ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Who is Tudor Dixon? Meet the Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Associated Press reported Tuesday evening that Tudor Dixon has won Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee. Click here for live election results. The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate will advance to face Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. This is the first time in state history that two women will face off as major party nominees for governor.
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices

Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
WLUC

Great Lakes Sports Commission searchs for Executive Director

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Sports Commission (GLSC) with the mission of promoting Michigan as a premier destination for recreation, sports, and tourism, is seeking an executive director. GLSC is searching for someone who sees sports as a powerful economic engine and will lead as a community champion to...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Marquette, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Governor, US, State Representative races finalized at Michigan August primary

Results are in for the 2022 Michigan primary election and the stage has officially been set for the November midterms. Here's a look at the results of the gubernatorial, U.S. and state representative races, and the candidates that will square off just three months from now. GovernorIncumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who ran unopposed on the Democratic ticket will take on Republican Tudor Dixon who won her crowded primary. Whitmer will run for reelection alongside Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrest, while Dixon has yet to pick a running mate. The two have drastically different views on key issues, such as abortion rights,...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Michigan#Election State#Election Day#Primary Election#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NPR

Here are the key primary election results from Michigan

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Michigan, Republican Tudor Dixon has won the nomination to take on incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And there are notable primaries for U.S. House seats, including Rep. Peter Meijer trying to fend off a challenger in the 3rd District, and Democratic Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens put in the same district due to redistricting.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Upset over LGBTQ books, a Michigan town defunds its library in tax vote

A west Michigan public library may close after residents voted to defund it Tuesday. Voters are upset about LGBT-themed graphic novels in the library. Residents and library officials are now at a stalemate about what happens next. JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP—What started as a fight over an LGBTQ-themed graphic novel may end...
JAMESTOWN, MI
WZZM 13

Aug. 2 Michigan primary election voting guide

MICHIGAN, USA — On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan primary election. A primary election features candidates facing off against members of their own party to determine who will appear on November's general election ballot.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy