ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Study: How red meat's digested may help explain heart risks

By Judy Packer-Tursman
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fnn0T_0h0Sd4z100

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- New research suggests chemicals produced in the digestive tract by gut microbes may help explain the higher risk of cardiovascular disease from a diet of steak and hamburgers.

This flies in the face of most scientific studies on the harmful effects of red meat on heart health, which have focused on dietary saturated fat and blood cholesterol levels.

The study was published Monday in Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology, the American Heart Association's peer-reviewed journal.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Nationwide, nearly 700,000 people died from it in 2020, accounting for 1 in every 5 deaths, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The risk of developing cardiovascular disease, including heart attack and stroke, increases with age. But experts say heart health may be improved by lifestyle factors such as regular exercise, good sleep, healthy body weight -- and eating healthy foods.

Meng Wang, the study's co-lead author, told UPI in an email that the new evidence reinforces longstanding American Heart Association recommendations that Americans should limit their intake of red meat and processed meat to reduce heart disease risk.

According to Wang, a postdoctoral fellow at Tufts University's Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy in Boston, the new research "helps us better understand why meat intake [is] associated with a higher cardiovascular risk."

Previous research has found that certain metabolites -- chemical byproducts of food digestion -- are associated with a greater risk of cardiovascular disease, a news release said.

One such metabolite is TMAO, or trimethylamine N-oxide, which is produced by gut bacteria to digest red meat and contains high amounts of the chemical L-carnitine .

However, the extent to which TMAO and related metabolites derived from L-carnitine may contribute to cardiovascular risk associated with red meat consumption is unclear.

So, the researchers measured levels of the metabolites in blood samples, and also examined whether blood sugar, inflammation, blood pressure and blood cholesterol may account for elevated cardiovascular risk associated with red meat consumption.

According to Wang, "The novel set of metabolites generated by our gut microbes, as well as pathways related to blood sugar and general inflammation, appeared to explain much of this elevated risk -- more so than blood cholesterol or blood pressure."

These findings suggest that when making dietary recommendations, "it may be less important to focus on saturated fat or cholesterol content in red meat," Wang said. "Other components like L-carnitine and heme iron in red meat may play a more important role and need to be better studied."

Wang said in a press release that, based on the study's findings, "novel interventions may be helpful to target the interactions between red meat and the gut microbiome to help us find ways to reduce cardiovascular risk."

One example of "novel interventions," she explained to UPI, is "medications to inhibit the generation of TMAO-related metabolites. It could potentially be used in people with high TMAO levels."

Could this result in a person taking a pill along with their steak in the future?

Said Wang, "Theoretically what you described is possible. However, I would say that following healthy eating behaviors is still an important first step to reduce cardiovascular risk, since it is safer and likely also more cost-effective compared to medications and can be applied to everyone."

She added: "Medications are usually used when lifestyle modifications alone cannot successfully manage the risk."

Study participants included nearly 4,000 of 5,888 adults initially recruited more than three decades ago for the Cardiovascular Health Study: federally funded research looking at risk factors for cardiovascular disease in adults aged 65 or older.

Participants' average age was 73, nearly two-thirds were female, and 88% self-identified as white.

Over the course of the study, participants provided blood samples and answered questionnaires about their dietary habits.

For the new study, the researchers compared the risk of cardiovascular disease among participants who ate different amounts of animal source foods, including red meat, processed meat, fish, chicken and eggs.

They found that eating more meat, especially red meat and processed meat, was linked to a higher risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease: a 22% higher risk for about every 1.1 servings per day, the release said.

The scientists said the increase in TMAO and related metabolites found in the blood explained roughly one-tenth of this elevated risk.

They also noted that blood sugar and inflammation appear to be more important in linking red meat intake and cardiovascular disease than pathways related to blood cholesterol or blood pressure.

And the researchers concluded that eating fish, poultry and eggs was not significantly linked to higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

Wang noted the significance of having older adults participate in the study, though the findings may not apply to populations that are younger or more racially diverse.

She said "there haven't been many studies of animal source food intake and cardiovascular disease specifically focusing on this age group. So our study provides an important piece of evidence for older adults."

Christopher Gardner, chair of the American Heart Association's Nutrition Committee, told UPI in an email these findings "won't change anything for the vegan or vegetarian, other than further reinforcing their convictions and practices."

Gardner, professor of medicine at Stanford University and director of nutrition studies at the Stanford Prevention Research Center, said he will assume "the committed carnivore will brush this off as sounding too complex to move them to make a change."

However, the nutrition scientist said he thinks the target audience for this new finding is "the many people" who are considering eating less red meat.

"Maybe this is the added finding that convinces the on-the-fence flexitarian that despite some of the misinformation campaigns and social media confusion created around saturated fat, cholesterol, and fiber ... there is yet another scientifically plausible explanation for harm to health from red meat, published in a peer-reviewed, high-impact medical journal," Gardner said.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat

When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Eat After 4 PM Because They Almost Always Lead To Bloating, According To Experts

Suffering from frequent late night bloating? We checked in with registered nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts for more information about 4 common foods that are often linked to indigestion when consumed in the late afternoon or evening. Read on for helpful tips and suggestions from Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, registered dietitian, health and weight loss expert and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
NUTRITION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digestive Tract#Processed Meat#White Meat#Eating Meat#Red Meat#Diseases#General Health#Vascular Biology#Americans#Tufts University
Health Digest

Should People With Diabetes Eat Pineapple?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you have diabetes and you're unsure what's safe to eat, you're not alone. In 2019, 11.3% of the U.S. population had diabetes (per American Diabetes Association). Managing the condition requires a mixture of medication and a carefully planned diet. Sugary foods and carbs are generally off-limits, and even naturally-occurring sugars can cause rapid sugar spikes. There's an air of confusion around which foods are healthy and which ones diabetics should refrain from. Could fresh fruit be harmful to people with diabetes?
NUTRITION
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Elderly Americans who sleep with a light on are more likely to be obese, or suffer from high blood pressure or diabetes, study finds

Sleeping with a light on can potentially increase a person's risk of suffering multiple diet-related conditions like obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, a new study finds. Researchers at the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois, found that the growing amount of light sources in every day life...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
HEALTH
WebMD

Do I Have Long COVID? Here’s How to Tell

July 19, 2022 – New Yorker Lyss Stern came down with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. She ran a 103-degree fever for 5 days straight and was bedridden for several weeks. Yet symptoms such as a persistent headache and tinnitus, or ringing in her ears, lingered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
WEIGHT LOSS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
413K+
Followers
61K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy