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

38. Jim Wayne McDonald 48 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

39. Cody Dylan Howe 25 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Powder) – Possession of marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

40. Lamarkis Takeontez Carr 20 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

41. Montego Sherrell 48 of Lanett – Trafficking in Methamphetamine – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Deputies find 100 grams of meth hidden under couch, 2 arrested in Okaloosa Co.

42. Vincent Merion Henry 31 of Lanett – Trafficking in Prescription Pills (2 Counts) –

Possession of Marijuana 1st – Receiving Stolen Property 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

43. Ashley Nicole Flurry 27 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) and Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

44. Ciara Dawn Robinson 33 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

45. Chanel Laquanshay Crook 27 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

46. Jamie Ellen Humphrey 59 of Valley – Trafficking in Methamphetamine – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Powder) – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

47. Wanda Ann Hartman 51 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

48. Keenan Keonte Acers 23 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills).

49. James Macarthur Williams Jr 53 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).

50. Jaheem Lamar Tre’von Malone – 19 of Valley – Attempting to Elude.

To report drug crimes please contact the Chambers County Drug Task Force at 334-756-0570.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 5

Related
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Man Among Dozen Indicted in East Alabama Meth Ring

A 66-count indictment out of East Alabama's Calhoun County revealed 12 people, including a Tuscaloosa man, have been arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Alabama, the defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana between June 2021 and June 2022. Each of the defendants was also charged with at least one count of using a telephone to facilitate a drug-trafficking crime.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tillmans Corner, AL
County
Chambers County, AL
City
Roanoke, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Chambers County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Opelika, AL
City
Mobile, AL
City
Lanett, AL
AL.com

Move over Bama Rush TikTok: Watch Alabama Sheriff’s Office funny back-to-school video

The world is going crazy over Season 2 of Bama Rush Tik Tok but it looks like there’s a challenger to the social media title. School resource officers from Lee County Sheriff’s Department posted a video to Tik Tok showing how they are getting ready for the new year. Their work includes library squats holding a picture book, shoe tying practice, scissor usage and lifting backpacks.
LEE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

25 best places to retire in Alabama

The average age of retirement in the U.S. is 63 and for many, a change of scenery is in order once those full-time work days are over. To help with those decisions, ranking site Niche has listed the top 25 places in Alabama for retirees. The rankings are based on the number of residents age 65 years old and over who moved into the area in the last year; average sunny days per year; cost of living and crime and safety grades; and access to doctors, restaurants and affordable housing.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Shooting#Drug Trafficking#Violent Crime#Alabama Drug Task Force#Lagrange Ga#Christian#Pensacola Fl
WKRG News 5

Singing River Electric donates peanut butter to George, Greene Co. food pantries

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Singing River Electric donated nearly 100 jars of peanut butter to Mississippi food pantries this week. An employee and member drive took place last month with 11 electric cooperatives across the state, according to a news release. Donations in southeast Mississippi were distributed to Love Thy Neighbor in Lucedale, Turner-Duvall Retirement […]
LUCEDALE, MS
wbrc.com

Kidnapping arrest made after child found wandering in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A kidnapping investigation is underway in Tallapoosa County, and one suspect is in custody. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said his department responded to a possible kidnapping call Monday morning on County Road 34 just south of Dadeville. He said the investigation led them to a 12-year-old girl wandering down a road. She was taken in for medical assistance.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WTOK-TV

Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect wanted in connection to a Tuesday homicide in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has been arrested in Alabama, according to law enforcement. U.S. Marshal Marty Keely confirmed to WBRC that Caleb Anderson was taken into custody in the city of Helena, located south of Birmingham, Wednesday afternoon.
WRBL News 3

Body found in wooded area off of 16th Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway following the discovery of a body off of 16th Street near 5th Avenue. Police have set up a perimeter in a wooded area at the end of 16th Street in a cul-de-sac, as they investigate the scene. According to police, CPD officers located the body in […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ALA
WRBL News 3

Two Alabama convicted felons sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men with previous felony convictions received sentencing for illegally owning firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart on Thursday. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Joshua Eugean Bean, 38, from Maplesville, Alabama, received a 60-month prison sentence. Prior to Bean’s sentencing, another Alabama resident, James Ryan Little, 27, from Clanton, Alabama, received a […]
MAPLESVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama says it did not hide investigation of key witness in sheriff’s corruption trial

State prosecutors this week disputed allegations that they hid the investigation of a witness who testified against the former Limestone County sheriff. “Nearly eighteen months before trial, the State confirmed defense counsel’s allegation that one of the State’s witnesses was under investigation,” said Kyle Beckman, an assistant attorney general, in a brief to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
tvliving.com

Treasure hunt at the World’s Longest Yard Sale

GADSDEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you pull over for yard sales, you’re going to love this. The World’s Longest Yard Sale, also known as the 127 Yard Sale, is back for another year and going through part of north Alabama!. Every year, bargain hunters, yard sale...
GADSDEN, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama deputy helps woman, children escape armed intruder; suspect jailed

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama deputy is being honored for saving a woman and her children after a 911 call reporting an armed intruder last Thursday. In a news release Tuesday, the Coosa County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call from a resident on Coosa County Road 39 stating a person broke into their house. Upon arrival at the scene, Deputy Logan Mitchell said he heard a gunshot inside the house.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Carbon dioxide shortage could lead to national beer shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A national shortage in carbon dioxide could lead to a national beer shortage. The gas is a vital ingredient in the majority of all beer brewed here in the United States. The shortage was spurred after one of the country’s largest carbon dioxide production hubs in Jackson, Mississippi, became contaminated. Since […]
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy