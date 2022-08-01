www.uppermichiganssource.com
Who is Tudor Dixon? Meet the Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Associated Press reported Tuesday evening that Tudor Dixon has won Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee. Click here for live election results. The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate will advance to face Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. This is the first time in state history that two women will face off as major party nominees for governor.
Here’s where voter turnout was highest, lowest in Michigan primary election
Voter turnout is typically low in primary elections when one party has a governor candidate running unopposed – like this year, with Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. That wasn’t the case, this week.
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
WLUC
Great Lakes Sports Commission searchs for Executive Director
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Sports Commission (GLSC) with the mission of promoting Michigan as a premier destination for recreation, sports, and tourism, is seeking an executive director. GLSC is searching for someone who sees sports as a powerful economic engine and will lead as a community champion to...
Who won, who lost, who's up, who's down in Michigan's congressional races
Happy post-Election Day! It took awhile but we finally have a complete rundown on all the winners and what the fall elections for U.S. House seats in Michigan will look like. Here we go: 1st District (Upper Peninsula, northern Lower Peninsula) This one's easy: Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, who lists Watersmeet as his home...
WLUC
Whitmer: ‘We are going to court today to defend legal abortion in Michigan’
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her legal team are going to court Wednesday to defend legal abortion in Michigan. On Wednesday morning the governor said, “I will keep fighting like hell to keep abortion safe and legal in Michigan.”. On Monday, the Oakland County Circuit Court...
Low voter turnout, a suspicious backpack: Michigan’s primary election so far
With just a few hours left for Michigan voters in Tuesday’s primary election, the day has been a slow crawl for some polling locations with low in-person voter turnout, while others have dealt with more complicated issues. In Lansing, precinct supervisor Robin Smith noted the low turnout. She said...
Governor, US, State Representative races finalized at Michigan August primary
Results are in for the 2022 Michigan primary election and the stage has officially been set for the November midterms. Here's a look at the results of the gubernatorial, U.S. and state representative races, and the candidates that will square off just three months from now. GovernorIncumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who ran unopposed on the Democratic ticket will take on Republican Tudor Dixon who won her crowded primary. Whitmer will run for reelection alongside Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrest, while Dixon has yet to pick a running mate. The two have drastically different views on key issues, such as abortion rights,...
WLUC
Michigan Farm Bureau partners with University of Michigan for UP food insecurity study
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families in rural Michigan have faced new financial obstacles since the pandemic. The Michigan Farm Bureau (MFB) says around one in four children have experienced food insecurity in the state since 2020. Knowing this, MFB has helped create programs to combat the symptoms. Food insecurity is...
WLUC
‘A fast three months’ ahead as Tudor Dixon will face Gov. Whitmer in November
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - State Republicans are looking forward to November’s election, as the GOP now has its nominee in the race for governor. Tudor Dixon will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. She won the primary by a 19-percentage point margin over the second-place candidate. “It is...
LIVE UPDATES: Michigan 2022 August primary election results
Polls are closed and votes are now being tallied in Michigan’s 2022 August primary election. All eyes are on the GOP gubernatorial race.
John James, Shri Thanedar win & other Michigan election results you should know about
Michigan’s 2022 primary election has wrapped up and the results are in… Republican Tudor Dixon took the big win in the Republican gubernatorial race Tuesday night, beating out her four male competitors by winning 40.6% of the votes.
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Michigan
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Michigan, Republican Tudor Dixon has won the nomination to take on incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And there are notable primaries for U.S. House seats, including Rep. Peter Meijer trying to fend off a challenger in the 3rd District, and Democratic Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens put in the same district due to redistricting.
Michigan GOP cancels primary event after threats
The MI GOP says 'violent threats' were made towards a female staff member at the party's headquarters.
Live election results for Grand Rapids-area races for Aug. 2, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, will decide a number of state, local and federal primaries, tax requests and more in the Grand Rapids area and across the state of Michigan. For live-updated unofficial results Tuesday night of contested primaries in Kent and Ottawa counties, scroll below....
bridgemi.com
Upset over LGBTQ books, a Michigan town defunds its library in tax vote
A west Michigan public library may close after residents voted to defund it Tuesday. Voters are upset about LGBT-themed graphic novels in the library. Residents and library officials are now at a stalemate about what happens next. JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP—What started as a fight over an LGBTQ-themed graphic novel may end...
Michigan State Senate election results for Aug. 2, 2022
The follow are live election results for the Republican and Democrat races in the 38 State Senate districts in Michigan. Candidates who are running unopposed in their primary are not displayed.
Tudor Dixon wins Michigan GOP primary for governor, predicts 'epic battle' with Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS – Tudor Dixon, a Muskegon County businesswoman, won the Republican primary for governor Tuesday and will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. The Associated Press called the election for Dixon at about 9:45 p.m. as she came out on top of a five-candidate race. ...
More than one million absentee ballots cast in Michigan's primary election
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says 1,315,112 absentee ballots were requested statewide and 1,069,107 submitted as of early afternoon Election Day, though more may be dropped off.
WZZM 13
Aug. 2 Michigan primary election voting guide
MICHIGAN, USA — On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan primary election. A primary election features candidates facing off against members of their own party to determine who will appear on November's general election ballot.
