Fans Are Calling For Sarina Wiegman To Replace Gareth Southgate After England's Euro 2022 Triumph

Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
England's Molly Caudery takes the silver medal in the women's pole vault at the Commonwealth Games - after team-mate Holly Bradshaw was forced to pull out with a hamstring injury
Molly Caudery has secured a silver medal for England in the women's pole vault at the Commonwealth Games. The 22-year-old cleared 4.45m in the final on Friday evening, the same height as two competitors who finished behind her but with fewer attempts. New Zealand's Imogen Ayris took bronze, with her...
Katarina Johnson-Thompson claims first heptathlon title for three years
Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed her first heptathlon title for three years after successfully defending her Commonwealth Games crown.The 29-year-old triumphed with 6377 points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor who took silver and England team-mate Jade O’Dowda in third in Birmingham.It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury.A ruptured Achilles threatened her Olympic dream last year and, even though she made it to Tokyo, she suffered a serious calf injury in the 200m and had to withdraw.Her injury nightmare meant she was unable to defend her world title in...
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
Nick Kyrgios' Classy Gesture For Elderly Spectator Wins Over American Fans
Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios has won over the hearts of American fans after a classy act during a matchup at the Washington Open. The Wimbledon finalist was playing just his second single match since losing to Novak Djokovic and was forced to put on a strong display against Tommy Paul in a 6-3, 6-4 win.
"Klopp Is In Love" - Liverpool Interested In Major Man United Transfer Target
RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko has drawn the attention of many admirers this summer, including Premier League side Liverpool, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. Sesko started against Klopp's side when the two teams met in a pre-season friendly last week, scoring the only goal on the night, and the Germany manager was said to be 'in love' with his performance.
Becky Hill Fires Back At Sexist Trolls Who Criticised Her Euro 2022 Outfit
Pop star Becky Hill has fired back at social media trolls who criticised the outfit she fashioned for her performance at the Euro 2022 final. The 28-year-old took to the stage in the middle of Wembley Stadium before the Lionesses kicked off against Germany, and went on to secure major trophy success.
Lionesses: What is next for England Women's 'golden generation' following a breakthrough Euros?
It’s 8:22pm, over half-an-hour has passed since Leah Williamson tore the roof off Wembley Stadium with a momentous European trophy lift, yet players are still out on the turf, drinking in the adulation from the crowd. They are basking in their unprecedented success, and so they should. The self-proclaimed...
Bayern Munich Fans Chant 'Hala Madrid' At Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski returned to Bayern Munich on Tuesday and the new Barcelona forward was met with chants of 'Hala Madrid' from annoyed Bayern fans, as you can see in the video below. Earlier this summer, Lewandowski was at the heart of an extended transfer saga between Barca and Bayern, although...
Pep Guardiola Tells Man City Players Why Lionel Messi Is The 'Best' In Passionate Team Talk
A video of Pep Guardiola telling his Manchester City stars why Lionel Messi is the 'best player' has emerged online and it makes for fascinating viewing. A clip from Man City's new documentary shows Pep Guardiola giving a passionate team talk, centered around Messi. Together: Champions Again! provides behind-the-scenes access...
Chelsea Complete £20 Million Signing Of Carney Chukwuemeka From Aston Villa
Chelsea have completed the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka on a six-year contract from Aston Villa, it has been confirmed. The 18-year-old has signed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, arriving from Aston Villa following an agreement between the two clubs earlier this week. It is believed Chelsea will pay around...
England name Ollie Robinson in 14-man squad for first two Test matches against South Africa
The Sussex seamer's previous Test appearance came in January's final Ashes fixture in Hobart with a back problem seeing him miss the three games in the West Indies in March before he was left out of the squad for the opening Test against New Zealand at Lord's in June. Robinson...
Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - Wales, Northern Ireland & England win
Jonathan Jurejko, Mike Henson, Becky Grey and Lorraine McKenna. The sort of face we pull when we realise it's £1 tacos on a Tuesday. And the sort of face an athlete pulls when they have won Commonwealth Games gold... again!. The image of a golden grin for English diver...
Wales want to tap into England’s Euro 2022 final triumph over Germany with their own record crowd next month
WALES aim to capitalise on England’s Euro 2022 success with a record crowd against Slovenia next month. The Football Association of Wales revealed there has been a surge in ticket sales since the Lionesses’ 2-1 final triumph over Germany at Wembley on Sunday. And the attendance has already...
Erling Haaland praises 'charming' Premier League ahead of potential Manchester City debut
Erling Haaland was unable to hold back his excitement ahead of a possible debut in the Premier League this weekend against West Ham, in an interview with Sky Sports. The striker’s move to Manchester City was perhaps the biggest transfer of the summer window, as the Premier League champions tied down one of Europe’s top strikers to a five-year contract.
"In My Eyes" - Premier League Star Claims Recently Departed Liverpool Man Was Klopp's Best Player
Sadio Mané’s Liverpool departure has left a hole in the Reds’ front line, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio think he’ll be missed more than some anticipate. Mané scored 16 Premier League goals for Klopp's side last term across 32 starts. He operated both as...
Barcelona shocked as transfer target rejects move and signs new contract
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made a shock decision to reject a move to Barcelona and sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou throughout the summer, but has now committed his future with Thomas Tuchel’s side. According...
Steven Gerrard apologised to Adebayo Akinfenwa before curling in stunning free-kick winner
Adebayo Akinfenwa has told the brilliant tale about the time Steven Gerrard apologised to him before curling in a free-kick winner. The retired striker, who became a cult hero thanks to his 'Beast Mode' mindset and went on to play in the Championship with Wycombe Wanderers, is a staunch Liverpool fan.
Premier League Finally Making Change To VAR That Fans Have Been Calling For
The Premier League are planning on making a major change to the video assistant referee(VAR) in a bid to improve transparency to fans. According to The Times, a plan is in place to publicly release conversations held between referees and VAR officials during a game. The main aim is to...
