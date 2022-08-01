ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

A look back at NFL players suspended in recent history

By Darcie Loreno, Associated Press
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0leNYt_0h0SdGUU00

CLEVELAND (WJW/AP) — The Cleveland Browns and football fans everywhere have been waiting for the NFL to determine an appropriate penalty for star quarterback Deshaun Watson , accused of sexual misconduct by 24 women.

Monday, it was announced that Watson would be suspended for 6 games.

Vigil held for Reynoldsburg woman, 18, killed in shooting

Former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players’ Association, reviewed the findings to decide whether Watson violated the personal conduct policy. She also decided his discipline.

Previously, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had the authority to suspend players.

The league and the union can recommend a potential length of suspension. If either the union or league appeals Robinson’s decision, Goodell or his designee “will issue a written decision that will constitute full, final and complete disposition of the dispute,” per terms of Article 46 in the CBA.

Background

The Fox 8 I-Team has reported 24 women sued Watson, claiming sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Watson settled 20 of the 24 lawsuits last month. Details of the settlements are confidential.

About half of the women who filed lawsuits spoke to league investigators. Watson also spent several days talking to NFL investigators.

No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale

Watson and his attorneys have said he cooperated fully with investigators.  Watson has maintained the allegations made against him were false.

Ten women filed criminal reports against him. Nine of the cases were presented to a Harris County Grand Jury. One case was presented to a grand jury in Brazoria County. Both grand juries declined to indict Watson on any criminal charges.

NFL player suspensions in recent history

The NFL has punished several players for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, some without criminal charges. Overall, more than 20 players have received suspensions for violating the personal conduct policy since 2014.

Some of those include:

Ray Rice

The league promised to get tougher against players accused of violence against women following fallout from the 2014 case of Ray Rice, former Baltimore Ravens star running back. At that time, Goodell announced a new league policy for domestic violence and other assaults. First-time offenders would be suspended at least six games, and a second offense would draw a lifetime ban.

List: Back-to-school dates in central Ohio

Rice was initially suspended two games for an altercation with his future wife in a hotel elevator. After video emerged of Rice knocking her out and dragging her body out of the elevator, the league suspended him indefinitely.

Rice won an appeal and was reinstated two months later but never played in the league again. The NFL also reported he entered a pretrial intervention program. Under the program, he wouldn’t be prosecuted, and the charges were to be expunged after one year.

Ben Roethlisberger

Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger was suspended for six games back in April 2010 after violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He was accused of sexual assault by two women. Goodell later reduced the suspension to four games.

The recently retired two-time Super Bowl champion was not charged in either case and didn’t appeal the league’s suspension.

Woman hit, killed by car on I-270 in Columbus

Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott received a six-game suspension in 2017 for using “physical force” against his former girlfriend three times in a span of five days resulting in injuries to her face, neck, shoulders, arms, hands, wrists, hips and knees.

Jameis Winston

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston got three games for a sexual harassment accusation in 2018 when he played for Tampa.

Josh Gordon

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended multiple times by the NFL over the years for drug violations.

As a Browns player, he was suspended for the first two games of the 2013 season for substance abuse policy violations. He was traded to New England in September 2018. He has been in and out of the league since.

Gallon of gas in Columbus down by 30 cents

The NFL indefinitely suspended the then-Seahawks wide receiver in December 2019 for violating league policies on performance enhancers. He’d been reinstated that August after having been suspended indefinitely in December 2018.

Kareem Hunt

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt , a former Kansas City Chiefs running back and Willoughby South High School star, made headlines after he was seen on video hitting and kicking a woman at a hotel in Cleveland in February 2018. He was also involved in an altercation at a resort in Ohio.

The Chiefs released him in November 2018. The Browns signed him the following Feburary. He then signed a two-year contract extension with the team in 2020.

Delaware County inmate dies two days after being booked into jail

Hunt was suspended for eight games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Criminal charges were not filed against him in the case.

Calvin Ridley

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games in 2021. The suspension was for activity that took place while Ridley was away from the team addressing mental health concerns. The league says the suspension will carry “through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season.”

The NFL says the betting took place during a five-day period in late November 2021. Ridley may petition for reinstatement after Feb. 23, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Former attorney general to hear appeal of Watson suspension

CLEVELAND (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has handed off Deshaun Watson’s discipline case to a lawyer with league connections and expertise in domestic violence and sexual assault. Goodell chose former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey on Thursday to hear the league’s appeal of the six-game...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Roger Goodell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Cba
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in torso near Tootsies Lounge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning is expected to survive his injury. Police drove to the 2000 block of South High Street just after midnight on Aug. 3 on the report of a person shot. They found a man, 33, with a single gunshot wound […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in fatal shooting outside Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting outside a Columbus convenience store back in June. Columbus police said Ke’Anu Logan, 21, has been arrested in connection with the June 25 incident that left 24-year-old Neal Smith dead and a 34-year-old woman injured. Police are looking for two other suspects […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in head-on crash in Knox County

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman died Monday night after a head-on collision in Knox County. Samantha O’Rourke, 31, of Mount Vernon, was driving a Hyundai Elantra north on State Route 661 near Airport Road at 6:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado driven southbound by a 36-year-old went left of center and struck O’Rourke’s […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made after man found dead in East Side parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect has been arrested after a man was found dead in the parking lot of an East Side convenience store last month. Columbus police said Richard L. Schoonover, 49, has been arrested in connection with a July 25 incident that left 52-year-old Robert J. Lester dead. Schoonover was found by […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire breaks out at former Columbus elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon. An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-70 picked up a plume of smoke from the school starting around 6:55 p.m. The Columbus Division of Fire chief confirmed a fire started around 6:30 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man gets prison time for robbing mail carriers with Glock-style handgun

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was sentenced Thursday to six-and-a-half years in prison for robbing U.S. postal carriers at gunpoint. A federal judge sentenced 21-year-old Brandon J. Campbell to 78 months in prison after he admitted to robbing two mail carriers, one in Columbus and one in Gahanna, while brandishing a Glock-style handgun, […]
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting in Hilltop area leaves woman in hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Thursday morning shooting in Columbus’ South Hilltop neighborhood has sent a woman to the hospital, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers went at 4:05 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of West Mound Street after getting a report that someone had fired shots into a home, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Officials: Pipe bomb possibly found in Licking County

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating a device that resembles a pipe bomb in Newark, Licking County. According to the Licking County Regional Communications Center, which handles dispatch for the county, law enforcement is investigating a pipe bomb-like device in the area of the 6100 block of Fallsburg Road. […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy